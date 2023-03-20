These 3 Zodiac Signs Will Have the Worst Week, Because Pluto in Aquarius Is Already Making Moves

Scroll To See More Images

Not too thrilled about springing forward? It’s no secret that the first few months of 2023 have been a real doozy, but we’re almost out of the woods. In the meantime, these three zodiac signs will have the worst week of March 20 through March 26, and it’s mostly due to their fear of the unknown. Although, when considering the magnitude of the upcoming astrological shifts, I don’t really blame them.

To kick things off (quite literally), the Spring Equinox will take place on March 20, marking both the first day of Aries season, and the first day of Spring in the Northern Hemisphere. And while this typically brings a sense of revival and inspiration, so many planets in Aries (sun, moon, Mercury, Jupiter and Chiron) could speed things up, perhaps even to the point of discomfort. For instance, just hours after the equinox, the moon will renew itself via zero degrees of this cardinal sign. Primal and blushing with passion, this lunation is not only in alignment with the beginning of the cosmic year, but also evoking the audacity and desire needed for this new chapter.

Ready or not, here comes change! After its journey in Capricorn for the last 15 years, Pluto—Lord of the Underworld and planet of regeneration—will enter Aquarius for the first time since 1778. Those born with fixed (Leo, Taurus, Scorpio, Aquarius) placements between zero and five degrees will feel the energetic presence of this planet sooner than later. Lastly, with Mars in Cancer by the end of the week, emotional instincts will take precedence over logic, so be sure to channel your energy wisely.

If your sun sign and/or rising sign happens to fall under any of these zodiac signs, here’s why you’re more likely to be in your feelings this week:

Taurus

Look on the bright side, Taurus: it could always be worse without your planetary ruler, Venus, on your side. However, there’s also no denying the facts, and you’re being confronted by a part of your past, if not an unconscious desire you’ve kept dormant this week.

Leave it to the stellium of energies in Aries charging up your 12th house of inhibitions and unconscious patterns, let alone its ruler, Mars, as it will enter sensitive Cancer by the end of the week. Your emotions are on your sleeve, whether you like it or not. Defensiveness is also likely. Find your zen place, so you can recharge and heal at your own pace.

Virgo

If things feel heavy or emotionally overbearing this week, it’s important for you to take a step back, and reflect on the root of these triggers. After all, there will be a fiery stellium of planets in Aries charging up your eighth house of power struggles, and amidst Mars’ transition from logical Gemini to hypersensitive Cancer.

Whether personally or professionally, you are more likely to opt for an “agree to disagree” moment. Pluto’s first-official ingress into Aquarius brings intensity and focus to your sixth house of due diligence, and acts of service.

Capricorn

Kicking it back and relaxing could feel like it’s easier said than done this week, Capricorn. And though it’s certainly a combination of energies triggering these feelings of restlessness, the stellium of planets igniting your fourth house of home, family and emotional foundations is to blame for this sudden sense of urgency… or worse, resentment.

To top it off, Mars will be entering your polar opposite sign, Cancer, and your committed seventh house of significant others on March 25. Emotionally defensive and heavy with mood, partners could come across as indirectly aggressive, or perhaps triggering to your innermost feelings.

