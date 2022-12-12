These 3 Zodiac Signs May Be Down on Their Luck This Week—Here’s How They Can Turn it Around

Scroll To See More Images

Every astrological season has its ups and downs, and the sun’s journey through expansive Sagittarius is no exception. Feeling restless? If you’re one of the zodiac signs who will have the worst week of December 12 to 18, this is a friendly reminder to be patient with yourself. In addition to venturing into the unknown and exploring unfamiliar territories, Jupiter in Pisces (Sagittarius’ celestial ruler) is making things extra nebulous, not to mention evoking feelings of insecurity. If you’re unsure about the future—this, too, shall pass—don’t get down on yourself.

This week’s astro-weather is purposely challenging you to face the music and make necessary changes along the way. What’s not built upon a solid foundation will only hold steady for so long, so it’s important to be honest with yourself. For instance, after the moon’s ingress into Leo, Luna will make a direct opposition to boundary-setting Saturn, which can feel somber and perhaps even emotionally stifling. Don’t be afraid to lean on your peers for support.

The sun’s square to boundless Neptune the following day isn’t much easier, because Sagittarius’ (the sun) desire for experience is clouded by Neptune’s perpetual fog. Stay present, and allow these feelings to flow. Try to not become hyper-focused on the missing details, especially since the moon will go head-to-head with Mars retrograde on December 15, after entering the meticulous sign of Virgo. This means, despite wanting to organize and compartmentalize, we still don’t have all the facts with Mars retrograde in a Mercury-ruled sign.

If your sun sign and/or rising sign happens to fall under any of the below zodiac signs, here’s why you’re more likely to lose your cool this week:

These 3 Zodiac Signs Will Have The Worst Week

Taurus

Tempering your passions is easier said than done, but the moon’s opposition to Saturn on December 13 could be the reason why you’re feeling stuck between a rock, and a hard place. Remember, despite whether you’re currently limited and/or restricted, your authenticity reigns. The sun will also go head-to-head with nebulous Neptune in a hazy square, which is where the uncertainty could start to weigh over your head.

A toxic collaboration and/or a lack of boundaries could trigger feelings of insecurity, mainly when it comes to your intimate unions. Others of you could be questioning the foundation of a significant partnership, unless it’s a belief system inhibiting you from embracing your fullest potential. The moon’s ingress into Virgo that same day is encouraging you to find an outlet for expression, even if it’s a tedious exercise routine that promotes discipline and grounding.

Gemini

Your passionate communication style could be challenged by rules and restrictions, or perhaps a limiting outlook you have on the future. Whether it be personally or professionally, the moon’s opposition to Saturn on December 13 could trigger a battle of wills between you and someone in your immediate environment, or a gloom-and-doom perception of what tomorrow holds.

If this is a professional endeavor and/or collaboration, a sun-Neptune the following day could also be discouraging, but not if you’re communicating clearly with your significant other. Mars is also *hella* retrograde in your sign—and at odds with the Virgo moon—making you all the more scrupulous. Don’t hyperfocus on the “order and structure” today.

Virgo

If you’re feeling uninspired in the workplace, or lacking energy in your day-to-day rituals, it’s likely due to the moon’s opposition to Saturn on December 13. This could also be a secret desire or a passion that’s being burdening you momentarily, given the circumstances of your routine. Meanwhile, with the sun squaring off with Neptune in your relationship sector the following day, you may decide to hold back from a connection due to the uncertainty.

If it isn’t deceptive energy that’s intuitively nudging you, it could be a personal belief system you’re not ready to compromise for the sake of a connection. As if this weren’t stressful enough, the moon will enter your sign, and square off with Mars retrograde the following day. You may need to retrace your steps, or simply get grounded on your decision. Don’t let the lack of order derail you from your desires, and longterm goals. Things are in a flux, but not for long.

