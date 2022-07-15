These 4 Zodiac Signs Love Shopping So Much, Their Credit Card Has Become A Part Of Their Anatomy

Scroll To See More Images

The dopamine rush of making a purchase that rocks your world cannot be overstated. And if you happen to be one of the zodiac signs who love shopping the most, you’re always adding items to your wish list and dreaming of what to ask your S.O. to get you for your birthday. Thank you for keeping the economy going, even if your loved ones are astonished at the way you burn through your paycheck so quickly!

In all honesty, just because you love shopping doesn’t mean you’re bad with your money. You might even be a baller on a budget! All your shopaholic tendencies indicate is that you’re an appreciator of aesthetics, a lover of products that make your life easier and you’re probably a coupon-clipping savant! You know all when all the best discounts are happening, you know where all the most secretive and coveted warehouse sales are going on and everyone turns to you for fashion advice. You’re known for giving the best gifts without even trying that hard and you’re famous for checking your tracking number before USPS has even had a chance to have breakfast. And although paying off your credit card bill is your least favorite chore in the universe, it’s all worth it when you get to experience the thrill of clicking “complete purchase”. And the best part of it all? You’re well aware that when packages finally arrive on your front door step, you get to experience that rush all over again.

Because astrology can say so much about your strengths and weaknesses, as well as your needs and wants, it only make sense that some zodiac signs might be a bit more materialistic than others! However, that’s also what makes them so fascinating, beautiful and luxurious. If your sun sign, moon sign, rising sign, or Venus sign happens to fall under any of the following, here’s why you’re a a shopaholic at heart:

These 4 Zodiac Sign Love Shopping The Most

Taurus

Are you even surprised that Taurus made the top of the list? This sensual and endlessly gorgeous earth sign is ruled by Venus—planet of love and beauty—which means they were literally born to shop! Their birthday is no accident, as these thrifty and luxurious souls were destined to surround themselves with materialistic pleasures and expensive indulgences. Regardless of how much money a Taurus makes, they always manage to find a way to give themselves a five star experience. Even if they make minimum wage, they’ll manage to maintain the same skin care routine as someone who makes millions!

Leo

This flamboyant and artistic fire sign wants to have the best of the best, no matter how much it costs! While other zodiac signs might feel too embarrassed or shy to get too dressed up, a Leo will show up dripping in diamonds, even if they’re just stopping by the local grocery store! If you take one to the mall, you better be prepared for them to take their sweet time, because they’re not there to grab the first item they see and go. They’re there to try everything on, bask in every sample and make sure they’re buying themselves the best possible thing on the shopping rack. They have no problem spending a few extra dollars for something even shinier!

Libra

This flirtatious and effortlessly elegant air sign is famous for being fashionable. If you’re a Libra, you’re someone who knows how to make an ensemble look casual or cool while pulling off a cool factor that’s simply off the carts. And when you do decide to get all dolled up, you blow everyone out of the water with your never-before-seen dresses and your glowing makeup looks that has all of your friends wanting to test out your collection of palettes! You were born with an innate sense of fashion, as if you rolled out of the womb knowing what Valentino is. Work it, Libra!

Scorpio

Although Scorpio’s can appear moody and mysterious, they’re just as much of a sucker for a good sale as the rest of these zodiac signs! When a Scorpio wants something, they will stop at nothing until they get it, and that goes for every single item they’re planning to purchase. Even if an item is way out of their budget, they will save every penny until they can (or they’ll get lucky winning it in a raffle)! This passionate water sign could wile away the hours scrolling through thousands of products, adding every single thing that piques their fancy to their cart immediately. Don’t bother trying to distract them, because they always make it to the end of the list!