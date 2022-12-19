These 3 Zodiac Signs Will Have the Worst Week—Here’s Why They’re On Santa’s Naughty List

Scroll To See More Images

We’re in the final stretch of Sagittarius season, which is all the more reason to reflect on our experiences this past year, as well as the lessons that came along with it. The winter season is also right around the corner, and three zodiac signs will have the worst week of December 19 to 25. And while it’s no secret that this time of year is not for the fainthearted, Mother Nature’s icy chill never ceases to bring us back down to earth. As always, Capricorn season will bring greater perspective, but it’s up to you to commit to a plan of action.

This week begins on a powerful note, as the revelatory Scorpio moon asks romantic Venus for a dance. However, this may be a three’s a crowd situation, as wounded Chiron is bringing downer energy into the mix. This isn’t always the easiest vibe to endure, as it is bringing light to triggers and wounds surrounding your relationships, values, sense of security and/or self-confidence. Instead of dwelling on the past, allow this energy to be a source of healing, as you may be needing to confront your repressed emotions. After all, the moon brings the truth to light when transiting through Scorpio, and Venus doesn’t beat around the bush when in Capricorn. That same day, while retrograde in Gemini, assertive Mars will also meet with the wounded healer, Chiron, in an empowering sextile, which could potentially bring clarity on missing information and/or unspoken feelings.

Despite it being considered the darkest night of the year in the Northern Hemisphere, this winter solstice on December 21 will be supercharged with momentum, but not in the way you’re expecting. Upon the sun’s ingress into structured Capricorn, the sun will go head-to-head with Jupiter in Aries. Truth or dare? While this bold approach and/or sudden opportunity will likely come as a shock, there are benefits that could come from taking this leap of faith. There will be no room for second-guessing either, so tread lightly.

If your sun sign and/or rising sign happens to fall under any of the below zodiac signs, here’s why you’re giving the world a resting Grinch face:

These 3 Zodiac Signs Will Have The Worst Week

Gemini

You’re a brilliant chameleon with a knack for multitasking, but you’re looking forward to a much-needed break now with the year coming to a close. This is especially true when considering the moon’s journey through your responsible sixth house of due diligence, as you are more likely to partake in extreme highs and lows, swaying between productivity and complete, and utter apathy. Stay centered, and don’t hesitate to lean on a significant other for help. Granted, Venus will be making a challenging square to the wounded healer, Chiron, in your 11th house of community affairs, so if you’re suddenly feeling triggered and/or resentful towards a collaboration, take a second to reflect on the root of the issue.

Good news: Jupiter enters this area of your chart on December 20. The bad news, however, is that it will be forming a dare-devil square with the sun in your intimate eighth house of joint ventures the following day. Whether personally or professionally, this is not the time to be mixing business with pleasure, but you will more than likely have a decision to make. Chiron going direct on December 23 could have something to do with these feelings and/or inhibitions, so no need to apply more pressure onto yourself. Feel things out, and be honest with yourself. Accountability is everything.

Libra

You’re doing everything in your power to make things comfortable for your loved ones—especially during the holidays—but even still, you can’t please everyone. On December 19, while glimmering through smoldering Scorpio, Luna will meet with your celestial ruler, Venus, which can be equally as bonding as it is brutally honest. The challenge, however, could potentially stem from Venus’ square to the wounded healer, Chiron, as it is wrapping up its retrograde in Aries via your relationship sector. That being said, if there’s a past wound, trigger or resentment you’ve been undermining, it’s about time you confront it once and for all.

The sun will debut in Capricorn and your fourth house of family, emotional foundations and innermost feelings on December 21, but it will simultaneously go head-to-head with Jupiter in your relationship sector. If you’ve been contemplating whether to switch things up with a significant partnership, or perhaps take a leap for the sake of a long-overdue change, this daring synergy will propel you forward. You’re not very fond of confrontational energy, but the truth isn’t always pretty. Chiron will also be going direct in your partnership sector the following day, highlighting a frustration and/or incompatible belief system that’s no longer in alignment with you.

Aquarius

Getting some work done before the holiday season? On December 19, while glimmering through Scorpio and your 10th house of career, authority and reputation in the world, Luna will meet with Venus via your 12th house of privacy, hidden agendas and unconscious patterns. Nothing wrong with taking some well-deserved alone time, but there’s a catch. Venus will simultaneously face off with the wounded healer, Chiron, via your third house of communication, thought process and immediate surroundings.

The real question is, are you strategically acting on something behind the scenes, as a way to avoid confrontation? The sun rules your relationship sector, and it will enter Capricorn on December 21, highlighting a partnership that’s built on a faulty foundation and/or the structure of your approach to others. That same day, the sun will face off with Jupiter in your communication sector, which is where things can go from zero to a hundred, and quickly. Think twice before lashing out on someone… or worse, send a text to the wrong person.

