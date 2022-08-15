These 3 Zodiac Signs Will Have The Worst Week, But They’re Strong Enough To Get Through It

Scroll To See More Images

If you’re feeling triggered or overwhelmed by a particular situation, try to put your ego aside for the time being. If you’re one of the zodiac signs that will have the worst week of August 15 to 21, there’s a high chance you could say the wrong thing at the wrong time. Under this week’s versatile astro-weather, passions are high and tempers will flare, but there are ways to cultivate this supercharged energy productively.

Own up to your feelings on August 15, as the overzealous moon in Aries will join forces with Jupiter, the planet of expansion. Remember, Jupiter magnifies everything it comes in contact with, so you can probably imagine what happens when the largest planet in the solar system links up with the hypersensitive moon. Otherwise, pay attention to your emotional waves and see for yourself. Worst case scenario? Impatience, irritability, competitiveness and over exaggeration. Be mindful of the shadow side of Aries, and try to turn the energy around.

On a brighter note, clever Mercury will harmonize with freedom-loving Uranus on August 16, which could be pretty positive, if harnessed correctly. This dynamic synergy can trigger significant breakthroughs in conversations, as well as a series of epiphanies for those brainstorming and strategizing on potential business ventures. On the other hand, the combination of Mercury and Uranus could also jolt our nervous system with electric energy, so be sure to channel it wisely!

On August 18, whilst dazzling through Leo’s flamboyant and stubborn fixed fire, romantic Venus will form an ultra flashy trine with Jupiter, which can be just as celebratory as it is self-indulgent. Whether you’re embracing grand gesture of love or you’re simply craving something sweet, this passionate energy could easily escalate into something over-the-top. Try not to go overboard! Instead, feel free to tap into the childlike and creative side of this transit. With Mars sizzling its way into Gemini on August 20, you’ll have plenty of ideas and options to choose from. However, this transit could also lead to some rude conversations, so rethink the way you’re coming across.

If your sun sign and/or rising sign happens to fall under any of these zodiac signs, here’s why you’re asking for a raincheck when it comes to this week’s astrology:

These 3 Zodiac Signs Will Have The Worst Week

Cancer

Sorting out your priorities and keeping your balance is essential to making the most of this week, Cancer. On August 15, the moon will join forces with expansive Jupiter in rambunctious Aries which will turn up the heat in your 10th house of career, professional pursuits and authority figures. However, too much heat can leave you feeling burned, so take it one step at a time!

Whether you’re dealing with petty competitor in the workplace or a boss who’s being just a tad bit too bossy, you’re more prone to having a short fuse during this time. You are, after all, ruled by the moody and changeable moon! And in addition to feeling impulsive and overwhelmed during this time, you may also feel like you’re unable to dismiss what you’re feeling. Having said that, it would be best to channel your rage effectively as opposed to taking it out on your nemesis. Mars will also be making its debut in Gemini on August 20, which means that everything from that little voice in your head to your life behind the scenes could feel nothing short of restless. Don’t be afraid of what you’re feeling, Cancer. Let it show you a deeper truth.

Libra

Despite your breezy disposition and your innate desire for social harmony, the moon’s conjunction with Jupiter on August 15 could turn out to be more demanding than you’re used to! Whether you’re dealing with a significant partner you’re committed to in the love department, or you’re in the process of sorting things out with a potential business prospect, staying centered and balanced will be easier said than done this week.

Given the moon’s divine feminine influence, this could even be a close female friend who’s basically getting on your last nerve. Nothing wrong with supporting each other, and empathizing with a loved one’s needs, but this potential tantrum could very well be out of your comfort zone. So much so, it will likely trigger some much-needed introspection the following day, when Mercury trines Uranus, given that Mercury will occupy your 12th house of privacy while Uranus shakes things up via your eighth house of intimate unions. If you have to say something, you may wanna rip the bandaid before things get even more stressful.

Aquarius

Though you are often celebrated for being emotionally detached, and perhaps even too cool for school, things are bound to escalate under this week’s sassy skies, Aquarius. On August 15, the moon—ruler of your sixth house of due diligence and daily routine—will join forces with Jupiter in audacious Aries, activating your communication sector and inspiring you to say exactly what you mean.

However, in addition to acting on impulse, you’re also prone to overconfidence, especially when it comes to your social standing. Because Aries is famous for its thin skin and general impatience, you could easily lose your cool this week, which isn’t the norm for you. Nevertheless, instead of racing the clock or forcing your opinion onto others, channel this powerful energy with courage and enthusiasm, so you can both succeed and be a team player. By August 16, Mercury will harmonize with Uranus—your modern ruling planet—which could indicate that you having no choice but to make an impromptu and unexpected decision! You may or may not feel comfortable acting on a whim so suddenly, but if there’s one thing you’re good at, it’s thinking fast.

