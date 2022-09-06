These 3 Zodiac Signs Will Have The Worst Week, Because 7 Planets Will Be Retrograde

Scroll To See More Images

Another day, another retrograde. You guessed it. Apparently, five retrogrades—Jupiter, Saturn, Neptune, Uranus, Chiron and Pluto—wasn’t going to suffice, so the cosmos went ahead and threw Mercury in the mix. *Gee thanks, universe!* Btw, if you’re one of the zodiac signs who will have the worst week of September 5 to 11, it’s probably because you’ll do anything and everything to avoid confrontation, especially if emotions are involved. There is, after all, an incredibly sentimental full moon happening this week, but we’ll get to that in a moment.

On September 5, after a vivacious journey through cinematic Leo, Venus will enter Virgo, where it is said to be debilitated. This is due to the fact that the logical mind of Mercury-ruled Virgo contradicts the Venusian desire for sensuality, pleasure and harmony. So, if you suddenly find yourself feeling overly critical about a romantic and/or professional partnership, it’s all thanks to Virgo’s hyper-focused magnifying glass. Moreover, the moon in Aquarius will eventually join forces with pragmatic Saturn on September 8, and this could potentially trigger feelings of isolation, boredom and/or restriction in general.

Fast forward to September 9, when Mercury—the messenger planet—begins its final retrograde of the year, where it will backspin through relationship-driven Libra before going direct in October. Governed by Venus, this cardinal air sign has everything to do with our ability to compromise, negotiate and meet others halfway. With that said, contracts, agreements and pending conversations are bound to resurface in your relationships. With Mercury not working at its full potential, we are more likely to run into misunderstandings and the usual technological mishaps. So, think before you send that text, and try to zoom into your ex’s photo without double tapping. And if you’re feeling emotionally under the weather, the full moon in Pisces on September 10 could very well have you in your feelings. Be gentle with yourself.

If your sun sign and/or rising sign happens to fall under any of these zodiac signs, here’s why it’s time to get your ducks in a row:

These 3 Zodiac Signs Will Have The Worst Week

Aries

Despite your inner longing for solitude, you seem to have a lot on your radar this week. This is especially true when considering Venus’ shift into Virgo, as it will sit alongside the sun, and bring emphasis to your sixth house of due diligence and daily work routines. Having said that, don’t forget to prioritize your needs, even if that means making the point to take a well-deserved personal day from work. Moreover, things could feel somewhat stagnant and/or limited with regards to friendship and socializing, especially on September 8 when the moon joins forces with taskmaster Saturn.

If working towards a goal feels hopeless or unfixable, don’t be discouraged. What may seem like a harsh reality at first could turn out to be a much-needed stepping stone. As it is, Mercury will be stationing retrograde the following day, and via your seventh house of one-on-one relationships. That means the majority of you won’t be seeing eye-to-eye with a significant other, and this energy will likely continue to take precedence during the full moon. Themes of closure, forgiveness and surrender will be prominent.

Leo

Feeling frugal? Nothing wrong with a little budgeting tactics, especially with your celestial ruler (the sun) glimmering through Virgo, and your stability-seeking second house of finances. However, Venus will be joining the sun on September 5, which can be equally as beneficial as it is stressful, so if you find yourself stressing over cash flow and/or feeling pessimistic in general, try to lean into the magic of the earth element instead. This means taking a step back, reassessing the situation and committing to a sustainable plan of action. A little every day goes a long way, but if this is stemming from a lack of reciprocation in your relationships, it’s also thanks to this week’s somber moon-Saturn conjunction in Aquarius on September 8.

Again, you’re more likely to have a scarcity mentality this week, so try to steer away from the negative thought patterns, as they typically come from a place of fear. On that note, Mercury will begin its retrograde journey through Libra, and your third house of communication, thought processes and immediate surroundings on September 9. Is there something you need to get off your chest? This may or may not revolve around your finances, but when considering this week’s full moon in Pisces on September 10, chances are you’re being intuitively guided to set some much-needed boundaries in your relationships. This lunation wants you to find balance between your individual value system vs. that of your partner.

Libra

Beauty sleep is a win-win, especially with your celestial ruler, Venus, entering Virgo at the start of the week. Now, despite the Venusian perks that tend to come with each transit, your planetary ruler isn’t very happy when transiting through Virgo… and well, you’re not about that 12th house life either. If you’re wondering what I’m referring to, this area of your chart has everything to do with solitude, which isn’t necessarily your forte. On a brighter note, with Venus and the sun glimmering through this area of your chart, there are opportunities for healing and spiritual pursuits. You know a thing or about compromising, so try to harness the energy the best way you know how to.

On September 8, while transiting through freedom-loving Aquarius, and your fifth house of love, passion projects and self-expression, the moon will join forces with serious Saturn. This adds a somber and serious layer to the energy. And since this area of your chart has everything to do with fun, happiness and recognition, you’re more likely to feel inhibited and/or limited by circumstances at play. Not to worry, Libra. You’re getting your rest now, but rest assured, you’ll be coming out to play for your birthday season. Besides, this week’s full moon in Pisces is urging you to tend to your mental, physical and spiritual well being.

