Fair Warning: These Zodiac Signs Will Have The Worst Fall

There’s a whole lot of fun and bullshit happening in the stars this fall. Our planets constantly dance across the zodiac, bringing a mix of good and bad, but three signs in particular truly have the worst autumn ahead of them. Yikes! Read on to see if you made the list.

At the beginning of fall, things in general will seem to ease up astrologically, offering a brief breath of fresh air from the five planets currently in retrograde. October sees Pluto, Jupiter, and Saturn all move direct (thank the Goddess!), so the beginning of fall looks sweet for most of us. But not for everyone!

November brings two eclipses that will rock a few signs particularly hard. Eclipses hold intense energy—they ignite chaos both socially and psychically. Solar eclipses can be overstimulating and ignite people’s tempers, while lunar eclipses often bring floods of emotion and exhaustion. Stay aware, particularly if you’re number one or two on the below list.

Another noteworthy astrological event is December’s Venus retrograde, right at the end of fall. Much like how Mercury (planet of travel and communication) tosses a wrench into transit and conversation when in retrograde, Venus (the planet of love and $$$) throws a fit and stifles the flow of romance and financial blessings when she “reverses” her course among the stars. Brace yourself, especially if you’re sign number three on this list.

While you shouldn’t be scared of the astro-weather this fall (living in fear does nothing but exhaust us), it’s helpful to know what the next three months may bring. And hey, even if you’re slated to have the worst autumn, it’s still Spooky Season, baby! I promise you’ll come out stronger because of it, so try to enjoy the little things and focus on you.

Pisces

Pisces, you’re in for one hell of a fall. First, we start off with Venus’s transit into the sign of Sagittarius, which squares your sign. Remember: This aspect spells discord, stress and the feeling of things being perpetually “off.” Expect frustrations in the realms of love and money—think dates gone wrong and ruined budgets—from October 7 to November 4.

Then, from November 24 to December 12, Mercury lives in Sagittarius, complicating your communication and travel efforts. During this period, you even get a solar eclipse squaring your sign. At the very end of fall, you’ll also get Mars in Sagittarius, the planet of war and aggression, in a fiery sign again squared to your sign. There will be a little bit of relief during Scorpio season (October 23 to November 20), but I won’t lie: it’s looking rough.

Virgo

Virgo, since your sign opposes Pisces, the signs that square your sun are also the ones that square Pisces. This means you get dealt many of the same challenges I mentioned above. Your love life and financial success will likely falter early in the season, with communication taking a hit as well later on.

The solar eclipse will likely leave you feeling frantic and untethered—which is really unsettling for an organized Virgo like yourself—but fortunately, eclipse energy comes and goes quickly. Mars in Sagittarius will piss you off (Everything! Just! Makes! You! Mad!!!) but Capricorn season on the Winter Solstice will cool you down and ground you.

Aries

Aries doesn’t have it nearly as bad as Pisces and Libra this fall, but it’s still not looking too hot. During Libra season ( September 22 to October 22) you’ll feel level-headed in that balanced air sign (your beautiful opposite!), but come Scorpio season, things get tricky.

When Venus enters Capricorn on November 5 (staying there until 2022) your love life is going to take a serious hit, particularly when Venus spins retrograde on December 19. This particular retrograde causes us to question our relationships, revisit exes and reminisce about the “good old days” (which likely weren’t very good at all, TBH). Add this to Mercury in Capricorn from December 13 through the start of 2022 and you’ve got yourself a messy late autumn.