These Zodiac Signs Will Have the Worst Week, So Beware of Energy Vampires

The past couple of weeks have been swirling with chaos, but it doesn’t end there as three planets will be changing signs this week. “Beloved astrology gods, when are we going to catch a break?” If this is something you’ve been asking the universe as of late, you’re not the only one. Not gonna lie—these three zodiac signs will have the worst week of May 15 to May 21, but there is an opportunity to harness a totally new vibration.

The week begins with quite the paradox. For instance, the moon will enter adrenaline-filled Aries, while Mars in Cancer—Aries’ red-hot planetary ruler—dances with elusive Neptune in Pisces. In other words, it’s easier to fantasize about getting things done, then actually getting up and doing it. You’ll also want to beware of passive aggressive quarrels and energy vampires. Otherwise, this could be a “battle” you’re unconsciously fighting, so be discerning before succumbing to this strange fog. Find the right outlet, and recharge your energy instead.

Jupiter will be making its officially debut in Taurus on May 16, but it will square off with Pluto retrograde in Aquarius shortly after. Despite the undeniable influence of the Greater Benefic planet, its connection to the Lord of the Underworld is enough to assume that it’s not going to be the most comfortable transit per se. After all, in order to expand and embody the true value of our self-worth, we need to take a good look around. Pluto unveils what is hidden from our conscious mind, which is where we’re able to regenerate and reconnect with our power.

As if this weren’t enough (especially during a new moon), Mars will make a direct opposition to Pluto retrograde upon entering Leo on May 20. It’s easy to let the ego get the best of you, but it’d be best to surrender fixed mindsets and power dynamics at this time. If something in your world is (figuratively) collapsing, it’s collapsing for a reason.

If your sun sign and/or rising sign happens to fall under any of these zodiac signs, here’s why you may be feeling triggered this week:

These Zodiac Signs Will Have the Worst Week

Aries

If you’re feeling irritable at the beginning of the week, it’s likely for a number of reasons, starting with the moon’s ingress into your sign. In addition to making you prone to moody and defensive behavior, your celestial ruler (Mars) will meet with Neptune in a passive aggressive trine. Igniting your fourth house of home and 12th house of unconscious patterns, you’re likely feeling the need to retreat and decompress. Otherwise, steer away from power dynamics and be mindful of gaslighting.

Upon entering Taurus and your stability-seeking second house, Jupiter will face off with Pluto retrograde via your 11th house of associations, community affairs and individual freedom on May 17. Don’t get it twisted—Jupiter is bringing in the blessings, but its alignment to Pluto could bring awareness to energies that can be uncomfortable to confront. Speaking of, your celestial ruler (Mars) will catch a break on May 20, as it will enter Leo and your fifth house of self-expression. However, the red planet will simultaneously make an opposition to Pluto. Ego trips and power plays are bound to turn toxic,

Leo

The uncertainties of the future could be plaguing your mind at the beginning of the week, but there’s no reason to be so hard on yourself. For instance, as the moon debuts in Aries (your ninth house of expansion and unknown territory) its ruler, Mars, will meet with elusive Neptune. Keep in mind, both of these energies are activating two of the most private areas in your chart: eighth house of intimate exchanges and 12th house of unconscious patterns. Be gentle with yourself, as this could trigger everything from mood swings to subliminal power dynamics.

On a brighter note, lucky Jupiter will be entering the most public area of your chart on May 16, making the next 12 months incredibly auspicious for career ventures and notoriety. The catch, however, could stem from Jupiter’s square to Pluto retrograde in your relationship sector shortly after. New job offering not aligning with your current commitments? If it’s not your personal and professional life clashing, you could simply be craving more space than your superiors are comfortable with.Things continue to intensify as Mars will enter your sign on May 20, and make a direct opposition to Pluto that same day. If you’re triggered or suddenly full of rage, take a moment to check in with yourself.

Aquarius

You’re not the “bad guy,” even though it’s easy to assume that this week. See, in addition to powerhouse Pluto transiting your sign since March, it’s currently retrograde in your fixed territory, and will be making some challenging aspects to other planets throughout the week. For instance, upon entering your fourth house of home and personal matters on May 16, Jupiter will face off with the Lord of the Underworld in your sign, which can be equally as empowering as it is destructive. Sounds polarizing but the influence of the Greater Benefic planet is being overshadowed by Pluto, as is your desire to dominate and/or transform something in your personal life.

This, of course, goes hand in hand with the new moon on May 19, as you are being presented with the opportunity to plant new seeds of intention. The question is, do you feel rooted and secure where you are? Last but certainly not least, go-getter Mars will enter Leo on May 20, bringing fiery momentum and passion to your relationship sector. However, the red planet will simultaneously face off with cathartic Pluto in your sign, which is where relationship dynamics can turn toxic and volatile. Be mindful of your desires at this time, as they could be stemming from a shadowy space.

