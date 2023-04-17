These 3 Zodiac Signs Will Have the Worst Week, Because Mercury Retrograde Is Back, Baby

Scroll To See More Images

If you’re not a fan of multitasking, it’s never too late to start learning! After all, what are the odds that two *major* astrological events happen in the same week? Buckle up because there’s never a dull moment in the cosmos, and three zodiac signs will have the worst week of April 17 to April 23. Don’t fret—it’s the last week of Aries season, and you managed to push through amidst a petty and emotionally volatile Mars in Cancer transit. What else could possibly go wrong?

Well, since we’re talking about Mars in Cancer—where the planet of action, assertion and energy is at its detriment—not to mention during a Mars-ruled season, you’ll want to brace yourselves for this week’s triggering square between the moon and Mars on April 18. To say that this aspect is bound to create tension would be an understatement, considering both of these planets are in mutual reception with one another via their perspective rulers. Emotions are more likely to flair and overheat, so try to find an outlet for frustration and/or pent-up energies that need release. To top it off, there will be a total solar eclipse in Aries on April 20–governed by none other than the crab with a knife, Mars in Cancer—just hours before the sun debuts in slow-and-steady Taurus.

Moreover, the sun and moon in Taurus will be making their first-ever square to Pluto in Aquarius later that day, which leaves us with no choice but to pause for a moment and reflect on the potential of these brand-new energies. Speaking of pausing to reflect, Mercury will be stationing retrograde in Taurus on April 21, which continues to emphasize what needs to be reviewed and/or reconsidered in order to move forward with confidence, and clarity. Themes of finances, security and values take precedence.

If your sun sign and/or rising sign happens to fall under any of these zodiac signs, here’s why you’re taking things extra personally this week:

Taurus

Despite longing for some much-needed alone time this week, it’s probably the last thing you’re getting, Taurus. For starters, the moon’s ingress into Aries on April 17 will light up your 12th house of rest, closure and compassion, but white its ruler Mars charges up your 11th house of social contributions, you’re more than likely left with no choice but to succumb to the needs of those in your network. Then again, there’s always free will, which is where the moon’s square to Mars on April 18 comes in, as you could experience tension between your desire to remain incognito vs. the overwhelming energies stemming from your social atmosphere.

Just hours before the sun debuts in your sign, there will be a total solar eclipse in Aries, bringing you inward while foreshadowing what’s to come between the next six months, and up to two years from now. Just in time for a much-needed halt—compliments of the cosmos, of course—the sun and moon will enter your sign, and simultaneously face off with Pluto in your 10th house of authority, for the first time since it entered Aquarius. You’re often admired for your practical mind and undying loyalty, but you could begin to question the value of a social endeavor, if not a goal you’ve aspired towards for many years. Leave it to Mercury retrograde to illuminate what you’ve failed to see, specifically when regarding your personal values.

Cancer

Don’t get it twisted, Cancer. While there are momentous beginnings headed your way—specifically regarding your professional life—there’s still no escaping the emotional wrath of Mars in your sign. Granted, this doesn’t mean you don’t have the strength and stamina to charge forward with confidence, but you’re also likely to struggle with staying grounded and maintaining a clear mind this week. Imagine, you’re already ruled by your emotions… and well, not saying your feelings aren’t valid, but your hypersensitivity can easily result in anger if you are not seeing things clearly.

Before the total solar eclipse on April 20, the moon will square off with Mars in your sign, amidst charging up your 10th house of authority, and notoriety. Whether it be a parental figure or one of your work superiors getting under your skin, it’s essential to take a deep breath and allow the energies to flow as they may. The sun and moon will also face off with Pluto—after entering Taurus—creating tension between your commitment to a joint venture vs. the unexpected pause you’re suddenly confronted with. Mercury stationing retrograde is the icing on the cake, but you know the drill. Reflect on your values, mainly in terms of your future visions and sense of belonging in the world.

Capricorn

Take a deep breath, and call the shots if need be, Capricorn. Before this week’s eclipse, the moon will enter (Aries) your fourth house of emotional foundations, and face off with go-getter Mars in your relationship sector. Not your most relaxing hour, but still an opportunity to hash things out with a loved one, or significant other. This, however, could be easier said than done, are you are equally as reactive as you are emotionally receptive to your surroundings at this time. Nothing wrong with asserting yourself, as long as you’re willing to compromise, and meet each other halfway.

The total solar eclipse on April 20 will touch down on the most personal sector of your chart, ushering in transformation and renewal that will likely see fruition within the next six months. That same day, the sun and moon will enter Taurus and your fifth house of love, passion and self-expression, and eventually face off with Pluto in Aquarius for the first time. This could create tension between your recreational habits and your finances and/or sense of security. If it’s a talent or passion project you’ve been cultivating, you could begin to question its value, but this is where Mercury retrograde comes in to clear the air. Stationing on April 21, take a much-needed pause these next three weeks, and reflect on what needs to be reworked and/or reconsidered moving forward.

