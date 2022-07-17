These 3 Zodiac Signs Will Have The Worst Week & It’s All Thanks To Pluto (The Planet Of Darkness)

Don’t freak out, but this week will be intense, to say the least. In fact, you might even discover some alarming news. If you’re one of the zodiac signs who will have the worst week of July 18 to July 24, be prepared for some ugly truths to come to light, but don’t let these revelations discourage you. Instead, let it motivate you!

On July 18, you might find yourself all wrapped up in a power struggle, thanks to the fact that Mercury—planet of communication—will form an opposition with dark and manipulative Pluto. And because this aspect will be exact at 3 a.m. ET, there’s a chance you might even wake up from a heart-racing nightmare! However, the negative energy isn’t here to stay, not when your strengths are being awakened. As Mercury enters bold, creative and show-stopping Leo on July 19, you’ll feel the rush of renewed confidence and a deepened sense of self-respect. Let the fire of self-love remind you that haters are no match for the power you’re tapping into. Once the Cancer sun joins in on the battle against transformative Pluto on July 19, you may be up against an antagonistic force, but it’s your strong sense of love and compassion that will always triumph.

As Chiron—the “wounded healer”—stations retrograde on July 19, spinning backwards through prideful and competitive Aries, you might find yourself confronting some of your deeper vulnerabilities and insecurities. Instead of searching for the first thing to take the pain away, try sitting with your emotions and embracing the sting, because healing always starts with feeling.

If your sun sign and/or rising sign happens to fall under any of these zodiac signs, here’s why this week could be a rather confronting experience:

These 3 Zodiac Signs Will Have The Worst Week

Taurus

This week, you’re bound to feel a profound shift. After all, on July 19, sensitive Chiron will station retrograde in your 12th house of spirituality and solitude, which can make you feel somewhat lonely. Even if you’re surrounded by an ocean of friends, you might be feeling like something is missing, but there’s nothing wrong with needing some time to yourself to hone in on whatever that may be. And once the sun enters your fourth house of private and domestic affairs on July 22, you might be forced to face some of hidden truths you’d rather not talk about. It’s time to clean out the closet, Taurus. Rid yourself of the mental and physical clutter taking up too much space in your life!

Virgo

This week, you might be running into drama as you navigate social territories, Virgo! After all, Mercury—your ruling planet—is moving through your 11th house of community as it forms an opposition with Pluto—planet of hidden agendas—on July 19. Even if you’re putting your best foot forward when it comes to networking, team-building and extraverted exploration, you might feel like your social stamina is running on empty, especially if you’re dealing with a few energy vampires in your midst! Feel free to take a break and say “No” whenever you have to, because on July 22, the sun will drift into your dreamy and introspective 12th house, reminding you to protect your peace of mind.

Capricorn

This week, you might feel like you just can’t seem to catch a break! As the sun—which is still moving through your seventh house of enemies and allies—forms a challenging opposition with Pluto in Capricorn on July 19, you might feel like you can’t seem to satisfy someone in your life. However, it’s important to remember that not everything is in your control, least of all the way someone else feels. Don’t let someone make you feel guilty for not measuring up to a certain expectation, especially if you’re only trying your best. If your best isn’t good enough, that’s their problem, not yours!

