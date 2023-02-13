These 3 Zodiac Signs Will Have the Worst Week, Because Valentine’s Day Could Be Disappointing

Scroll To See More Images

With the season of the water bearer slowly but surely coming to an end, it is likely that you are taking a closer look at the dynamic of your social surroundings, as well as your feelings around freedom. Unfortunately, three zodiac signs will have the worst week of February 13 to February 19, but not if they’re open and willing to confront their challenges, and level up to be the best version of themselves. After all, the cosmos is prone to intervene when we’re not seeing things clearly or are perhaps, being too stubborn to see the bigger picture.

This brand-new outlook could be stemming from last week’s penetrating Mercury-Pluto conjunction, as it brought deep revealing truths to the surface, both collectively and when in regards to your sense of authority. Others of you might have experienced an eye-opening conversation with an authority figure, if not someone you report to in the workplace. Reality checks aren’t always easy, but that doesn’t make them any less necessary. On another note, after the moon’s ingress into Sagittarius, Luna will make an opposition to Mars on February 14. Happy Valentine’s Day? Not saying it’s all downhill from here, but if you find yourself suddenly stressing about what the future holds with a significant other, try to steer away from overthinking things. After all, when considering Venus’ close proximity to all-encompassing Neptune the following day, you’re actually more prone to projections, doubts and general restlessness, so be mindful of this energy. Stay grounded.

The sun will be joining forces with Saturn in Aquarius on February 16, which continues to bring emphasis to the harsh realities and/or hardships you’ve endured in the last three years. Make peace with this part of you, as you are being encouraged to move forward with strength and clarity. The sun makes its debut in Pisces on February 18, but before concluding its journey through this mutable water sign, the planet of love will dance with Pluto in a tantalizing sextile that can be equally as elusive as it is toxic. Go with the flow, but make sure you’re honoring your boundaries in the process.

If your sun sign and/or rising sign happens to fall under any of these zodiac signs, here’s why it could seem like reality bites this week:

These 3 Zodiac Signs Will Have the Worst Week

Aries

Despite having your eyes set on the prize, things are bound to feel a bit fuzzy in the week ahead. For starters, while glimmering through your expansive ninth house of higher learning and spiritual wisdom, the moon will be challenged by your celestial ruler, Mars, on Valentine’s Day. Again, this is where having expectations can be your demise.

This is especially true for those of you who low key enjoy a good bickering sesh with your S.O. Venus will also be joining forces with Neptune the following day, in case you’re feeling extra tired and sleepy all of a sudden. This overall feeling, however, will be emphasized upon the sun’s ingress into Pisces, and your dreamy 12th house of unconscious patterns on February 18. Rest, retreat and surrender.

Leo

Not getting the recognition you feel you deserve? This frustrating transit, too, shall pass, but you’re being encouraged to partake in some introspection for the time being. For starters, despite whether you’re single or already romantically attached, Venus’ close proximity to Neptune on February 15 will bring emphasis to your eighth house of intimacy, transformation and joint ventures, which is where setting firm boundaries will be as prominent as ever.

Be it financially or romantically speaking, there is also a layer of healing and closure to this synergy, so don’t hesitate to make peace with what no longer serves you, so you can move forward into this new chapter of life. Given that the sun will be joining forces with taskmaster Saturn on February 16, many of you could be experiencing an ending with a significant other, if not setting a brand-new system in place overall. And while there’s nothing wrong with setting the record straight, this will more than likely come with an “ego” death of sorts, especially upon the sun’s debut in Pisces.

Sagittarius

If you’re not getting along with your special someone this Valentine’s Day, there’s no need to apply more pressure. After all, in addition to the moon glimmering through your sign, it will be making a direct opposition to Mars in Gemini (your relationship sector) on February 14. This could be tricky, as you are likely feeling the urge to explore new territory, and yet you could feel somewhat stifled by someone’s projections, and/or relentless critiques.

This may or may not involve your relatives and loved ones, as Venus will be making a conjunction with Neptune, heightening everything from your intuition to your feelings of empathy. Granted, nothing wrong with any of that, but if projections and/or the need to please a close relative is getting in the way of your personal journey, then that’s your cue to stand firm in your truth. Venus will meet with Pluto on February 19, and this will likely revolve around your new value systems, if not a financial plan you’ve been working on your own.

