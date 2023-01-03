These 3 Zodiac Signs Will Have the Worst Week (& They Can Blame It on Mercury Retrograde)

Scroll To See More Images

The first week of 2023 is now in session, which leaves us with no choice but to get clear on our future plans and set our intentions for the year ahead. What are you looking forward to achieving in this new calendrical year? If you’re feeling restless and/or intimidated about what’s to come, it’s probably because you’re one of the three zodiac signs who will have the worst week of January 2 to January 8, but there’s no reason to be discouraged. On the contrary, the cosmos is solely supporting you on your level-up, so you can ultimately live your best life.

On January 2, after concluding its journey through pragmatic Capricorn, Venus will make its eccentric debut in Aquarius, shifting our focus from being grounded and traditional to embracing freedom and liberation. The moon in Gemini will join forces with Mars retrograde the following day. Put your thinking caps on, but don’t get in over your head. And though this is easier said than done with the aggressive red planet in the mix, the influence of Mars retrograde could be the reason you’re going back on your word, or simply retracing your steps. If you’re in your feelings towards the middle of the week, you’re not the only one. On January 6, there will be an emotionally charged full moon in Cancer… and well, it doesn’t get more evocative than this. After all, the moon is a representation of our innermost feelings, plus it already rules Cancer, which makes this lunation all the more hypersensitive. For reference, check where 16 degrees of this cardinal water lives on your birth chart, because this is where you’re experiencing your full-circle moment.

After this week’s emotional climax, the moon will enter the theatrical sign of Leo on January 7, turning our emotions outward, while encouraging us to express ourselves creatively and passionately. The catch? The Capricorn sun will join forces with Mercury retrograde in Capricorn, reminding you to slow your roll and reassess what’s being brought to your attention, especially when it comes to your professional goals and pursuits.

If your sun sign and/or rising sign happens to fall under any of the below zodiac signs, here’s why you’re more likely to second-guess yourself this week:

These 3 Zodiac Signs Will Have the Worst Week

Aries

Overthinking? Kinda difficult to disconnect from your thoughts when your celestial ruler, Mars, is retrograde in your third house of communication, but you’re almost out of the woods, Aries. However, with so much traction happening in your 10th house of authority, chances are you’re contemplating and/or stressing the logistics of a career matter, or pending work application. Mercury’s hazy connection to Neptune at the start of the week will do the trick, but instead of over-analyzing the possibilities surrounding the unknown, pay attention to the intuitive downloads and unexpected insight you’re likely to gain this week.



The moon will be joining Mars retrograde in a savvy conjunction on January 3, followed by Mercury retrograde’s trine to Uranus on January 8, so don’t undermine the spontaneity of these events. As for this week’s full moon in Cancer, it will touch down on your fourth house of home, family and emotional foundations, so don’t be hard on yourself for feeling crabby. You’re in your feelings, for sure.

Leo

While your relationships are more likely to be top of mind this week, Venus’ journey through Aquarius brings emphasis to the more light-hearted and platonic connections in your life. However, leave it to this week’s moon-Mars retrograde conjunction to be your demise, as you are not only likely to overthink the dynamic of your exchanges, but also more prone to feeling restless in social environments.

Partake in grounding rituals if needed, and this is especially true during this week’s full moon in Cancer on January 6, as it will touch down on your 12th house of closure, dreams, inhibitions and unconscious patterns. You could’ve been feeling an emotional weight hovering over your shoulders, specifically when it comes to something that you’ve been repressing or needing to express… and well, let’s just say this full moon will unleash the floodgates.

Sagittarius

Bickering is almost inevitable with Mars retrograde in your relationship sector, but things are more likely to escalate on January 3 when the moon joins forces with Mars in your relationship sector. Is there something you would like to get off your chest? In addition to turning up the heat—when it comes to your thoughts and relationship exchanges—Mars retrograde is challenging you to revisit, and reassess everything from your communication style to the dialogue between you, and a significant other.

Speaking of, there will be an emotionally charged full moon in Cancer on January 6, bringing emphasis to your intimate eighth house of sex, shared resources, joint ventures and other sources of income, so think back to the new moon in Cancer on June 28, 2022 for reference on this full-circle moment. Either way, there is greater emphasis on the emotionality (or lack thereof) existing between you and someone you’re currently attached to, or merged lives with once upon a time.

