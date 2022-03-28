Zoë Kravitz & Jason Momoa Just Ran into Each Other at the Oscars 2 Months After His Breakup From Her Mom

Still family. Zoë Kravitz and Jason Momoa attended the Oscars 2022 two months after her announced his split from her mother, Lisa Bonet.

Kravitz and Momoa were both presenters at the 94th annual Academy Awards at the Dolby Theater in Hollywood, Los Angeles, California, on March 27, 2022. Momoa presented the Oscar for Best Sound, which went to Dune, while Kravitz presented the award for Best Original Song, which went to Billie Eilish and Finneas O’Connell for “No Time to Die” from No Time to Die. Kravitz and Momoa’s appearance at the Oscars come two months after the Aquaman star announced his separation from Kravitz’s mother, Lisa Bonet, in an Instagram post in January 2022.

“We have all felt the squeeze and changes of these transformational times … A revolution is unfolding ~and our family is of no exception … feeling and growing from the seismic shifts occurring,” Bonet and Momoa said in a statement at the time. “And so~ We share our Family news~ That we are parting ways in marriage. We share this not because we think it’s newsworthy ~ But so that~ as we go about our lives we may do so with dignity and honesty.” The statement continued, “The love between us carries on, evolving in ways it wishes to be known and lived,” their statement continued. “We free each other ~to be who we are learning to become…” The former couple ended their announcement with a note to their children Lola and Nakoa-Wolf. “Our devotion unwavering to this sacred life & our Children. Teaching our Children. What’s possible ~ Living the Prayer. May Love Prevail ✨ J & L.”

A source told People at the time that Momoa and Bonet—who married in 2017 and share kids Nakoa-Wolf Manakauapo Namakaeha, 13, and Lola Iolani, 14, together—ended their marriage because they’d “grown apart.” “[They] were amazing for years, until they no longer were,” the insider said. “They have grown apart because of different focuses.” According to the insider, part of the reason for Momoa and Bonet’s split was the D.C. star’s rising career. “A few years ago, Jason was struggling to find work. Now his career is booming. And he wants to keep working as much as he can,” the source said. The source went on to add that Bonet “has had no interest in joining” Momoa “on every location” he films at. The insider continued, “She enjoys her life in L.A.” The source also confirmed that distance was the main reason for Momoa and Bonet’s relationship ended. “It’s been difficult for them to be apart,” the insider said. “For some people, it might strengthen their marriage. For Lisa and Jason’s marriage, being apart has been a disaster.”

Though there were rumors that Momoa and Bonet had reunited two months after reunited two months after their split, Momoa confirmed in an Instagram post at the time that he and Bonet were still separated but he remained close with Kravitz and his ex-wife’s family. “So excited for everyone to see @thebatman. @zoeisabellakravitz your perfect as Catwoman, I’m so proud of you. So excited for @snl next week, your going to kill it,” Momoa captioned a photo from the premiere of Kravitz’s movie, The Batman. He continued, “We had a wonderful time in NYC. Mahalo [thank you] to the fans and press for being generous and giving us space for the children, it’s hard enough separating in the public eye. We appreciate the continued privacy through these times, aloha, j.”

Before Momoa’s statement, a source told HollywoodLife that the Game of Thrones alum had moved back in with his ex-wife.”Jason moved back in with Lisa about two weeks ago and they are very much back together. They decided to work on things rather than throw in the towel because they have so much invested in each other,” the insider said. “Everyone is really hoping that they can make this work this time around…Lisa is, and always has been, the only woman that Jason has ever loved.”