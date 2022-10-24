These 3 Zodiac Signs Could Feel Extra Overwhelmed This Week, Thanks to Scorpio Season

Scroll To See More Images

Eclipse season is hardly a walk in the park—let alone when it takes place the middle of Scorpio season—but the universe is leading you down a different spiritual path. And while there is certainly a powerful rebirth happening in the collective, these zodiac signs will have the worst week of October 25 to 30. This doesn’t mean it’s all gloom and doom from here on out, but there’s definitely some shadow work that needs to be done.

Time to go within? Feel free to take a well-deserved pause. Taking place on October 25, there is a mysterious aura surrounding this solar eclipse in Scorpio, and in addition to it giving you a clean slate to work with for the next six months, we are being challenged to face our fears and trust the unknown. Something else to consider is the essence of Scorpio’s fixed waters, as it is naturally fixated on its passions and desires, which can go either way. There is no meeting halfway with this energy, so the highs will be high, and the lows will be lower.

On October 27, Mercury will face off with Pluto, intensifying our thoughts and exchanges with others. So, if you find yourself hyper-focusing on a situation you can’t figure out, or perhaps feeling utterly drawn to a connection that’s turned toxic overtime, this penetrating synergy is urging you to question everything from the power dynamics at play to your own unconscious motivations. Mars will station retrograde on October 30, so the “information wars” will likely come to a halt, but only long enough for us to get our facts straight.

If your sun sign and/or rising sign happens to fall under any of the below zodiac signs, here’s why you’re more likely to stress more than usual this week:

These 3 Zodiac Signs Will Have The Worst Week

Aries

Everyone has a dark side, but under this week’s solar eclipse, you could be confronted with your own codependencies and/or fears surrounding personal, and professional attachments. Nothing wrong with working hard to earn a living, or going above and beyond to nurture your relationship with a significant other, but at what cost? If something you’re holding onto is built upon fear or a false foundation, then it will likely be brought to your attention this week.

On October 27, Mercury will face off with Pluto—via your 10th house of authority—which is where things can get tricky, especially those of you in close ties with someone who’s been misusing their power, unless it’s vice versa. Are you being assertive, or just down right controlling? As for your celestial ruler, Mars, it will begin its retrograde journey through Gemini on October 30. So, in addition to holding your horses, you’ll want to get organized, because something’s coming back around for review.

Leo

If you’re up in your head, it’s all thanks to the stellium of energies igniting your third house of the mind, but the eclipse build-up isn’t necessarily helping either. Touching down only your emotionally driven fourth house of home, family and inner foundations—while alongside Venus—there is a powerful reset happening within you, but this is simultaneously challenging you to reflect on the shadowy attributes of your early relationships, values systems and sense of security.

When looking back at your early childhood, what relationship patterns did you unconsciously absorb? What makes you feel safe? This could feel like a lot at once, but you’re being called to confront these parts of yourself, in order to level up. Shortly after, on October 27, Mercury will be challenged by Pluto—via your sixth house of mindfulness, health and daily routines—creating friction between your desire to cultivate balance in your world vs. the overbearing responsibilities you may have attached yourself to. Try to take it easy.

Sagittarius

You’re in need of some *serious* R&R, so do yourself a favor, and take a mental health day. This is especially true with this week’s solar eclipse happening in your 12th house of sleep, inhibitions, self-undoing and unconscious patterns, as you are likely feeling the desire to retreat, while others of you opt for checking-in with yourself via therapy, meditation and other spiritual practices. Journaling your dreams and getting more sleep is also suggested.

In other news, Mercury will be squaring off with Pluto–via your second house of finances, comfort and security—creating tension between you keeping a peaceful dynamic within your extended network vs. the transformation you’re currently experiencing financially, and/or in terms of your individual morale. There could be some manipulative and/or shady behavior you catch onto. And with Mars stationing retrograde on October 30, chances are you will reconsider a relationship commitment or contractual agreement.

