Who Will Be Your Valentine? This Zodiac Sign Wants to Ask You Out On Valentine’s Day 2023

Scroll To See More Images

“Will you be my Valentine?” is the most exciting yet nerve-wracking question to pop as February 14 draws closer. Just thinking about your Valentine can give you butterflies, but don’t panic! The cosmos have aligned to help you figure out who will be your Valentine, based on their zodiac sign, and what you can do to win their heart.

Since there are a million different ways to ask your Valentine out, you might feel a bit starstruck! The classic heart-shaped box of chocolates, a teddy bear and a thoughtful card are always an option. Although this option is tried and true, it’s also impersonal and lackluster for such a romantic day. But fret not, because you can use astrology to get the most out of Valentine’s Day!

Depending on your love interest’s zodiac sign, you could do something creative, bold, cutesy or extravagant. Maybe your Valentine is a water sign that would appreciate a heartfelt ode to romance and homemade chocolate-covered strawberries. But if your Valentine is an earth sign, then plan to put your credit card down for everything as you organize your V-Day festivities well in advance. However, a fire sign Valentine will appreciate spontaneity since brazen displays of love is the only way to spend V-Day in their opinion. Meanwhile, your air sign Valentine would prefer to be asked to spend V-Day in an innovative yet personalized way.

With so many possibilities up in the air, keep reading to see who your Valentine is for your sun sign and/or rising sign!

Which Zodiac Sign Will Be Your Valentine?

Aries: Your Valentine is Leo

Rev up the passion on Valentine’s Day by asking your fellow fire sign, Leo, out on a date! Aries, no other zodiac will appreciate a Hollywood-worthy act of love like Leo will. Grandeur is the way to the lion’s heart, so prepare to execute a luxurious Valentine’s Day for your lovely Leo. Impress Leo with a Kardashian-inspired flower arrangement or dinner reservations at a fancy restaurant if you want the lion to be your Valentine.

Read Your Full Aries Horoscope For February 2023

Taurus: Your Valentine is Scorpio

Call up Scorpio if you want to add a little *spice* to your Valentine’s Day plans! Scorpio won’t have to think twice about saying “Yes” to be your Valentine since you two tend to have off-the-charts chemistry. Amplify the spontaneity of asking Scorpio to be your Valentine by being especially daring. Be bold by showing up to Scorpio’s house wearing nothing underneath your coat. Go all out by bringing some fun new toys to try in the bedroom or aphrodisiacs.

Read Your Full Taurus Horoscope For February 2023

Gemini: Your Valentine is Libra

Nothing is more romantic than asking Libra to spend Valentine’s Day with you! Plan something extra special for your Libra. You could go with the classic approach by picking up a bouquet of red roses, a heart-shaped box of chocolates and a cute teddy bear for Libra. However, you could impress Libra by using their favorite love movie as your inspiration for Valentine’s Day plans. Making Libra’s favorite on-screen romance a real-life experience will surely touch Libra’s heart and stand out as Libra’s best Valentine’s Day ever.

Read Your Full Gemini Horoscope For February 2023

Cancer: Your Valentine is Capricorn

However, Capricorn may make a serious move toward you by asking you to be their Valentine! Capricorn is a no-nonsense type of earth sign, so you’ll know that love is written in the stars if Capricorn spends Valentine’s Day with you. In true cardinal fashion, Capricorn will likely take the lead with V-Day plans, from planning your gift to how you two will spend the holiday together. Reciprocate Capricorn’s effort by surprising your sea-goat with a homemade vintage-styled heart-shaped cake.

Read Your Full Cancer Horoscope For February 2023

Leo: Your Valentine is Sagittarius

Go big or go home by asking Sagittarius to be your Valentine! Frisky Sagittarius will warm your heart as you think of all the cute ways to propose spending Valentine’s Day together. A surefire way to get Sagittarius to say “yes” to being your Valentine is by planning a fun adventure for you two. Look for a V-Day special pop-up event to attend in your area, or plan to take your Sagittarius on a fun hike that ends with a romantic picnic.

