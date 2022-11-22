These 3 Zodiac Signs Will Have the Worst Week, But They Have Nothing to Be Afraid Of

Scroll To See More Images

Without getting caught up in the could’ve, should’ve, would’ves, take a moment to reflect on the lessons you endured during Scorpio season. As this season comes to a close, there will be parts of yourself that are ready to be purged, in order for you to step into the highest vibration of your being. This doesn’t take away from the fact that three zodiac signs will have the worst week of November 21 to 27, but it brings perspective at the very least.

Have you been succumbing to the fears that inhibit you from venturing into the unknown? Rising above this uneasiness and/or uncertainty could be easier said than done, especially when considering Mercury’s close proximity to Venus in Sagittarius on November 21, followed by the sun’s debut in this mutable fire sign on November 22. Also known as the season of expansion, the essence of Jupiter-ruled Sagittarius is equally as daring as it is enthusiastic… and as you can probably imagine, this doesn’t always sit well with everyone.

Jupiter is bountiful and prosperous, but the shadow side of this heavenly body will often come through when we’re overly optimistic to the point of delusion, or perhaps overindulgent given Jupiter’s desire to do things in excess. The largest planet in the solar system, Jupiter magnifies whatever it comes in contact with, which makes us more prone to going the extra mile this season.

If your sun sign and/or rising sign happens to fall under any of the below zodiac signs, here’s why you’re more likely to be in your head this week:

These 3 Zodiac Signs Will Have The Worst Week

Taurus

The mere thought of venturing into the unknown has never been your favorite, but there is a tremendous amount of growth waiting for you over the horizon. In the meantime, Mercury and your celestial ruler, Venus, will be joining forces in risk-taking Sagittarius on November 21, via your eighth house of mergers, shared resources and intimate unions. That said, you could be challenged to confront the status of a potential collaboration, while others of you suddenly become too fearful of the outcome.

The sun also governs your fourth house of emotional foundations, but it will be joining Mercury and Venus in Sagittarius (your eighth house of transformation) on November 22. This will not only illuminate themes surrounding your desire for security, but also lower vibrational energies where your ego might’ve gotten in the way of you speaking up about your emotions. What’s genuinely stopping you from exploring other horizons?

Virgo

You pride yourself on handling all of the logistics, but hyper-focusing on the details could be your detriment this week. For instance, if there’s a big move you, a significant other and/or close relative have to make in the upcoming weeks, you are more prone to stressing over the fear of the unknown. T

This could also be about a particular belief system or family tradition you’ve recently outgrown, and the mere thought of confronting this idea could be perturbing you at the moment. Your trust (or lack thereof) in others, and/or your ability to meet someone half-way is rooted in your early experiences, and this could be coming up for review this week.

Capricorn

You’re hardly inspired this week, not to mention unproductive, and this isn’t making you feel any better. Take a breath… but if possible, this is your cue to request those long overdue vacation days, Capricorn. Besides, with Mercury sitting alongside Venus in Sagittarius on November 21—via your 12th house of closure, healing, and unconscious dreams—you’re basically O-O-O, in every sense of the word.

On another note, especially with the sun (ruler of your intimate eighth house of mergers) joining Mercury and Venus on November 22, you could be confronted with an opportunity to have a much-needed conversation with a significant other. Easier said than done, in the sense that repressed beliefs and emotions could simultaneously bubble up to the surface. And though you’re often admired for your pragmatism, that’s the last thing you are under these revelatory skies.

