These 3 Zodiac Signs Will Have The Worst Week, But There’s More To The Story

Scroll To See More Images

Life is a series of ups and downs, because no story is worth telling if it doesn’t have a little drama! It’s through strife that we discover who we really are, and if you’re up for a challenge, the universe will always find a way to reward you with a victory. If you’re one of the zodiac signs who will have the worst week of July 11 to 17, here’s why you still have many reasons to look forward to it. Even when life is difficult, it still finds a way to be beautiful.

The astrology of this week is packing quite a punch, so prepare for the universe to drop in on you like a ton of bricks! After all, on July 13, a full moon in Capricorn will take place (at 2:37 p.m. ET, to be exact). Because of this full moons close proximity with Pluto—planet of creation and destruction—there’s a chance this full moon could *way* too intense. Forcing you to take a good, long look at your shadow self, this full moon may be over-the-top, but it will also be incredibly motivating. Let’s not forget this full moon will also form a trine with innovative and rebellious Uranus, which will encourage you to break free from whatever’s holding you back. If someone (or something) is trying to control you, it’s time to take matters into your own hands.

However, be careful who you trust. On July 14, romantic Venus will form a trine with disorienting and embellishing Neptune retrograde, which could shed some light on some of the lies you’ve been told. These lies might include the lies you’ve spread, the lies you’ve told others and, even more notable, the lies you’ve told yourself. It’s time to see things as they really are, because you deserve to know. In fact, it may feel vindicating, especially as the Cancer sun forms a trine with Neptune on July 17. It’s time to forgive yourself for not making the right choices (especially when you didn’t know any better at the time).

If your sun sign and/or rising sign happens to fall under any of these zodiac signs, here’s why this week could be a rather confronting experience:

Leo

I’m not gonna lie to you, Leo—this week might be pretty exhausting. You’ve already been dealing with increased tiredness ever since the Cancer sun entered your drowsy and dreamy 12th house, making you feel more connected to your imagination than the physical world around you. However, as a full moon in Capricorn pulls you out of your reverie and forces you to start making moves, you might realize that you need a stronger sense of routine and a more stable work-life balance. Shining a light on your sixth house of health and productivity, it’s time to nurture your wellbeing and start tackling the procrastination anxiety that keeps bothering you!

Related: Leo Horoscope For July 2022: Lovers & Friends

Scorpio

This week could be quite a wild ride, especially when it comes to your relationships. Ever since romantic Venus entered your smoldering and obsessive eighth house, matters of the heart have recently become far more intense. And because you’re already a Scorpio, that’s saying a lot! As Venus squares off with Neptune in your romantic fifth house, there’s a chance that feelings of insecurity and disappointment may be holding you back from embracing the love you desire. It’s time to protect your energy, even if that means giving yourself some space while you take time to process your emotions. Most things are never as urgent as you think it is, sweet Scorpio.

Related: Scorpio Horoscope For July 2022: Open Your Heart

Sagittarius

This week, you may find yourself sorting through some emotional baggage. Venus happens to be moving through your seventh house of partnerships, shining a light on your one-on-one relationships and reminding you of what your heart needs. However, as Venus squares off with sensitive Neptune—which happens to be moving through your fourth house of home and family—you may find that the way you’ve been taught how to be in a relationship isn’t necessarily leading you toward the relationship you’ve always wanted. It may be time to take the good things your parents taught you while learning how to leave behind the negative habits you’ve also inherited. That’s growth, Sag!

Related: Sagittarius Horoscope For July 2022: Be Kind To Yourself