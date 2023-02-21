These 3 Zodiac Signs Will Have the Worst Week, Because Unexpected Changes Are Coming

Scroll To See More Images

The last season of the zodiac has officially arrived, so if you’re looking forward to getting some shut-eye, now is the time to do so. Then again, despite the dreamy influence of the sun’s journey through Pisces, three zodiac signs will have the worst week of February 20 to February 26. This, however, depends on their ability to surrender to the changes at play (especially with Saturn entering Pisces and Pluto entering Aquarius in March).

Venturing outside of your comfort zone can be incredibly challenging, even when you hear that little voice in your head telling you something’s reached its expiration date. It’s what you’re accustomed to, so it’s only natural to hang tight. Nevertheless, and when considering February’s new moon in Pisces—sitting in close proximity to Saturn—there are energies exiting out of your life, in order for you to commit to a new plan of self-mastery. Renewing itself on February 20, just weeks before Saturn enters Pisces, you are being encouraged to get grounded on your long-term dreams, and really decide what’s best for you. Sounds like a lot to contemplate when the sun is swimming through the mystifying depths of Pisces, but we all have to take our rose colored glasses off every once in a while.

The following day, Mercury will face off with disruptive Uranus, and all while transiting through the change-maker planet’s sign of rulership. This is double the shock, double the chaos… and well, double the fun. Not. If your tech gadgets suddenly crash, now you know why. Others of you, however, may hear some unexpected news, namely when in regards to something of value. Doesn’t have to be negative, but still surprising nonetheless.

If your sun sign and/or rising sign happens to fall under any of these zodiac signs, here’s why you’re likely to be caught off guard this week:

These 3 Zodiac Signs Will Have the Worst Week

Taurus

You’re rising above the petty superficialities that could’ve dominated your community affairs once upon a time. While under this month’s auspicious new moon, however, you are being left with no choice but to get clear on next steps, when it comes to your hopes, future visions and long-term dreams. And though you’re often known for your innate ability to revel in the slow burn, there will be no room for limerence.

Your celestial ruler, Venus, will also conclude its journey through Pisces, where it exalts and thrives, entering its sign of detriment, Aries, via with your 12th house of unconscious patterns. Your definition of security is also shifting, and Mars’ journey through this area of your chart is still helping you make sense of it. On February 21, you’re bound to hear unexpected news about a professional endeavor, if not when in regards to your sense of authority. Take a breath, and befriend the chaos. Also, you’re likely to be in your feelings on February 25, so take it easy.

Read Your Full Taurus Horoscope For February 2023

Leo

A new moon is always somewhat liberating, as it kicks off a brand-new lunar cycle, but there’s something a tad bit shady about this lunation on February 20. Hunkering down on your eighth house of shared resources, financial exchanges and spiritual transactions, you’re being presented with a clean slate… but with Saturn nearby, there is a shadowy somberness haunting your psyche.

This could be about a significant other, if not professional partnership of sorts, given Mercury’s square to Uranus the following day. This will shake up your relationship sector, as well as your 10th house of authority. So, if you’re feeling like you can’t get a word in, let alone wrap your head around it, give this entire thing a moment to process.

Read Your Full Leo Horoscope For February 2023

Aquarius

Something is brewing in your second house of comfort, finances and values, and it’s all thanks to the new moon in Pisces on February 20. Also, with Saturn slowly but surely wrapping up a lengthy transit in your sign, there is a feeling of both relief, and pressure. This tension, however, could be stemming from the lack of clarity that surrounds your financial security, if not your sense of self-worth.

Investments, and whether or not they’re worthy of your time and energy, could also be of greater focus at this time. Ironically, while transiting through your sign, Mercury will square off with your modern ruler, Uranus, via your fourth house of home, family and emotional foundations. In other words, things could be in a bit of a flux in the home front, but you’re somehow finding the solution to a problem. You might even catch your loved ones off guard in the process.

Read Your Full Aquarius Horoscope For February 2023