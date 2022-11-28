These 3 Zodiac Signs Will Be Riding an Emotional Rollercoaster All Week Long—Here’s Why

Scroll To See More Images

Three zodiac signs will have the worst week of November 28 to December 4, but it’s important to look on the bright side. Easier said than done, but nothing is set in stone. If it feels like you’re taking a couple of steps forward, and twice the amount back, remember there is magic in divine intervention. Applying more pressure onto yourself creates more stress, so consider this your cosmic cue to pause, and allow the energies to flow as they should.

As if you needed more encouragement as to why it’s important to remain present, Mars is the planet of action and assertion, and it’s currently retrograding through Gemini. Mars retrograde is also sitting in a square to boundless Neptune, making our innate ability to process information all the more difficult. Mars will also reunite with Saturn on November 28, highlighting a pending exchange and/or a new perspective that could be interwoven into our future beliefs moving forward. Some of us may unintentionally go back on our word, or unconsciously succumb to an influx of information we weren’t necessarily ready to process fully.

Take your time coming to terms with this new reality. You are not alone. Between November 29 and December 1, chatty Mercury and romantic Venus will sit in direct opposition to Mars retrograde, creating a tug of war between your newly found optimism vs. overdrive of thoughts and possibilities hovering over your mind. Stay grounded; meditate and listen to your favorite music. Fill your sacred space with soothing scents, and take as many breaks as needed. On a much brighter note, Neptune will be concluding its retrograde journey through Pisces on December 3. When all is said and done, our connection to spirit remains.

If your sun sign and/or rising sign happens to fall under any of the below zodiac signs, here’s why you’re more likely to be in your head this week:

These 3 Zodiac Signs Will Have The Worst Week

Taurus

You’re a tree of life, and the whole world expects you to serve their cup. This is why you are more likely to stress this week, as you could suddenly realize the areas of life where you’ve been overcompensating, and losing sight of your own emotional fulfillment. This eureka moment could come after Mars retrograde’s trine to Saturn on November 28, as it will highlight your graciousness with others who may not necessarily deserve it.

After all, with Jupiter (ruler of the sun, Mercury and Venus in Sagittarius) glimmering through your 11th house of social networks and community affairs, chances are you’re sharing the “wealth” with your immediate and extended network. Take a moment to call your power back, perhaps on December 2 and 3, when the moon harmonizes with the sun and Venus, followed by Neptune direct. You’re becoming more aware of those rose-colored glasses, and it’s time to be more discerning moving forward.

Gemini

Conversations where you might’ve initially lacked courage and/or confidence could be coming back around, with the exception that you’ve become more seasoned and self-aware. Whether it be about a unique belief system you’re committed to, or a perception of the world around you, this insightful synergy is helping you fill in those blank spaces with clarity, and direction.

Your planetary ruler, Mercury, and Venus will be in opposition with Mars in your sign between November 29 and December 1, but this is where you’re being encouraged to hold space for a significant other’s beliefs and/or perspective without losing sight of the bigger picture. Balance is key. The moon will ingress into Aries on December 2; lean on your community for motivation and support.

Scorpio

Stand firm in your reality, and keep your eyes on the prize. Naturally, the influence of Mars retrograde square Neptune—not to mention sensory overload—could easily cloud your judgment when it comes to your beliefs around stability and structure, but Mars retrograde trine Saturn is helping you maintain that steady focus moving forward. Reality check? Something like that.

The same goes for your beliefs and/or indulgences, specifically when in terms of finances and your spending habits. Mercury and Venus will sit in opposition to Mars retrograde between November 29 and December 1, and eventually face off with Neptune. If you’re unable or willing to commit, don’t overcompensate for the sake of compassion. Be honest with yourself, especially when it comes to the bigger picture.

