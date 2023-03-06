These 3 Zodiac Signs Will Have the Worst Week, Because a Full Moon Will Rock Their World

Scroll To See More Images

There’s a lot that is unfolding in the upcoming days, which is why these three zodiac signs will have the worst week of March 6 to 12, but it’s not as bad as it may initially seem.

In addition to the full moon in Virgo on March 7, taskmaster Saturn—also known as the Lord of Karma—will be making its debut in Pisces for the first time since 1995. For reference, check where the axis (and astrological houses) of Virgo and Pisces lives in your birth chart, as this is the area of life where you’re more likely to be tested during this time. The essence of meticulous Virgo and nebulous Pisces go hand-in-hand, even if they’re polar opposites. Often referred to as the astrological axis of “heaven and earth,” if Virgo is symbolic of your day-to-day rituals and your general well being, Pisces represents everything from your connection with spirit to your life behind the scenes.

Whether it be ways of coping with what goes on in your day-to-day, or something as simple as a doctor’s visit that’s been long overdue, this week’s full moon in Virgo on March 7 will bring light to areas of life that may need improvement, if not some general critiques. However, there is a catch, given that Mercury (Virgo’s celestial ruler) will be transiting through its sign of detriment, which is Pisces. This means, despite Virgo’s innate longing for order, practicality and solutions that bring results, Mercury’s journey through all-encompassing Pisces could make the “process” a lot less organized at first.

Meanwhile, when considering everything we’ve learned and experienced in the last three years, Saturn’s ingress into Pisces isn’t a transit that should be underestimated. Saturn brings grounding and pragmatism, as it is the planet of boundaries and structures, but it is equivalent to a big reality check when transiting through Pisces. That being said, if you’ve been consciously or unconsciously sweeping things beneath the rug, Saturn in Pisces will be all about getting your head out of the clouds.

If your sun sign and/or rising sign happens to fall under any of these zodiac signs, here’s why you’re more likely to be challenged this week:

These 3 Zodiac Signs Will Have the Worst Week

Gemini

This week could be heavier than you feel comfortable admitting, and for more reasons than one. For starters, this week’s full moon in Virgo will be dominated by a mutable T-square, featuring Mars in your sign. So, if you’re feeling hot headed or simply overwhelmed on March 7, it goes beyond the highly anticipated effects of Saturn entering Pisces.

Nevertheless, with the taskmaster planet making its debut in your 10th house of authority—for the first time since 1995—which means themes surrounding everything from your career to your sense of authority will be brought to the forefront. Speaking of which, Mercury’s sextile to Uranus on March 11 could bring light to an unconscious pattern that’s been inhibiting you from obtaining the success you desire.

Virgo

In addition to there being a full moon in your sign on March 7, volatile Mars (via your 10th house of authority) will be the focal point in a T-Square between the sun in your relationship sector, and the moon in your sign. That said, you could feel like you’re being pulled in completely different directions, as opposed to going inward, and prioritizing your sense of security.

Shortly after the moon enters Libra, and your second house of finances and stability, Luna will sit in direct opposition to Jupiter via your eighth house of mergers, and intimate unions, creating friction between your desire for harmony vs. a significant other’s belief system, perhaps even when in regards to money and finances. Saturn will be transiting through your relationship sector at this point in time, so pay attention to what’s being brought to your attention.

Pisces

Reflect on a plan you’re willing to commit to, Pisces. Easier said than done when you’d much rather go with the flow, but this week’s full moon in Virgo is bringing emphasis to your seventh house of compromise, committed partnerships and significant others, and all while its ruler, Mercury, sits along Neptune and the sun in your sign.

Whether personally or professionally, the possibilities that exist between you and a significant other are endless, but try to steer away from overthinking things. As for taskmaster Saturn, it will make its official debut in your sign on March 7, and for the first time since 1995. Nothing to fear, as long as you’re willing to get clear on your long-term goals, without brushing things off.

