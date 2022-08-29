These 3 Zodiac Signs Will Have The Worst Week & They May Run Into Disagreements With Others

Scroll To See More Images

Like every astrological season, the sun’s journey through Virgo comes with its highs and lows. And though the aftermath of conquering your due diligence is always refreshing, you’ve likely felt super distracted this week, thanks to Mars in Gemini. If you’re one of the zodiac signs that will have the worst week of August 29 to September 4, you’re being encouraged to approach things from a logical standpoint, as opposed to succumbing to your emotions.

With go-getter Mars sizzling through mentally stimulating Gemini, you also feel a strong desire to gather all the facts involved with your current situation. When the moon enters Scorpio on August 31, this will become an even more prominent thing to think about, as Mars also happens to be this Scorpio’s traditional ruling planet. When the moon makes its monthly move through smoldering Scorpio, feelings tend to intensify and your spidey senses are put on high alert, encouraging you to continue investigating for the truth.

Without letting your secret agent alter ego get the best of you, Mars forming a sextile with Jupiter on September 1 will continue to promote self-confidence while expanding your intellectual awareness. Keep in mind, Jupiter is still retrograde in Aries, suggesting the possibility that you’re about to revisit themes of courage and self-esteem once it stations direct on November 23. These themes will likely revolve around your individual autonomy and independence, but also your belief system.

On September 2, Mercury—which is already in its pre-retrograde shadow phase—will clash with happy-go-lucky Jupiter, giving us no choice but to find a middle ground and meet someone half-way. Whether it be via conversation and/or a contractual agreement reaching its expiration date, Mercury is bringing focus to the personal partnerships in your life and encouraging you to balance the scales while Jupiter will continue to magnify your perception of yourself as an individual.

Life imitates the stars, as these planetary movements are bound to play out in our connections. Has your perception of a significant other and/or professional partnership changed? By the end of the week, the moon in Sagittarius will be making an opposition to Mars in Gemini which will, in turn, create tension between what makes logical sense and what you’re boldly choosing to believe in. Be discerning with your decision-making process and try to steer away from egotistical power plays!

If your sun sign and/or rising sign happens to fall under any of these cardinal signs, here’s why you may be feeling a tad overwhelmed by this week’s astro forecast:

Aries

Patience has never been your virtue per se… and well, the cosmos continues to encourage you to work on this. As it is, having Mars—your celestial ruler—sizzling through Gemini and your opinionated third house of communication is more than enough to turn up the heat in your immediate environment. And because this week begins with the moon entering Libra—your polar opposite zodiac sign—you almost have no choice but to handle business with a lover and/or professional partnership. The moon will also connect with Mars—your red-hot planetary ruler—in the process, increasing the likelihood of you clapping back (or worse, jumping to conclusions).

Meanwhile, with the Scorpio moon activating your eighth house of transformation, psychic exchanges and intimate unions on August 31, moodiness and overwhelming feelings of uncertainty could fill the air. Find an outlet to release the tension, especially with Mars forming a sextile with Jupiter the following day. If significant conversations feel triggering on September 2, Mercury’s opposition to Jupiter in your sign is gently reminding you to put yourself in someone else’s shoes, before you unconsciously disregard their point of view. Think before you overreact.

Cancer

As this week begins, you may really be in your feelings, which is why you should take your time digesting what’s being brought to your attention. This is especially true when considering the moon’s transit through justice-seeking Libra, and your emotionally driven fourth house of home, family matters and innermost feelings.

Whether it be a disagreement you’re having with a relative or something you sincerely don’t believe is fair, the moon’s trine with Mars in Gemini could be equally as insightful as it is restless. No need to have all the answers at once. Something that was hidden from your conscious mind could very well take you out of your comfort zone, so be gentle with yourself. After all, la luna’s connection with hard-hitting Saturn in your eighth house of inheritance, mergers and intimate unions could also trigger feelings of restriction and/or limitation. Try to be discerning with your professional partnerships and your contractual agreements.

While transiting through your 12th house of secret enemies, Mars will harmonize with Jupiter retrograde via your 10th house of career and sense of authority on September 1. You may discover something you weren’t necessarily expecting, but this truth will inspire and motivate you nonetheless.

Capricorn

You know a thing or two about putting in the work, but that doesn’t make the journey any less tedious, let alone challenging. The Libra moon will activate your 10th house of career, notoriety and reputation in the world on August 29, harmonizing with Mars in Gemini via your sixth house of daily rituals and work routines. This could give you quite a boost in productivity! You make your accomplishments seem graceful and effortless but you’re also preoccupied by the desire to find balance and personal contentment. What will you choose to prioritize? Have you been investing too much time on work, and neglecting yourself in the process?

On September 2, Mars will sextile Jupiter, which could bring focus to themes surrounding self-care, as well as your mental and physical health, but there could also be some chores you’re needing to do around the house. Take a moment to make a list of what needs to get done, before you spiral and lose all of that momentum.

This is especially true when considering the moon will enter Sagittarius on September 3, activating your sleepy and spiritual 12th house. To say you may be feeling restless would be an understatement, but all you really need to do is ground your thoughts. However, this is probably easier said than done with analytical Mercury clashing with over-the-top Jupiter on September 2, but where there’s a will, there’s a way, right?

