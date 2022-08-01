August 2022 Will Be The Worst Month For These 4 Zodiac Signs, But It’s Paving The Way For So Much Growth

Scroll To See More Images

Brace yourselves, because you’re turning the page and starting a new chapter. Even though change is a part of life, the zodiac signs who will have the worst month of August 2022 might have a bit more trouble settling in. Getting used to your new normal is never easy! If you’re having a hard time, be patient, because it’s all leading you somewhere significant.

You’re jumping right in to a new era, because on August 1, passionate Mars will join forces with Uranus—planet of innovation and rebellion—in Taurus. This could lead to a major breakthrough, especially if you’ve been feeling stagnant and constrained. It’s time to liberate yourself from your confines and make necessary adjustments! However, as romantic Venus forms an opposition with manipulative Pluto on August 9, you may be coming to terms with toxic relationship patterns in your life. When people tell you who they are—and who they aren’t—make sure you listen.

As a full moon in Aquarius brings rise to new challenges and responsibilities on August 11, you’re realizing what growing up is all about. Because this full moon takes place just days before the Leo sun opposes Saturn in Aquarius on August 14, you may feel like something is holding you back from getting what you want. Let it show you the difference between what is in and out of your control.

On August 20, Mars—planet of drive and ambition—will enter Gemini, who also happens to be the town gossip. Fair warning—if you run your mouth, it *will* come back to haunt you. After all, Mars in Gemini will station retrograde in October, which could will revive unresolved conflicts and force you to face the past. Keep in mind that every action has an equal and opposite reaction. As a new moon in Virgo brings the month to a close on August 27, it will encourage you to be practical and pragmatic about your next move. Virgo loves having a plan, especially if that plan also includes a plan B and a plan C. Know your options, because it can make all the difference between success and failure.

If your sun sign and/or rising sign happens to fall under any of these zodiac signs, here’s why you might be riding the struggle bus this August:

These 4 Zodiac Signs Will Have The Worst Month

Taurus

You’re undergoing so many changes right now and it might feel overwhelming, Taurus. You’re coming away from unpredictable Uranus joining forces with the North Node of Destiny in Taurus on July 31, and you’re spending all of August getting used to your new reality. You’re breaking away from what’s no longer serving you and setting your sights for something better! This month, the sun will be moving through your sensitive fourth house of home and family, which could bring your attention to some of the emotional baggage you’ve been carrying. You deserve to feel safe and welcomed where you stand, so start nurturing your personal life and creating a space for yourself that belongs entirely to you. ♡

Libra

You might be in an intense state of mind this month, because you’re learning where your boundaries lie and where you should draw the line. After all, Mars will join forces with the Uranus-North Node conjunction in Taurus in your eighth house of transformation on August 1, which could evoke a sudden and unexpected ending in your life. If something is draining your vitality and leaving you feeling exhausted, it may be time to begin detaching yourself from whatever that may be. You deserve to invest your energy into something with so much potential for longterm growth. If you’re still dragging your heels committing to a job, relationship or financial endeavor isn’t bringing out the best in you, give yourself permission to break free. Fly high, Libra!

Capricorn

This month, you’re taking a good long look at the level of intimacy in your life. As the Leo sun travels through eighth house of merging energies, it’s forcing you to recognize where you begin and someone you love ends. Just because you care about someone doesn’t mean you have to let them take up every inch of your life! Draw some boundaries and learn what you’re willing to handle before it becomes too much. There’s nothing wrong with investing your energy wisely, not carelessly. And if setting boundaries makes someone in your life unhappy, that’s their problem, not yours. After all, everyone deserves to have their space, which is why deserve to have your decision be respected in return.

Aquarius

This month, the sun is moving through your opposite sign—Leo. This experience can feel a bit like looking in the mirror and seeing your reflection staring back at you! After all, this is when the sun will move through your seventh house of partnerships, shining a light on the people in your life that you partner up with. These people can range from your significant other to your best friend! And because the sun will spend the month opposing responsible Saturn—which happens to be moving through Aquarius—it could bring up some hidden tensions in your relationships. This will encourage you to work harder to solve the problem you’re being presented with, but it’s important to note that not every relationship is meant to last forever. Wait for someone who meets you halfway. Don’t settle for someone that doesn’t give you what you truly need.

