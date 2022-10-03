These 3 Zodiac Signs Will Have the Worst Week—Here’s How They Can Make the Most of It

Scroll To See More Images

Mercury retrograde may be over, but that doesn’t mean it’s all said and done. If you’re one of the zodiac signs that will have the worst week of October 3 to October 9, you’re likely still feeling somewhat wobbly and confused! Emotional baggage is bound to resurface this week, but only so you can *finally* clear the air.

Although Mercury is officially direct, you’ll be dealing with the Mercury retrograde post-shadow period until October 16. And although the bewildering and disorienting impact of this retrograde is fading away, you may notice that the haze isn’t lifting away immediately. Plus, Mercury will be sitting directly across from hazy Neptune for the next couple of days, which will only add to the confusion. It’s important to stay grounded and use discernment when it comes to knowing the difference between your anxiety and your intuition. And if you’re really uncertain, your best bet would be to wait until the post-shadow phase is over on October 16.

After the moon enters freedom-loving Aquarius, Luna will join forces with taskmaster Saturn on October 5. Grim and overly pragmatic, this moon-Saturn conjunction could bring focus to what feels limiting, burdensome and/or restrictive in your life. Instead of succumbing to the “what’s done is done” mentality, this aspect is presenting you with an opportunity to create more discipline and structure, whether personally or professionally speaking.

Right before this week’s full moon in Aries on October 9, the moon in Pisces will go toe-to-toe with brash and gossipy Mars in Gemini. It doesn’t matter whether you’re a logical skeptic or an intuitive empath; this perplexing synergy is the epitome of pitting your head against your heart. You could feel something intuitively and believe it to be true deep in your core. And yet, you should still try to be willing to listen to all sides of the argument. What you choose to believe depends on your approach, so make sure you’re being honest with yourself.

If your sun sign and/or rising sign happens to fall under any of the below zodiac signs, here’s why you’re more prone to overthinking things this week:

These 3 Zodiac Signs Will Have The Worst Week

Leo

Feeling overwhelmed with responsibility, Leo? After the first-quarter moon phase in Capricorn, Luna will make a spontaneous trine to Uranus which could, in turn, bring sudden and unexpected changes to your work schedule, and/or daily routine. Granted, your fixed nature isn’t very fond of this sporadic behavior, but you’re being called to go with the flow, and make the best of it. The good news is, when harnessed properly, the influence of Uranus can be both innovative and liberating.

On October 5, Luna will join forces with structured Saturn, via your committed seventh house of one-on-one relationships. If it has the potential to be something long-lasting, then chances are it won’t be a walk in the park. That said, this pragmatic synergy is urging you to take a closer look at your union, in order for you to cultivate the necessary discipline and structure. On another note, steer away from gossip and being overly communicative about your personal life on October 7, as wires are prone to getting crossed when the moon squares Mars.

Virgo

It’s not that you’re reluctant to the idea of surprises, Virgo. You simply prefer to do things in an orderly, and timely manner. Although, when considering the moon’s trine to spontaneous Uranus on October 3, the cosmos are giving you the green light to take a leap of faith, despite whether or not you’re open to taking this risk. Also, given that the moon will be joining forces with serious Saturn on October 5, via your detail-oriented sixth house of due diligence—you’re also more susceptible to the burdens, restrictions and stress that surround you on a day-to-day basis.

The next day, your celestial ruler, Mercury, will harmonize with Pluto, bringing revelatory insight to the surface, but the moon’s ingress into Pisces could simultaneously bring confusion, and feelings of restlessness. This is especially true when considering the moon’s square to Mars on October 7, as you are more prone to feeling torn between the desire to lead with facts and strategy vs. sitting back and wondering about next steps from a distance. Single or taken, you could feel as if a significant other’s true intentions—personally or professionally—is hiding behind a veil of ambiguity. Trust your better judgment.

Libra

If things don’t feel like they’re on solid ground, take a moment to gather your thoughts, and consider the bigger picture, Libra. On October 3, amidst the moon’s journey through Capricorn via your fourth house of emotional foundations, Luna will connect with erratic Uranus via your eighth house of intimate unions. Things could either feel like they’re slipping through the cracks, or on a shaky foundation overall. Also, with the moon joining forces with Saturn on October 5, this could have something to do with joint assets and/or mutual funds, as you are prone to feeling limited and restricted with regards to your personal fulfillment.

Either way, something’s gotta give, and Mercury’s investigative trine to Pluto on October 6 could be what triggers a conversation that’s been long overdue. Naturally, conversations that revolve around money and/or taboo topics aren’t always fun, but that doesn’t make them any less necessary. However, before you start feeling torn between your individual belief systems and the weight of your responsibilities, take a step back from overthinking and allow the full moon in Aries to illuminate what’s been hidden from your conscious mind. Igniting your committed relationship sector on October 9, your perception about a connection and/or significant other is changing in a big way.

