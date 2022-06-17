These 4 Zodiac Signs Love To Travel The Most, So Plan A Vacation With Them

Scroll To See More Images

Everyone loves a nice vacation every now and then, but some of us take their PTO *very* seriously. In fact, if you’re one of the zodiac signs who love to travel, I bet you can’t relax unless you’re counting down the days to your next excursion. These zodiac signs are essentially modern-day explorers, trying to see as much as they can see and experience as much as they can experience. They’ve only got one life to live and they’re not wasting time!

Between jet-setting to exotic locales and adding a fresh stamp to their passport, these zodiac signs always have their bags packed and ready for the spontaneous call to adventure. Wanderlust is their guiding light, as it inspires them to not only marvel at pictures in postcards, but to travel to straight there and see it all in person! While their loved ones might wish they could chill out on purchasing expensive plane tickets and remain in one place for at least a few weeks, they can’t help but appreciate their free-spirited nature. After all, most of us talk about wanting to see the world, but these zodiac signs don’t just talk about it; they make it happen (one way or another).

The world is your oyster. And if you’re an Aries, a Gemini, a Sagittarius or a Pisces, here’s why you’ll never hesitate to grab the pearl at its center:

These 4 Zodiac Signs Love to Travel The Most

Aries

If you’re an Aries, you have a naturally competitive and motivating energy, which means you’ll jump at any opportunity to discover a new place and add another city to your list of places you’ve traveled to! While other people are feeling tired before they even get on a plane, you’re already standing first in line, handing over your passport with an infectious enthusiasm. You’ll hike anywhere, no matter how challenging the trek may be. You’ll go anywhere, no matter how different the culture feels from home! Your courage makes you an epic explorer who always takes the road less traveled.

Gemini

You’re a student in every sense of the word; someone who’s always learning, chatting and absorbing information like a sponge. You know better than to stay home all the time, because the world is out there, just waiting to be explored! You live for the whole experience of going on at trip. You can’t get enough of the museums, you love learning bits and pieces of a new language and you’re famous for studying a place before you visit (so you can show off your knowledge). Being the dual-sided Gemini that you are, you know you would travel to two cities at the same time, just so you can see as much as possible!

Sagittarius

No one is shocked to see Sagittarius on this list, because this mutable fire sign pretty much invented the whole concept of traveling. Sagittarius is the philosopher and the explorer of the zodiac, making traveling to faraway destinations on the reg a nonnegotiable aspect of your life. You live for the experience of opening your mind and seeing things from another perspective, and what better a way to do than to hop on the next flight out of town? Amongst your social circles, you’re probably already known as the jet-setter. You’re the person who studied abroad while in college; the person with an Instagram feed filled with photos from your travels. And even if you need to take a break from traveling, you know you’re already planning your next trip anyway!

Pisces

Even if you’re not on vacation, I bet you’re always steeped in some vivid daydream of a city you *really* want to travel to. And although your imagination is filled with beautiful stories and vivid colors, you know you need to see it IRL eventually! From the moment you set foot in the streets of a new destination, you’re feeling enchanted. The process of just walking through a new city and reveling in the sights, sounds and experiences of a place that feels very far away from home. You’re a spiritual explorer, Pisces. Whenever you go on a trip, you study every detail so you can recall it later on, reliving the experience through the memories you’ve made.