Zoë Kravitz Just Shaded Her Ex-Husband Days After Filing For Divorce

Trash day. Zoë Kravitz shaded ex Karl Glusman amid their divorce, and we’re still not over it. For those who don’t know, Kravitz filed to divorce Glusman after less than two years of marriage on Wednesday, December 23, according to court documents. A rep for the Big Little Lies alum also confirmed that the two had split after 18 months of marriage.

Though Kravitz filed for divorce in December 2020, news didn’t break of her separation until Saturday, January 2, 2021. (For those who don’t know, it’s common for celebrities to file for divorce around the holidays, so the information gets buried.) What did Kravitz do after news broke of her divorce? Well, she took to her Instagram Stories with a shady meme that seemed to be directed to her soon-to-be ex-husband. The High Fidelity alum posted a meme of a drag queen throwing a bag of trash into a dumpster. On the bag were the words, “People places and things that no longer serve my greatest and highest good.” Kravitz also captioned the photo, “Mood.”

Kravitz and Glusman were first linked in October 2016. The two wed in June 2019 at the Paris home of Kravitz’s father, Lenny Kravitz. One of Kravitz’s last Instagram posts for Glusman was over the summer when she shared a black-and-white picture from their wedding. “One year,” she wrote in the caption.

Around the same time, Glusman also shared his own tribute for Kravitz, calling her his “best friend.” “One year. *🌀‼️❔*🌀❕Not the year we expected… but I feel like if we can make it through this, we can take on anything,” he wrote. “I love you. More than anything.”

He continued, “You’re my best friend… you crack me up and you melt my heart… you call me out on my bulls— and you challenge me to grow… I love you for that. And I’ll do anything and everything for you until the day I die,” he continued. “Now let’s go save the world @zoeisabellakravitz.”

Kravitz confirmed her engagement to Glusman in an interview with Rolling Stone in October 2018 after months of keeping it a secret. “Oh yeah, I’m engaged,” she said after the reporter noticed her ring. “I haven’t told anyone yet — I mean, I haven’t told the world. I wanted to keep it private.”’