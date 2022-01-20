Here’s Whether Zoë Still Has a ‘Good Relationship’ With Jason After His Breakup With Her Mom

Stuck in the middle. Zoë Kravitz’s response to Lisa Bonet and Jason Momoa’s breakup shows how torn she is amid her mother’s breakup.

A source told E! News on January 20, 2022, that Zoë—Lisa’s daughter from her marriage to Lenny Kravitz from 1987 to 1993—is on her mother’s side amid her split but is still close with Jason as well. “Zoë is very close to Lisa and will be of great support as she navigates through this,” the insider said. “She also really likes Jason and has a good relationship with him so it’s all very sad that this chapter is closing. She loves them both but understands that it was time for them to move on.”

Jason and Lisa, who married in October 2017, confirmed in an Instagram post on January 12, 2022, that they had split after five years of marriage. “We have all felt the squeeze and changes of these transformational times… A revolution is unfolding and our family is of no exception… feeling and growing from the seismic shifts occurring,” the two said in a joint statement on Jason’s Instagram. (Lisa doesn’t have social media. “And so we share our Family news that we are parting ways in marriage.”

The statement continued, “We share this not because we think it’s newsworthy but so that as we go about our lives we may do so with dignity and honesty. The love between us carries on, evolving in ways it wishes to be known and lived. We free each other to be who we are learning to become…Our devotion unwavering to this sacred life our children. Teaching our children what’s possible. Living the Prayer. May Love Prevail✨ J & L.”

Jason and Lisa started dating in 2005 after they were introduced by mutual friends at a jazz club. They share two kids, Lola, who was born in 2007, and Nakoa Wolf, who was born in 2008. A source told People on January 18, 2022, that Jason and Lisa’s breakup didn’t happen “overnight.” “[They] were amazing for years, until they no longer were,” the insider said. “They have grown apart because of different focuses.”

According to the insider, part of the reason for Momoa and Bonet’s split was the Aquaman star’s rising career. “A few years ago, Jason was struggling to find work. Now his career is booming. And he wants to keep working as much as he can,” the source said. The insider went on to add that Bonet “has had no interest in joining” Momoa “on every location” he films at. “She enjoys her life in L.A,” the source continued. The insider also reported that distance was another reason for Momoa and Bonet’s relationship ended. “It’s been difficult for them to be apart,” the insider said. “For some people, it might strengthen their marriage. For Lisa and Jason’s marriage, being apart has been a disaster.”

A source also told Us Weekly on January 19, 2022, that Momoa and Bonet’s different personalities led to the end of their marriage. “Jason and Lisa worked because they were so different,” the insider said. “He was jovial, loud and the center of attention, and Lisa was always cool, calm and subdued.” The source continued, “That energy really started to cause friction because they wanted to live different live. Jason wanted to travel and adventure much more. Lisa, she would rather read, write poetry and cook at home.”

E! News also reported that Momoa and Bonet split due to the “different” directions in their lives. “Jason is very focused on his career and wants to work. He has found success and it’s driving him and is very fulfilling,” the insider said. “Lisa wants to be in LA and is not interested in going on location for long periods of time with him.” According to the source, Bonet’s “priorities are different right now” and she is “very into” health and wellness. “That’s what motivates her.” Momoa, on the other hand “was moving in a different direction and it did not fit together with her lifestyle.” The insider continued, “They drifted apart and wanted different things.”