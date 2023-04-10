These 3 Zodiac Signs Will Have the Worst Week, But the Pain Is Only Temporary

Scroll To See More Images

The last few days were emotionally triggering for many, especially with the sun’s close proximity to Chiron—let alone during a full moon—but the healing journey continues. In the meantime, these three zodiac signs will have the worst week of April 10 to April 16, but things aren’t as challenging as they may initially seem.

Lady Venus will conclude its journey through sensually driven Taurus on April 11, before entering curious Gemini, where the energy shifts from slow-and-steady to chatty and detail-oriented. If you’re not very fond of multitasking, you will be left with no choice but to become acclimated, as the influence of Venus reflects onto everything from your finances to your relationship dynamics. For reference on how this could come into play, be sure to check where Gemini lives in your birth chart.

Then again, it also wouldn’t hurt to check which astrological house belongs to Aquarius, as the planet of love (Venus) will make its first-ever trine to powerhouse Pluto that same day, which can be equally as intellectually smoldering as it is transformative. Venus is a key player this week, as it will also face off with taskmaster Saturn on April 14, which could potentially challenge you to compromise an inner circle and/or social exchange in order to put a firm boundary in place.

If your sun sign and/or rising sign happens to fall under any of these zodiac signs, here’s why you’re more likely to struggle getting acclimated this week:

These 3 Zodiac Signs Will Have the Worst Week

Taurus

Venus is officially out of your delicious territory as of April 11… but not to worry, your goddess ruler will be back next year. That being said, you could find yourself becoming extra preoccupied with financial matters at the start of the week, especially with Venus entering Gemini and your second house of comfort, security and value systems. More importantly, Venus will be connecting with revelatory Pluto via your 10th house of authority, career and reputation in the world, which adds a smoldering layer to your thoughts, and financial exchanges.

Given that Pluto governs your relationship sector, this could revolve around a significant other as well. Keep in mind, there will be a sun-Jupiter conjunction happening in your 12th house of secrets and unconscious patterns, suggesting the possibility of you wanting to keep things private, even if it’s for the time being. Shortly after, Venus will face off with taskmaster Saturn in your 11th house of associations, community affairs and visions of the future. This is where your sensual desires and sense of belonging in the world could feel at odds.

Read Your Full Taurus Horoscope For April 2023

Virgo

You’re more likely to hyperfocus on the logistics of a shared asset and/or intimate relationship at the start of the week, as the moon will wander your fourth house of home, family and emotional foundations, and all linking up with expansive Jupiter in the process. Belief systems around a family dynamic could also have you somewhat perturbed, but there’s more. Upon Venus’ ingress into Gemini, the planet of abundance will grace your 10th house of authority, before being confronted by powerhouse Pluto in your sixth house of daily rituals, health habits and day-to-day routines.

An unexpected reality check is bound to occur, specifically when regarding your professional exchanges and due diligence. To be on the safe side, it’s important to double and triple check your digital security settings, especially those of you bringing work home with you everyday. Venus’ square to Saturn on April 14 could also rock the boat in terms of your professional collaborations, as you could come to terms with the fact that committing to a partnership could potentially compromise your reputation, and/or vice versa.

Read Your Full Virgo Horoscope For April 2023

Capricorn

Make peace with your past, and broaden your personal horizons. Easier said than done, but with the moon lighting up your sleepy 12th house of unconscious patterns at the start of the week—let alone while connecting with Jupiter in your fourth house of home, family and emotional foundations—there is greater emphasis on your healing journey, and that which brings you the security you crave. The sun will also join Jupiter in this area of your chart (home) the following day, leaving you with no choice but to go inward and look at your family dynamic from a different lens.

Moreover, after entering your responsible sixth house of due diligence, Venus will connect with shadowy Pluto in your second house of finances, stability and values, which continues to bring light to a routine and/or day-to-day exchange that is ready to be purged, or transformed. After all, when reflecting on your early foundation and sense of security, do you feel that your actions are in alignment with the lifestyle you’re aspiring towards?

Read Your Full Capricorn Horoscope For April 2023