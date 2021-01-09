Not To Be Negative, But These 3 Zodiac Signs Will Have the Worst 2021

Scroll To See More Images

Okay, guys—I’ve already given you my good news for 2021, and though it may not be welcome (Don’t shoot the messenger!) it’s time to chat about the three zodiac signs that will have the worst 2021.

Before you start freaking out, remember that just because you’re on this list doesn’t mean that your entire year will be bad. There is still plenty of potential here for a stellar year! And although Western astrological tradition has specific definitions for transits and signs, all witchy folk have their own opinions about the stars, so what I say might be totally different from what another astro-enthusiast predicts. Ya dig?

We all know 2020 was whack—that goes without saying. The question we’re asking ourselves as we dive into 2021: What’s going to change? And apparently, the stars say a lot.

As he does every few years, Saturn (the Big Papa hard-worker of the planets) has just moved into a new sign. Saturn’s finally back in Aquarius, where he’ll be sitting for the next two years, radiating a deeply spiritual (yet emotionally-reserved) energy. This transit is one of the biggest of the year, and its energy will be felt by everyone. If your natal Saturn is in Aquarius, watch out for existential crises.

With all this being said, let’s talk about the people who are really getting the short end of the stick this year. I’m rooting for you, no matter what! Here they are: the three signs that will have the worst 2021 (with a little love to soothe the burn).

Aquarius

Aquarius, you’ve got a LOT happening this year, right off the bat. Mid-February, all eyes are on you and your vibe. On February 11, Venus, Jupiter, Saturn, and Mercury (along with the sun and moon) will sit in your sign. While conjunctions like these indicate an increase in the energy of a particular sign—which can sometimes feel empowering—this planetary alignment is INTENSE.

Mercury will also be retrograde at the time of this stellium, so while you might feel in your element, the nature of Mercury retrograde will likely cause you to trip and stumble.To collect yourself and mitigate frustration, take a few days during this time to focus on meditation and breathwork. Even just five minutes a day of sitting quietly in stillness and breathing deeply will center you during this very weird cosmic shift.

Gemini

Gemini, there are two majorly sucky happenings in your sign this year, and—oh joy!—they’ll happen simultaneously. The first unfortunate happening in your sign is a Mercury retrograde (the second of this year’s three) from May 29 to June 22. While you have an advantage here because Mercury is the ruler of your sign, Mercury retrograde is never fun. Since your sign is particularly defined by its talkative, social energy, your communication skills are going to be all out of whack during this time.

The second crappy placement is a solar eclipse in your sign on June 10—during the Mercury retrograde! Ugh! Eclipses have a way of eff-ing with everyone’s baseline energy. To keep your cool and maintain equilibrium during this eclipse-retrograde combo, lay low. Though I don’t want to cramp your style, consider staying in and keeping to yourself. Just for the night! You don’t have to take a vow of silence—maybe just log off IG and Twitter during the eclipse in case you’re tempted to talk shit. Have a cup of tea, a glass of kombucha or a wee cocktail. Whatever holds you over!

Sagittarius

Sagittarius, just like Gemini, you’re going to be shaken up by some eclipse energy this year. On May 26, you’ll be hit with a lunar eclipse in your sign. To make things even harder, you’re going to get another (solar) eclipse six months later on December 4. Since you’re arguably the most impulsive sign in the zodiac (with that mutable fire energy), it’s going to take a little extra work to keep your head on straight. What’s a Sag to do about all this cosmic madness?!

A great way to mitigate potential ecliptic emotional jostling is to practice grounding exercises. One of my favorite ways to “ground” is to get my feet in the dirt. If your locale and climate aren’t conducive for such hippie goodness, bring nature into your own space—adopt a new houseplant and repot it lovingly, or do a handicraft with natural fibers (think macrame or knitting!). Notice how, even if you live in a cramped big-city apartment, a bit of Earth can always be present, even if it’s just on your windowsill or coffee table.