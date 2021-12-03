Sorry In Advance—These 3 Zodiac Signs Will Have the Worst 2022

Scroll To See More Images

Reading your horoscope is usually fun, but sometimes, the astro-news is shitty. Like, really shitty. I don’t want to scare you, but these three zodiac signs are slated to have the worst 2022. Let me show you how to prepare.

I’ve totally been the girl who blames all her problems on the planets. It’s an easy cop-out! While it’s important to understand that the planets don’t actually have it out for you personally, it’s equally as important to acknowledge just how big of an impact the planets have on our daily lives.

To state it simply: each planet controls a part of our existence. Venus rules love and money, Mercury owns communication, Neptune’s reign is the dream world, and so forth. When the planets move through the twelve signs, they take on the energies associated with those signs—like how Scorpio is mysterious, Aries is energetic, and Gemini is cunning.

Sometimes, the planets don’t like being in particular signs, and sometimes those planets—when they’re in those signs—don’t work well in our individual or collective charts. For 2022, I’ve uncovered several unfortunate aspects for the three signs slated to have the worst year ahead. These alignments will likely cause all sorts of mayhem for some of us (according to our sun signs), from little slips in communication to massive, life-altering shifts.

In case you’re freaked out, don’t. Having the “worst” 2022 doesn’t have to mean that it has to be all bad luck, all the time. These three zodiac signs will have the worst 2022, but you’ve got to trust that it’s for the better in the long run, friend.

Libra

Libra, 2022 is your “Year of Truth.” You tend to hide your feelings behind a mask of aloofness and intellect, but with Venus in Capricorn retrograde squaring your sign from the end of 2021 until January 29, there’s nothing you can do except face people and ways-of-life from the past with radical honesty from the very start of the year. Faking being OK isn’t helping you anymore, babe.

All three of this year’s main Mercury retrogrades make shitty angles to your sign, deeming miscommunication a common occurrence throughout the year. Be very intentional about speaking the truth, because your words can and will be misinterpreted easily. Speaking of yet another retrograde (Sorry!): expect to feel tumultuous and unsteady during Pluto retrograde, squaring you from April 29 to October 8.

While Mercury retrograde majorly causes problems in the material world, Pluto retrograde is subtler and deeper. You will likely feel out of place and find yourself questioning your purpose—just try to hold on through it. It will pass, and the challenges of 2022 will lead you towards the truth and an incredible 2023.

Leo

Prepare for the “Year of Discomfort,” Leo. 2022 is going to flip you around, shake up your world and teach you that you can withstand even more discomfort than you think. 2022 will undeniably be difficult for you, but not needlessly. It’s your job to learn from the annoyances that the cosmos throw your way.

All four of this year’s eclipses (happening on April 30, May 16, October 25 and November 8) square your sign. When planets in their normal state square aspects of your chart, it signals stagnation and unease. Combine this square with eclipse energy and you’ve produced a cosmic catalyst for immense change and upheaval.

Right after the first eclipse cycle of 2022, you also have the unfortunate luck of being influenced by Mercury retrograde squaring your sign from May 22 to June 3. This will be an opportune time to practice mindfulness of speech; while I know you love having all eyes on you, Leo, 2022 (and this part of the year in particular) is a time to introspect and work inside yourself.

Additionally, Uranus retrograde squares you around August 24 and stays there until 2023, forcing you to identify where you’re “stuck” and forcing you to change.

You’re not the kind of person who likes being stopped in their tracks, but in 2022, you’ll have to get used to it. Can you use this time to learn to sit with discomfort? The discomfort of silence when you’d rather be talking about yourself, the discomfort of being alone and the discomfort of, perhaps, being without the luxuries you take for granted? I have faith in you, dear Leo.

Aquarius

Aquarius, 2022 is your “Year of Understanding.” My weird, wonderful air sign friend, you’ve been dealt much of the same cosmic shit as Leo for 2022. Since your sign opposes theirs, and opposites share the same squares, find a rambunctious Leo friend to commiserate with if you haven’t already.

Lucky for you, you get to experience a little bit of grace from the influence of Saturn in your sign. Since ancient astrologers believed that your sign is the “domicile” or natural energetic home of the planet Saturn, this ringed planet will act as an anchor for all endeavors related to life-long productivity (Think: building houses, starting families, shifting careers) through a year that’s likely to be tricky to navigate.

With all of 2022’s eclipses squaring you and multiple Mercury retrogrades acting against you, what kind of understanding can you develop from being held back? Aquarian energy is a gorgeous combination of Capricorn’s drive and Pisces’s intuition, so when you’re kept from achieving your goals, you react aggressively and emotionally.

Use your experiences this year to cultivate a better understanding of the struggles of others, and turn those deep feelings into action for good. You’ll get through it, Aqua!