Zoë Kravitz Just Revealed the Real Reason She Got Divorced After Confirming Her Romance With Channing Tatum

Ever since their split, fans have wanted to know what really caused Zoë Kravitz and Karl Glusman’s divorce. The couple—who got married in 2019 after three years of dating—shocked fans when they called it quits less than two years later. But now that Kravitz has officially moved on with someone else, The Batman actress is sharing the real reason behind her split from Glusman.

In Elle’s March 2022 issue, Kravitz revealed that her divorce from Glusman was a typical case of it’s-not-you-it’s-me. “Karl’s an incredible human being,” Kravitz told the magazine in an interview, which was published online on February 14, 2022. “It really is less about him and more about me learning how to ask myself questions about who I am and still learning who I am, and that being okay. That’s the journey I’m on right now.”

Kravitz—who finalized her divorce from Glusman in August 2021—went on to hint that she wasn’t able to “show up” authentically in her relationship with the Nocturnal Animals actor. “All my relationships in life—my friendships, my romantic relationships, my family—the journey is learning how to show up honestly,” Kravitz shared. “Sometimes we can’t show up, and that’s okay as long as we know how to communicate that we love those people.”

She continued, “I was a mess. I wasn’t making choices based on what felt good to me. Now we’re in an era of, ‘What do I actually want?’ The good spot right now is taking a minute to say, ‘Maybe I should do this differently’ and seeing what that feels like.”

Kravitz previously opened up about her divorce in September 2021, telling Another magazine that the end of her marriage was bittersweet for her. “Separations, break ups are sad but are beautiful things too. It’s about the bittersweetness, that beginning and that end,” she said at the time. “It’s so complex, that space, when you’re in between heartbroken and mourning the loss of something and excited for what’s ahead of you.”

Following her split from Glusman, the High Fidelity star has been linked to actor Channing Tatum. The pair first sparked dating rumors over the summer of 2021, after they were spotted hanging out on multiple occasions in New York City together. While Us Weekly confirmed their relationship in August 2021, the Big Little Lies alum had yet to comment publicly on her relationship until now. While she didn’t divulge too much information about her romance with the Magic Mike star, she did share the most important detail of all: “I’m happy,” she told Elle. And that’s really all that matters!