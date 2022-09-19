These 3 Zodiac Signs Will Have The Worst Week, Because Mercury Retrograde Is About To Get Even More Intense

Scroll To See More Images

September tends to be one of the busiest months of the year, which you can totally blame on the fact that it’s Virgo season. However, this year’s Virgo season is totally out of control, because not only is Mars in Gemini, but Mercury is also retrograde. When it rains, it sure does pour! If you’re one of the zodiac signs who will have the worst week of September 19 to 25, remember that this, too, shall pass.

Once the moon enters vibrant Leo on September 20, you can expect some drama! I mean, let’s face it—a Leo moon is always a dramatic experience. However, with Venus in Virgo forming a trine with Uranus in Taurus, the drama could seem just as shocking as it feels liberating, especially if it has to do with your relationships or your finances. With Venus in Virgo, you may even feel a change in your daily routine, so do yourself a favor and don’t attach yourself to a specific outcome. Not everything goes according to plan!

Speaking of the devil, Mercury retrograde will leave behind Libra and re-enter Virgo—its zodiac sign of rulership—on September 23, where it will bring focus to everything from the misunderstandings that have recently taken place to the tedious facts surrounding a complicated dilemma. As if this wasn’t putting enough strain on our shoulders, the moon will join Mercury and Venus shortly after, which means complex emotions are likely to arise.

When devoted Venus will faces off with dreamy Neptune on September 24, it could also make you feel disillusioned when it comes to love, finances and self confidence. Don’t let your desire for perfection take you away from a beautifully imperfect reality. If your sun sign and/or rising sign happens to fall under any of the below zodiac signs, here’s why you should be prepared for nothing to go according to plan this week:

These 3 Zodiac Signs Will Have The Worst Week

Scorpio

If this week had a title track playing in the background just for you, David Bowie and Queen’s “Under Pressure” would certainly do. No matter what you may be going through, it’s not the end of the world, Scorpio. However, before you take a load off and decide to kick back, make sure you’ve taken care of business! After all, you could be making some sweet deals towards the beginning of the week, but if you’re not careful and discerning, Venus trine Uranus on September 20 could easily pull the rug from beneath your feet.

The moon’s journey through Leo could trigger further conflicts at work, as it will transit through the most visible area of your chart. Meanwhile, Mercury retrograde will also re-enter your 11th house of community affairs, friendship groups and individual freedom on September 23, giving you no choice but to solve lingering misunderstandings amongst your friends and bridge the gap in your social circles. Double check your security settings on social media and think twice before sending that risky text!

Aquarius

Relationships are always a work in progress. And although you may not necessarily be in the mood to confront the tension brewing in your personal life, the moon’s confidential sextile with Venus at the start of the week could put a magnifying glass on what may have previously been swept under the rug. Then, on September 20, whilst transiting through your eighth house of shared resources and intimate unions, Venus will connect with Uranus, which could shake up your financial and emotional commitments even more. You may notice a desire to rethink your boundaries, especially if you life is far too intertwined with theirs.

The moon will enter Leo via your relationship sector that same day, then later form a trine with Jupiter on September 21. Take a second to gather your thoughts on next steps before you make an irrational decision, as this fiery trine could be just as energizing as it is heated. Discussions surrounding shared assets and financial dilemmas may arise, especially with Mercury retrograde re-entering your eighth house of mutual exchanges on September 23. Don’t be afraid to revisit issues from your past, especially if you’re still in need of some closure.

Pisces

When the sun enters Libra on September 22, it will bring forth an energy shift that’s impossible to deny. On top of the fact that fall is a time of maturity and mystery—highlighting what needs to be released and harnessed as the year comes to a close—Libra season will also also ignite your eighth house of intimacy, shared resources and rebirth. And with Venus glimmering through Virgo—your opposite sign—there’s a good chance your relationships could experience a metamorphoses.

Mercury retrograde will also re-enter your committed seventh house of agreements, compromise and significant others on September 23, encouraging you to review and/or reconsider any relationship problems that need to be addressed. Hate to be the bearer of bad news, but this has *revival of the exes* written all over it. Set necessary boundaries instead of overlooking red flags. However, you may also be revisiting contractual agreements during this time, especially if it has to do with commitments you’ve made to another person.

