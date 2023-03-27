These 3 Zodiac Signs Will Have the Worst Week, Because Unexpected Changes Are Unfolding

Scroll To See More Images

If you’re having trouble keeping up with the latest astrology, you’re certainly not alone. After all, it’s not everyday we have four planets (sun, Mercury, Jupiter, Chiron) transiting Mars-ruled Aries, not to mention Pluto’s recent ingress into Aquarius for the first time since the 18th century. That being said, it’s no wonder these three zodiac signs will have the worst week of March 27 to April 2, considering they’re not very fond of change.

Truth be told, the recent astrological shifts could’ve seemed abrupt, and though the majority of us were looking forward to Mars concluding its journey through Gemini, the red planet isn’t necessarily thrilled to be in the temperamental sign of Cancer. On the contrary, Mars is said to be “debilitated” when transiting this cardinal water sign, according to traditional astrology. The irony of this? We’re in the middle of a Mars-ruled season, so the more challenging attributes of Mars in Cancer—such as being prone to defensiveness and indirect behavior, as opposed to being assertive about our desires—are more likely to dominate the energetic atmosphere, especially with four planets in Aries.

Like most generational planets—slow moving enough to shape an entire era—the effects of Pluto in Aquarius will likely take time to unfold in your personal life, unless you were born with fixed placements (Taurus, Leo, Scorpio, Aquarius) between zero and five degrees. Collectively, you can already sense the beginning of a massive shift, specifically when regarding technology, artificial intelligence and our awareness of injustices in society, as this fixed air sign is a symbol of humanity and social contributions, but I digress.

On March 27, before exiting thought-provoking Gemini, the moon will square off with Neptune, adding a layer of restlessness to your emotional sphere. Gut feelings could be going against the facts, and vice versa. Find an outlet that keeps you grounded. Next, if you’re feeling a tug of war between doing what makes you feel safe (Cancer) vs. taking the lead (Aries) on March 28 and 29, the first-quarter moon in Cancer will not only heighten your emotions, but also square off Mercury and Jupiter in Aries. Defensiveness is at an all-time high, so think twice before you act on impulse.

If your sun sign and/or rising sign happens to fall under any of these zodiac signs, here’s why you’re more likely to feel overwhelmed this week:

Taurus

Steer away from environments that kill your buzz, and “unintentionally” rain on your parade. Before the moon wraps up in Gemini and your stability-seeking second house of finances, values and self-worth, Luna will face off with elusive Neptune, creating tension between the need to speak for yourself and what you stand for, and the ambiguity and lack of clarity stemming from a social network, and/or community environment.

Emotions you’ve been bottling up for quite some time could also resurface on March 28 and 29, as the moon will reach its first-quarter phase in sensitive Cancer (in your communication sector, to top it off), where it will be challenged by Mercury and Jupiter in Aries (your 12th house of secrets, subconscious). To liberate yourself, or to remain closed off, that is the question.

Leo

How’s your first week of Pluto in Aquarius going? Not saying it’s already bonkers, but I can’t speak for those of you with placements at zero degrees of Leo. Either way, this is a prelude of what is being regenerated and transformed within the next 15 to 20 years.

On another note, be sure to honor your personal boundaries at the start of the week, as the Gemini moon will square Neptune in your eighth house of intimate unions, which makes the dynamic of your social life shady and/or a bit on the slippery side. Questions on whether you can fully trust those in your friendship groups and extended networks are likely.

Capricorn

There’s a part of your daily routine that isn’t necessarily grounded in reality, and it’s likely plaguing your peace of mind. Whether it be in terms of health or your everyday work routine, try not to dwell on the fussy details and uncertainties on March 27. As for this week’s first-quarter moon? It’s touching down on your seventh house of compromise, contractual agreements and significant others.

Keep in mind, the moon will conjunct Mars in Cancer, which also happens to be the ruler of the four planets that are transiting your fourth house of home, family and emotional foundations. A significant other’s relatives and/or the dynamic shared between you and a family member could be slightly defensive and/or emotionally petty. Channel your rage into something artistic and unconventional, especially with Venus conjunct Uranus on March 30.

