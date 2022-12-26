These 3 Zodiac Signs Will Have the Worst Week & They Can’t Wait to Say Goodbye to 2022

Scroll To See More Images

If things have felt more stressful than usual, you’re certainly not alone. The holiday season can be equally as beautiful as it is chaotic, which is why three zodiac signs will have the worst week of December 26 to January 1. Let’s not forget about the pressure that comes with saying goodbye to yet another year, but instead of dwelling on the “shoulda, coulda, woulda’s,” consider this an opportunity to start fresh. This new year looks promising!

The chaos starts to calm down after Christmas day, but the moon-Saturn conjunction on December 26 could rain on our parade. While the moon sheds light on your innermost feelings, Saturn brings structure and discipline to your perspective, which means you may feel restricted, limited and/or ready to look at the glass half-empty instead of half-full. This too, shall pass.

On December 28, the sun will form a semi-square to pragmatic Saturn, which is where the magic surrounding a long-term goal could suddenly seem like it’s too good to be true. Don’t be discouraged—this is merely highlighting the work that needs to be done in order for you to achieve the success you crave. There are no coincidences in astrology, and Mercury stationing retrograde in Capricorn the next day is no exception. Remember, retrograde cycles are for reflecting, reassessing and revisiting everything from unfinished business to a pending project you put aside.

On December 30, the moon will reach its first-quarter phase in warrior-like Aries, increasing your momentum and your capacity for being impulsive. Be mindful of what’s fueling your need for confrontation, because the moon in Aries can be hot-tempered. Venus will also join Pluto in a transformative smoldering conjunction on January 1. Expect relationship breakthroughs and highly intimate conversations.

If your sun sign and/or rising sign happens to fall under any of the below zodiac signs, here’s why you’re ready for the year to be over:

These 3 Zodiac Signs Will Have the Worst Week

Aries

Take a well-deserved break from the holiday madness, and if you’re not in the mood to see anyone this week, so be it. This is especially true when considering the moon’s close proximity to Saturn on December 26, as it will add a layer of somberness and a sense of restriction to your social life. Others of you might be feeling excluded in the workplace, or overburdened by the post-holiday workload. Harness the energy of the Pisces moon the following day, and take a load off.

On December 29, the moon will reach its first-quarter phase in your sign, which can be equally as energizing as it is impulsive. You are more prone to being in your feelings today, and with Mercury stationing retrograde in your 10th house of authority, you could also come across as demanding and/or bossy. Try to find an outlet for your pent up frustrations. As for Venus’ conjunction with Pluto on January 1, you could experience upheaval in a professional relationship, if not with a prominent authority figure. Take it easy, Aries.

Libra

If you feel like you have a lot on your plate at the start of the week, take a minute to catch your breath. The same goes for those of you who feel disregarded or unacknowledged in a sense, as the moon will be joining forces with taskmaster Saturn in Aquarius, and via your fifth house of celebration, and recognition on December 26. Others of you could feel like a personal situation is putting damper on your holiday fun… but as always, this, too, shall pass. On December 28, your celestial ruler, Venus, will dance with Neptune via your sixth house of due diligence, but all while the sun meets with Saturn in a semi-square.

This means, despite what may have initially seemed to be weight off your shoulders, you’re still prone to looking at the shorter end of the stick, thanks to Saturn. Don’t attach yourself to a specific outcome, and take this as a learning experience. This is especially true when considering Mercury retrograde, as it will begin to backspin through your fourth house of home, family and emotional foundations on December 29. What needs to be restructured and/or revisited in this area of your life? With the help of Venus conjunct Pluto in Capricorn on January 1, what needs to be unveiled will come to the surface once and for all. Speak your truth.

Aquarius

Don’t apply so much pressure onto yourself, Aquarius. Besides, this isn’t your first rodeo, as the moon joins forces with Saturn in your sign once every month. Nevertheless, if you feel “blue” and/or limited on December 26, now you know why. Isolation isn’t necessarily suggested but then again, with a stellium of planets hovering over your 12th house of solitude, you’re more than likely choosing to keep to yourself. Speaking of, while igniting this area of your chart and bringing you inward, Venus will meet with Neptune in a sweet sextile via your second house of stability, and value systems. Not a bad aspect for indulging in the bliss surrounding your sacred space, but the sun’s semi-square to Saturn in your sign continues to challenge your sense of authority in the process.

That being said, if you are unconsciously attaching yourself to a certain coping mechanism, it’s important for you to not lose sight of the bigger picture. This is where Mercury retrograde could come into play, as it will begin to backspin on December 29, where you will be encouraged to retrace your steps, and reflect on the foundation of your life behind the scenes. What traditions are no longer serving you? Venus will join forces with Pluto on January 1, bringing powerful transformation to this area of your chart… but even still, it will require a certain amount of discipline, honesty and accountability on your part. Something significant is transforming, perhaps even psychologically, but it’s liberating you in the process.

