These 3 Zodiac Signs Will Have The Worst Week, Because Eclipse Season Is Exhausting

Scroll To See More Images

Eclipse season is not for the faint of heart, but the massive changes that come with it are necessary for our soul’s growth. Often referred to as a super potent new and/or full moon, it’s no wonder so many fear the effects of this astronomical phenomenon. Can you feel the tension building? Although the sun has already entered the slow and steady sign of Taurus, these three zodiac signs will have the worst week of April 24 to April 30.

Expect the unexpected! Despite being in the midst of a Taurus season, which is typically ideal for basking in our sensual pleasures and creature comforts, let’s not forget that Taurus’ luscious ruling planet—Venus—just so happens to be transiting Mercury-ruled Gemini… and well, did I mention Mercury stationed retrograde last week? When it rains it pours, so be sure to double and triple check the details before signing important contracts. In Taurus, Mercury retrograde is bringing awareness to everything from a scarcity mindset to your core values. Financially, this could certainly come with an unexpected shake-up (or two) so it is best to not overindulge, or splurge on something you’ll regret later.

Similar themes revolving around your sense of stability could come up for review on April 25, when the sun joins forces with the North Node of Destiny in Taurus. The sun will also meet with Saturn which could, in turn, highlight the sacrifices that need to be made in order to obtain the security you crave. The cosmos is leaving you with no choice but to get real about the future you desire, and sometimes the truth hurts. This week’s first-quarter moon in Leo (on April 27) could be triggering to the ego, but like it or not, it’s time to take the lead.

If your sun sign and/or rising sign happens to fall under any of these zodiac signs, here’s why you’re for some reality checks this week:

These 3 Zodiac Signs Will Have the Worst Week

Leo

Take a breath, and find an outlet for your peace of mind. The week begins with the moon entering Cancer—your sleepy 12th house of closure, dreams and unconscious patterns—so your mood could be unpredictable at the start of the week. The following day, the sun will meet with the North Node of Fate in your 10th house of authority, and all while in alignment with taskmaster Saturn.

Nothing wrong with being a leader, but this is where you’re encouraged to cultivate your fiery courage differently. Humility and honesty is key, as you are getting clear on what needs to change moving forward. As for the first-quarter moon in your sign, you’re more likely to lash out on those who question your authority, so be sure to communicate clearly and set the necessary boundaries if needed.

Read Your Full Leo Horoscope For April 2023

Libra

If you’re feeling sentimental about your traditions at the start of the week, it’s like due to the moon’s ingress into Cancer. Others of you could be more preoccupied with the idea of parenting, if not your reputation in the world. On April 25, however, the sun will meet with the North Node in Taurus—your eighth house of intimate unions and energetic exchanges—highlighting the foundation of your committed partnerships, and whether it meets your expectations around security.

Given that the sun will simultaneously meet with taskmaster Saturn in your sixth house of day-to-day routines, you could be feeling overworked and/or a lack of results when in regards to your recent investments.

Read Your Full Libra Horoscope For April 2023

Aquarius

On April 24, upon the moon’s ingress into hypersensitive Cancer, you are more likely to become focused on the atmosphere of your daily routines. That said, it’s important to be mindful of your health habits and general peace of mind, as you are prone to being uncomfortably receptive. This is especially true with the sun sitting alongside the North Node of Fate—via your fourth house of home, family and innermost feelings—on April 25, so don’t bite off more than you can chew.

Two days later, the moon will reach its first-quarter phase in Leo and your seventh house of committed partnerships. Tensions are certainly rising with significant others—personally or professionally speaking—but what is coming up for review needs to be reviewed, reassessed and/or reconsidered.

Read Your Full Aquarius Horoscope For April 2023