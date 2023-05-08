These 3 Zodiac Signs Will Have the Worst Week, But Diamonds Thrive Under Pressure

Scroll To See More Images

You did it—you survived eclipse season! Swimming through these turbulent waters is hardly an easy task, and though these three zodiac signs will have the worst week of May 8 to May 14, it is essential that they keep their eyes on the prize. Some of the year’s most auspicious astrology just so happens to be around the corner, so don’t lose momentum and give it all you’ve got. The best is yet to come.

This week begins with the moon entering the pragmatic sign of Capricorn which, in turn, brings emphasis to foundational structures and long term pursuits, but an expected turn of events could catch you off guard shortly after. Leave it to the sun’s annual conjunction with freedom-loving Uranus (May 9) to stir the pot, and shake things up. Although, with Venus (Taurus’ ruler) transiting domestic Cancer, chances are this surprising synergy revolves around your humble abode and/or family matters. The less you attach yourself to a particular outcome, the better.

Things get tricky upon the moon’s shift into Aquarius on May 10, as it will eventually go head-to-head with Mercury retrograde in Taurus. Pay attention to what comes up for review, especially with the planet of communication and immediate exchanges still retrograde. Nevertheless, if you’re not revisiting conversations that revolve around your financial independence, you could have a sudden realization about a social endeavor or community of individuals. You might even decide to say goodbye to a chapter in this area of your life, as the moon will (ironically) reach its last-quarter phase on May 12.

If your sun sign and/or rising sign happens to fall under any of these zodiac signs, here’s why you’re being challenged to level up this week:

Leo

Being ruled by the sun makes you equally as courageous as you are bold in your delivery, which is why you may often struggle with the idea of surrendering your will. Having said that, this could be one of those weeks where “going with the flow” is your best bet. This is especially true when considering your celestial ruler’s (the sun) conjunction with erratic Uranus, as it will shake up your 10th house of career, authority and reputation.

Keep in mind, Venus is the ruler of this conjunction and currently occupying your 12th house of closure, privacy and unconscious patterns. Be it a superior in the workplace or a prominent parent, compassion and empathy is needed, but don’t lose sight of your boundaries. Something else to be mindful of is the moon’s square to Mercury retrograde, before its last quarter phase in your relationship sector on May 12. You’re finalizing something, but it’s still important to double and triple check the information you’re submitting, and/or the message you’re relaying.

Libra

Take a deep breath, and find an outlet for your repressed emotions. If you’re feeling moody or defensive at the start of the week, it’s likely due to the moon’s ingress into Capricorn, and your fourth house of home, family and innermost feelings on May 8. This could have something to do with the structure of your day-to-day routine, if not your mental and/or physical health. So tend to your due diligence, so you can keep moving forward. The sun will also be joining forces with freedom-loving Uranus on May 9, bringing surprising shake-ups to your eighth house of contractual agreements, shared resources and intimate unions.

This could have something to do with a parental figure, if not a career venture that is emotionally triggering you. Either way, this week’s last-quarter moon in Aquarius is setting you free from an attachment that isn’t in alignment with your individual freedom. The catch, however, could stem from the need to address this topic with a significant other… and well, we all know much you “love” confrontation.

Scorpio

Despite going out of your way to focus on your goals at the start of the week, chaos in your personal life is almost inevitable. This is especially true when considering the sun’s conjunction to Uranus in your relationship sector on May 9, as it will likely bring some unexpected shake-ups to the foundation and/or philosophy surrounding a committed union.

This could also hold some sentimental value, given Venus’ journey through Cancer. The key is to be honest with yourself, and your significant other. Shortly after, upon entering your fourth house of home, the moon will meet with Mercury retrograde in your relationship sector. If it’s not something as silly as a glitch in your WiFi connection, then it may be time to have a serious conversation with a partner and/or family member.