Read Your Full Leo Horoscope For February 2023

Virgo: Your Valentine is Taurus

Loosen up on Valentine’s Day by asking Taurus to be your Valentine. Virgo, you tend to be a serious earth sign who may become easily stressed trying to plan the perfect Valentine’s Day. But Venusian Taurus will change your mind since you might be willing to keep it simple yet sensual for your special Valentine! Seduce Taurus by pulling off a Samantha Jones-inspired sushi moment by covering your body in Taurus’s favorite food so that you can become the ultimate aphrodisiac.

Read Your Full Virgo Horoscope For February 2023

Libra: Your Valentine is Aquarius

Usually, you are a die-hard romantic with a soft spot for all the Valentine’s Day cliches and goodies. However, you may feel inspired to go about one of your favorite holidays a little differently if Aquarius is your Valentine. Quirky Aquarius isn’t overly romantic, so you may need to think outside of the box for V-Day. Think of a personalized yet unique way to capture Aquarius’ heart, but make sure you keep it somewhat casual. Sending a punny yet heartfelt text might be the best way to set up V-Day plans!

Read Your Full Libra Horoscope For February 2023

Scorpio: Your Valentine is Pisces

Prepare for a mystical Valentine’s Day with Pisces by your side. Scorpio, you tend to be a more morose zodiac sign who doesn’t readily participate in frivolous activities. However, you may feel differently since loving Pisces will bring out your inner romantic. Pisces has likely been dreaming of the perfect V-Day, so make the fish’s dreams come true by writing Pisces a love poem. Make it sappy, sweet and sentimental. Just be prepared for Pisces’ waterworks!

Read Your Full Scorpio Horoscope For February 2023

Sagittarius: Your Valentine is Aries

Don’t be afraid to shoot from the hip if you envision spending your Valentine’s Day with Aries. Out of all the zodiac signs, you might be the boldest one, Sagittarius. So, your charismatic audacity will be the ultimate aphrodisiac to Aries since the ram will fall quickly in love with a confident, dynamic individual such as yourself. The best way to ask Aries to be your Valentine is to tell the ram that they are your Valentine. Just be ready to passionately make out with Aries on the spot!

Read Your Full Sagittarius Horoscope For February 2023

Capricorn: Your Valentine is Cancer

Valentine’s Day will be incredibly wholesome if Cancer is your Valentine! Capture Cancer’s sensitive heart by creating a cozy V-Day. The home-loving crab would be so appreciative to receive a thoughtful, homemade gift. Nostalgia is important to Cancer, so consider putting together a gift that perfectly encapsulates your memories. You could create a meaningful scrapbook that captures the love you two share, or put together a date night jar to use together.

Read Your Full Capricorn Horoscope For February 2023

Aquarius: Your Valentine is Gemini

Have a little fun with Gemini as your Valentine. Although you two might try to play it cool, you both will be secretly dying to see who makes the first move for V-Day. Plan on asking Gemini in a lowkey yet sneaky way by sending an anonymous Valentine. Send Gemini a flowergram with a message that has a few clues about who could be their secret admirer. Gemini’s curious mind will be delighted with trying to figure out who their secret admirer is when Gemini receives your clever yet heartfelt V-Day surprise!

Read Your Full Aquarius Horoscope For February 2023

Pisces: Your Valentine is Virgo

Make Virgo blush by asking this sweet earth sign to be your Valentine! Although Virgo would love to be in charge of planning out your Valentine’s Day activities, you should take over organizing everything for your special Valentine. Research the best restaurants to go to and gather all of the materials you need for your festivities to show Virgo how much you care by taking every little detail into account. Virgo will be touched that you took the time, energy and effort to create such a magical day.

Read Your Full Pisces Horoscope For February 2023