Want: A Not-Ridiculous Graphic Tee By Zoe Karssen

What: A super-soft cotton and modal slogan tee that we’re not embarassed to wear from delightfully stylish tongue-in-cheek label Zoe Karssen.

Why: We’ve been fans of Zoe Karssen since its launch in 2010 thanks to the label’s easy to wear, pop culture-referencing tees and sweats, and we’re not only ones: The brand has also won over fans like Kate Hudson, Mila Kunis and Cara Delevingne.

How: For a casual day at the office or an evening out, elevate this tee by tucking it into a printed skirt or a sleek pair of tuxedo trousers. Perusing the farmer’s market or grabbing brunch on Saturday? Let your tee do the talking by teaming it up with a worn-in pair denim cutoffs, an easy pair of flats, and an on-trend baseball cap.

Zoe Karssen Boy Scouts Cotton and Modal-Blend T-shirt, $45.00; at Net-A-Porter

