These 4 Zodiac Signs Will Have the Worst Month of October, but It’s Taking Them Somewhere Beautiful & Unexpected

If you’re one of the zodiac signs who will have the worst month of October 2022, don’t let it bring you down. This doesn’t mean you’re guaranteed to experience disaster, only that the planets are placing a little more strain on you than usual. However, let’s not forget that when you’re stuck between a rock and a hard place, it’s also the perfect amount of pressure to form a diamond.

Luckily, the month begins with a dash of hope as Mercury retrograde *finally* comes to an end on October 2. This means things are about to start running more smoothly, so take advantage of this moment of clarity. If you can still feel the retrograde confusion lingering, it’s only because Mercury won’t be out of the post-retrograde shadow until October 16. In the meantime, give yourself a chance to make sense of everything that’s transpired over the past three weeks.

By October 9, the full moon in Aries will light a match and and set the whole world on fire. You can expect to feel more courageous about something in your life, especially if it has to do with following your chosen path and working hard to achieve your dreams. If there’s one thing an Aries can’t stand, it’s coming in second place. However, let’s not forget to celebrate each win as it comes along, because let’s be honest… you could also be coming in third.

While Libra season often feels lighthearted and romantic, Scorpio season can feel intense, brooding and passionate. Starting on October 23, this year’s Scorpio season is way more transformative than it usually is. Not only is Scorpio famous for its desire to create and destroy, but it’s also known for clinging on to what it does not want to let go of. And as a solar eclipse in Scorpio radiates change throughout the cosmos on October 25, you may feel your grip tighten if you’re not prepared to leave the past in the past.

As Jupiter retrogrades back into spiritual, empathetic and highly sensitive Pisces on October 28, you may feel even more receptive to emotional openness. This will be beautiful energy to use for healing, so embrace a sense of being one with the universe. However, as argumentative Mars in Gemini stations retrograde on October 30, you’re about to learn so much about when to bite your tongue and when to tell someone off. Remember—words can leave a lasting impact.

If your sun sign and/or rising sign happens to fall under any of these zodiac signs, the astrology of October 2022 won’t be easy, but it will at least be exciting:

Taurus

As the month begins, you may feel more focused on getting work done and tending to your needs. As the sun in Libra moves through your sixth house of health and routine, this month is encouraging you to get to the bottom of what’s been ailing you. There’s a fine line between being productive and being a workaholic, so remember—taking a break is necessary. If you’re struggling to find the motivation to get organized, take it one step at a time.

However, once the sun and Venus enter Scorpio on October 23, you might notice the drama and intensity begin to ramp up. Scorpio season will bring your seventh house of partnerships to life, highlighting the people you share your life with and the level of harmony that is exchanged between you. By the time a solar eclipse in Scorpio takes place on October 25, you may notice a major shift beginning to form in a relationship. Right now, the universe is letting you know who’s meant to be in your life and who you’re ready to part ways with (at least for now).

Sagittarius

Prepare to feel vibrant, intellectual and social as the month kicks off. Libra season is activating your 11th house of hopes and wishes, shining a light on your dreams and bringing you closer to the people who share your vision. Widen your network, because it’s directly intertwined with your net worth!

However, as Scorpio season begins on October 23, you might begin to feel more sensitive to external stimuli and ready to withdraw from the world for a little while. As the sun slumbers through your 12th house of spirituality and solitude, you’re spending the latter half of October getting to know yourself on a deep and intrinsic level. Don’t skimp on the introspection, because it will serve you well as the month comes to a close. Mars—planet of conflict—will station retrograde in your seventh house of partnerships on October 30, revealing the ways you handle frustration in your relationship and how you respond to the people in your life during trying moments. How can you use that high level of passion to work together rather than against each other?

Aquarius

You’ve grown so much over the past year, Aquarius. As Saturn—planet of karma and longterm growth—has continued its journey through Aquarius, it has also forced you to recognize who you’re becoming while letting go of former versions of yourself. Make no mistake—embracing discipline in who you are and what you stand for is transforming your sense of self. As the Libra sun shines a light on your expansive and adventurous ninth house until October 23, you’re being encouraged to take a step back and look at the big picture. See how far you’ve come?

However, with that being said, you still have a long way to go. And on October 25, you’re about to start gaining an understanding of what career change you’re ready to make. As a solar eclipse in Scorpio sparks a transformation in your 10th house of reputation and public standing, you’re ready to make a name for yourself. The question is—what kind of meaning will your name hold?

Pisces

As October begins, you might feel somewhat heavy-hearted and emotionally intense. As the sun and Venus move through your eighth house of intimacy and transformation until October 23, you’re gaining a deeper understanding of how you shed your skin and embrace something new. It’s time to let go of what you’ve long since outgrown, because you’re ready to join forces with something else; something that shows so much potential. And don’t worry, because help is on the way and it’s arriving when you least expect it.

By the time Jupiter retrogrades back into Pisces on October 28, it will encourage you to forge a deep and intrinsic love for yourself. There’s a big difference between confidence and self-acceptance, because while confidence is often fleeting, self-acceptance is liberating. As Jupiter turns its energy inward, prompting you toward inner-expansion, you’re also learning how to cultivate self-love without requiring the same level of validation from the rest of the world.

