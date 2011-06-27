Zoe Kravitz Is Pretty in Black and White in Wonderwall

StyleCaster
Kerry Pieri
by
Zoe Kravitz plays a stripper/mutant who spits fire and can fly (a firefly?) in the summer’s biggest movie, X Men: First Class which probably means that the girl who was destined for hotness (she’s Lenny’s and Denise Huxtable’s daughter, in case you didn’t know) is living up to her potential.

In the recent issue of Wonderwall, shot by Simon Burstall, Kravitz wears Versace, Pucci and Valentino, but it’s all about clean black and white imagery, not just the high fashion which keeps all eyes on Zoe. Called Glamour Girl, it’s a different side of the young actress who’s usually portrayed as a downtown/hipster Nylon chick.

Do you like Kravitz more glam rock and roll?

