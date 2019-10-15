Zoë Kravitz Is Our New Catwoman & We Are Living

Gather round we have the best news. Zoë Kravitz’s Catwoman casting in The Batman is truly a sensation. It’s the news that we needed to propel us through this week. The Big Little Lies alum will star as Selina Kyle, aka Catwoman opposite Robert Pattinson in what we are now calling forevermore, Battison. Since the DC Extended Universe has left Ben Affleck in the dust and wants to make sure we all forgot he played the Caped Crusader–The Batman is going to be much more like the Christan Bale–Christopher Nolan directed films we loved in the mid-2000s.

Following in the footsteps of icons like Anne Hathaway, Halle Berry, and Michelle Pfeiffer– we think Zoë will be absolutely legendary in the role. After all, this is not the first time she’s played Catwoman (kind of) she voiced the character in The Lego Batman Movie and she even tried to get an audition to play Catwoman in The Dark Knight Rises–but the casting agents refused to consider her for the role.

Tuh!

Matt Reeves–the man sitting in the director’s chair for The Batman told The Hollywood Reporter, “It’s very much a point of view-driven, noir Batman tale. It’s told very squarely on his shoulders, and I hope it’s going to be a story that will be thrilling but also emotional. It’s more Batman in his detective mode than we’ve seen in the films. The comics have a history of that. He’s supposed to be the world’s greatest detective, and that’s not necessarily been a part of what the movies have been.”

The Batman is set to debut in theaters on June 25, 2021. Obviously, Twitter is living for this casting news and we are too.