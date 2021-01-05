Here’s the Truth About Rumors Zoë Kravitz Is Dating Channing Tatum After Her Divorce

The first celebrity couple of 2021? Fans want to know if Zoë Kravitz and Channing Tatum are dating amid her divorce from Karl Glusman. Kravitz filed to divorce Glusman on December 23 after less than two years of marriage. The couple, who were first linked in October 2016, wed in June 2019 before their split 18 months later.

Fast forward to Monday, January 4, and there were rumors that Kravitz and Tatum were dating amid her divorce. “zoe kravitz and channing tatum …… is that what i’m hearing ……” a verified Twitter user tweeted. So what’s the truth? Well, sorry if you shipped them, but Kravitz and Tatum are not dating. They are, however, starring in a new project together.

“They’re working together on an upcoming project and it’s not true that they’re dating,” a source told People on Monday. E! News also confirmed that Kravitz and Tatum are not in a relationship.

It’s unclear what the project Tatum and Kravitz are starring together in, but the two have worked together before in 2017’s The Lego Batman Movie, in which Tatum voiced Clark Kent and Kravitz voiced Cat Woman. Kravitz will also play Cat Woman (a.k.a. Selina Kyle) in the upcoming Batman film, which stars Robert Pattinson as the D.C. Comics superhero.

Before her split from Glusman, Kravitz opened up to Elle about why she thinks her marriage works. “Karl has his own career and needs to focus on that, but we’ve been together for a few years now, and we know where we are,” she said at the time. “If anything, the best part of being married is being able to have the odd fight and knowing neither of us is going to walk out the door. The commitment feels safe.”

Kravitz and Glusman celebrated their one-year anniversary in June 2020. In a post at the time, Glusman wrote about how much his then-wife “challenges” him to “grow.” “One year. Not the year we expected… but I feel like if we can make it through this, we can take on anything. I love you. More than anything,” he wrote. “You’re my best friend… you crack me up and you melt my heart… you call me out on my bulls— and you challenge me to grow… I love you for that.”