These 3 Zodiac Signs Will Have the Worst Week, But This Isn’t Their First Rodeo

Two oppositions down, one more to go! Last week, while journeying through the optimistic sign of Sagittarius, Mercury and Venus went head-to-head with Mars retrograde in a challenging opposition. This triggered a series of misunderstandings and petty quarrels… but as always, it isn’t over until it’s over! If you’re one of the zodiac signs who will have the worst week of December 5 to 11, it’s likely due to the influx of energies distracting you from your priorities these next few days.

Surprise, surprise! The moon will be joining forces with freedom-loving Uranus in Taurus on December 5, which is more than often a wildcard, considering the sporadic influence of the rebel planet. Not to worry, this happens once every month when the moon moves through Taurus, so this isn’t your first rodeo. Although, expecting the unexpected is typically suggested during this time… and in this particular case, this could have something to do with your beliefs around finances, and/or your desire for financial freedom. Ironically enough, between December 6 and 9, Mercury and Venus will square off with Jupiter, bringing emphasis to everything from your spiritual evolution to the personal philosophies you’re ready to surrender.

Just in time for the full moon in Mercury-ruled Gemini on December 7, the messenger planet will enter Capricorn on December 6, shifting the collective mindset from hopeful to realistic. This earth sign’s pragmatism will influence the essence of this lunation, but it’s conjunction with Mars retrograde will continue to bring emphasis to the “missing” details of a situation, while others of us reflect on next steps. Reflect on the paradigms and philosophies you’ve outgrown. Consider the value of your past experiences, and focus on the individual you’re becoming.

If your sun sign and/or rising sign happens to fall under any of the below zodiac signs, here’s why you’re more likely to stress the unspoken details this week:

These 3 Zodiac Signs Will Have The Worst Week

Taurus

Not saying your week is doomed, but the suspense of not knowing what to expect isn’t necessarily helping either. The week begins a day after your celestial ruler, Venus, squares off with Neptune, creating ambiguity and confusion when it comes to the foundation of your joint ventures, and shared resources. In the meantime, while glimmering through your sign—bringing you closer to your innermost feelings—Luna will join forces with rebellious Uranus, emphasizing your urge for freedom and novelty. Desperate times call for desperate measures much?

Take a breath before you jump to conclusions. After all, both Mercury and your celestial ruler, Venus, will soon conclude their journey through Sagittarius, and your eighth house of intimacy, which isn’t always a walk in the park. In fact, your beliefs and philosophy around “sharing” have more than likely shifted throughout the year, thanks to the eclipses. If you’re having a sudden change of heart around your investments, it will likely happen on or around the full moon on December 7. Journal your thoughts, and reflect on your growth.

Read Your Full Taurus Horoscope For December 2022

Libra

If you’re unclear about what the future holds, don’t be discouraged. You could experience a bit of brain fog this week, so take as many breaks as you need. As it is, the moon will be joining forces with erratic Uranus in Taurus on December 5, shaking up your eighth house of intimacy, joint ventures and shared resources. And with your celestial ruler, Venus, transiting through Sagittarius—your third house of communication and local community—chances are you will be confronted with an important conversation regarding finances, or a long term investment.

The dynamic of your day-to-day affairs might also be in a flux, especially when considering Mercury’s square to Jupiter on December 6. This could trigger a push and pull effect between what you know first-hand to be true, and hope for the future vs. the emotionally charged atmosphere surrounding your day-to-day affairs. On December 7, the moon will reach its peak of fullness in Gemini, bringing closure and clarity to your ninth house of expansion, higher learning and unknown territory. Your beliefs around home, family and stability have shifted—honor that.

Read Your Full Libra Horoscope For December 2022

Aquarius

On December 5, the moon will join forces with your modern ruler, Uranus—via your fourth house of home, family and innermost feelings—and this might shake things up in the homefront. Although, with the moon’s ruler, Venus, dazzling your 11th house of extended networks, chances are this is something as silly as having an unexpected visit from family and/or friends. You may or may not be in the mood, so don’t pressure yourself to commit. Take a breather instead.

As a matter of fact, this week’s full moon in Gemini will touch down on your fifth house of self expression, all while its ruler, Mercury, begins to transit through your inhibited 12th house of rest, closure and life behind the scenes. This could feel a bit uncomfortable, especially since the moon will be sitting alongside Mars retrograde, highlighting the missing details of a situation. Communicating something you’re still having trouble understanding isn’t ideal, but it’s important for you to release all expectations.

Read Your Full Aquarius Horoscope For December 2022