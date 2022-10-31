These 3 Zodiac Signs Are Riding the Struggle Bus this Week, Thanks to Mars Retrograde

Scroll To See More Images

Everyone has their highs and lows, but three zodiac signs will have the worst week of October 31 to November 6, and they have every reason to blame astrology for their problems. After all, the initial shake-up of Mars retrograde is partly to blame.

Another week, another retrograde. Eclipse season has been shaking things up and pulling you towards your destiny. And ever since Mars stationed retrograde in Gemini, you may be feeling creatively stunted and energetically exhausted *Insert car tires’ screeching sound here*.

Luna will be entering eccentric Aquarius on October 31, making it the most unorthodox Halloween yet. Look at this way: Scorpio season wants to unveil what’s hidden beneath the surface while the moon in Aquarius quenches our thirst for freedom, and unconventionality. Hang tight, as the moon will reach its first-quarter phase the following day, and all the while clashing with Mercury, the sun, Venus and the South Node in Scorpio. This could trigger fears and/or subconscious judgments to arise from within, but this is where the cosmos is challenging you to confront these shadowy attributes in order to release them entirely.

Then on November 5, Venus will be making an opposition to Uranus, which is where things get even more tense. For instance, Venus in Scorpio is equivalent to the phrase “‘til death do us part,” as it can wholeheartedly attach itself to relationships and/or possessions. Uranus, on the other hand—transiting through a Venus-ruled sign—is shaking things up in our personal life, giving us no choice but to find comfort in the chaos.

If your sun sign and/or rising sign happens to fall under any of the below zodiac signs, here’s why you’re more likely to feel triggered this week:

These 3 Zodiac Signs Will Have The Worst Week

Taurus

Take a deep breath. The relationship you share with your authority figures could feel rockier than usual this week, while others of you long for validation from the rest of the world. On another note, the moon’s ingress into freedom-loving Aquarius on Halloween could create friction between the desire to break away from conventionality vs. staying true to your prior commitments.

There’s an edgy darkness surrounding your one-on-one relationships this week, and though it romantically intrigues you to explore your curiosities, your desires could be challenged by a societal structure and/or superior in your community. This is where your celestial ruler, Venus’ opposition to Uranus on November 5 comes to play, as it could trigger a tug-of-war and overall sense of confusion when regarding your stability.

Read Your Full Taurus Horoscope For November 2022

Gemini

Mars retrograde isn’t the end of the world, but it’s still somewhat of a nuisance. The good news is, there’s always a lesson that comes with retrograde transits, but the red planet’s backspin through your sign is already as complex as ever, given the vast range of possibilities that could come along with it. That said, if you’re suddenly feeling the urge to hit the pause button, and go within to reflect on things this week, don’t hesitate to do so.

After the moon enters warrior-like Aries on November 4, Venus will make its annual opposition to freedom-loving Uranus—activating your 12th house of unconscious patterns and 6th house of daily duties—creating conflict between your intense desire for freedom vs. maintaining harmony and keeping your word to those in the workplace.

Read Your Full Gemini Horoscope For November 2022

Sagittarius

Think twice before you speak too fast, and spark an unwanted quarrel with a significant other. This is especially true when considering Mars’ retrograde journey through Gemini, as it just kicked off via your committed seventh house of relationships, and significant others. You could suddenly begin to see things from a completely different perspective, and this can be equally as enlightening as it is perplexing.

To top it off, the moon will reach its first-quarter phase in Aquarius—your third house of communication and immediate surroundings—on November 1, while simultaneously facing off with the stellium of planets lighting up your 12th house of secrets, inhibitions and unconscious patterns. Conversations could be illuminating and uncomfortable, but not if you’re willing to confront these shadowy energies, and communicate with honesty. Venus’ opposition to Uranus on November 5 could fuel the fire surrounding these tensions, so all you can do is let the chips fall where they may.

Read Your Full Sagittarius Horoscope For November 2022