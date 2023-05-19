These 4 Zodiac Signs Are Best at Keeping Secrets—Here’s Why They’ll Never Tell

Scroll To See More Images

Every zodiac sign has their own set of strengths and weaknesses. And for the four zodiac signs who are best at keeping secrets, sticking to their word is a point of pride. Not only do they understand the sanctity of sharing a secret, they’ll spend the rest of their lives proving they were always worthy of knowing it.

Before we dive into the astrological reasons these four zodiac signs are best at protecting the truth and keeping things to themselves, let’s unpack what “keeping a secret” truly entails. In order to be a person who establishes themselves as reliable and worthy of keeping other people’s secrets, they need to have a solid circle of trust. After all, these zodiac signs aren’t necessarily great at keeping everyone’s secrets, just the people they love and care about most.

When it comes to the following four zodiac signs, maintaining a tight-knight circle marked by trust and commitment is a necessity. That means these people are filled with a collection of infinite secrets, because the people who trust them would trust them with their *life*. Luckily, they’re as closed-book as they come. They understand that reducing their loved one’s personal lives to fodder for gossip only threatens a beautiful relationship they’ve likely spent years and years cultivating.

If your sun sign, rising sign, moon sign or Mercury sign falls under any of the following zodiac signs, here’s why you’re a master at keeping secrets:

These 4 Zodiac Signs Are Best at Keeping Secrets

Taurus

If a Taurus likes you, they’ll want to know all your secrets. They plan to be here for the long haul, which means they want a stake in your life, and proving that they’re worthy enough to know your secrets means they’ve sealed the deal. Taurus is a zodiac sign that loves to build a fortress that protects them from outside forces, and if you’re in their circle of trust, they’ll bring you with them. Make no mistake—what goes inside that circle never comes out. A Taurus would never weaken their friend groups defenses by making them susceptible to attack. They know those secrets are considered precious cargo.

Cancer

Cancer is a natural healer, which means their amiable and trustworthy energy often relaxes people enough to tell them every secret they’ve ever had. Because Cancers pride themselves on being compassionate and knowing they’re doing good for others, they would rather not damage their self-esteem by being a bad friend and leaking your secrets. Instead, they want to be your safe place; someone you can always come to during the most vulnerable and challenging moments. Cancers just want to protect their loved ones from harm, which includes concealing them from predators like the crab protects her babies with her shell.

Scorpio

Intimacy is what you crave most, Scorpio. You know better than anyone that intimacy cannot exist without a few shared secrets. Because you’re a zodiac sign that lingers in the shadows, you’re the last person to flinch at someone’s embarrassing—or even offensive—secret. Instead, you want to love someone so much that you forgive them for all their ugliness, loving them not in spite of their secrets, but because of them. Even if you and your ex best friend have a horrible falling out, you know you’re still taking some of their worst moments directly to the grave.

Capricorn

You’re a leader at heart, Capricorn. And what kind of leader would you be if those who seek guidance from you cannot even be honest with you? You understand that in order to be the strong and motivating force you want to be in your loved one’s lives, they need to be able to tell you when the worst thing is happening. How can you help if they don’t tell you what’s wrong? All Capricorns go out of their way to prove their loyalty and reliability to those who put their faith in them. Capricorns pride themselves on being fixers, but in order to put everything back together, they need their loved ones to tell them what’s broken.