These Are The Biggest Fears Of Each & Every Zodiac Sign

Though you might not want to think about it, everyone’s got a deep, dark fear that affects how they behave and how they present themselves to the world. Some of us have fears about inward experiences, while others have fears related to their external environment. Either way, there’s no denying that everybody has something they’re scared shitless of. So, let’s take a look at the biggest fears of each zodiac sign!

When intuiting and discovering what each sign fears the most, I didn’t just settle into the classic zodiac stereotypes. Although astrological stereotypes can be helpful tools when you’re first learning about the zodiac, it’s important to look at the nuances of each sign when studying them closely.

Each of the signs’ biggest fears is a reflection of that sign’s innermost nature. These fears are generally grounded in their elemental placement (fire, earth, air, or water) and their temperament (cardinal, fixed, or mutable), although some are just quirks I’ve noticed in my studies of the zodiac.

A sign’s biggest fear, in this context, isn’t just something that creeps them out (like Tinder dudes holding fish in their profile pictures). For each sign, I’ve isolated what shakes their soul on the deepest of levels. These are the fears that guide their choices and inform their lifestyles. The ones that have them staring at the ceiling at 3:00 a.m. unable to get back to sleep!

So as not to be the bearer of bad astro-news, I’ve included a bit of wisdom to complement the harsh truths below. My advice may not change your worst fear, but it may help you cope with it. Good luck!

Aries

Aries, your biggest fear is failing at your passions. For you, the idea of not succeeding at what you love is unthinkable and almost unbearable, too. Keep a level head and focus on the present moment—you tend to catastrophize over nothing.

Taurus

Because of your hedonistic nature, Taurus, your biggest fear is scarcity. When money gets tight, you freak out. Practice an abundant mindset and use the following affirmation: “Money flows freely in my life.”

Gemini

You, Gemini, are terrified of being misunderstood. Communication is essential to the way you move around in the world, so the idea of your feelings being misunderstood is scary AF. Always be intentional with your words and express your desires clearly.

Cancer

Cancers, you tender water-signs are freaked out by the thought of displacement. Since a safe, stable home base is everything to you, your biggest fear is losing it. Use embodiment practices like yoga and dance to develop a home base within yourself and focus less on physical space.

Leo

Because of your extroverted, attention-seeing nature, Leo, your biggest fear is being forgotten by your loved ones. It’s unlikely (because of your huge personality), but the thought keeps you up at night nonetheless. Remember that the right people will stick around—don’t cling too hard.

Virgo

Virgo, you place so much value on your work ethic that your biggest fear is letting your skills go under-utilized. If you feel like your potential isn’t met and you aren’t given opportunities to thrive, you lose your shit. Remember that you’re doing your best—and that’s always enough.

Libra

Although you might not expect it because of your airy, cerebral nature, Libras are scared of emotional neglect. You flighty folk have so much air-sign energy that you desperately need caring people to ground you—lean on your Earth sign friends for balance.

Scorpio

Scorpio, even though you’re a spiritual water sign, your biggest fear is a bit more, ahem, vapid—you’re terrified of being unattractive. You love love, and you love sex, and when you feel less-than-gorgeous, it hits the deepest part of your soul. Love thyself, beauty!

Sagittarius

“Wanderlust” is your soul word, Sagittarius—you love to travel, see the world and participate in cultural exchanges, so your biggest fear is leading a boring life. Keep being you and life will be a blast, whether you’re hiking the Himalayas or chilling in your hometown.

Capricorn

You Capricorns, much like your Virgo earth-sign siblings, place your importance on your work ethic. Because of your signature workaholism, however, you’re desperately scared of burning out. Pace yourself and don’t get caught up in the 9-to-5 madness.

Aquarius

Aquarians are, in my opinion, the least fearful sign in the zodiac. However, they do have one big fear that controls their life—they’re horrified by bad company. They can’t stand boring people! Sometimes you just need to let go of anyone who doesn’t feed your soul.

Pisces

Pisces, your life revolves around understanding the spiritual workings of the universe. Your identity is so wrapped up in empathy and intuition that you deeply fear losing your spirituality. Surround yourself with like-minded people and invite them into your circle to vibe.