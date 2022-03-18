The TV Show To Stream This Weekend, According To Your Zodiac Sign

Scroll To See More Images

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission.

No zodiac sign is too good for some quality Netflix and chill every now and then. Of course, some zodiac signs are more prone to staying home than others (looking at you Cancer queens), but every now and then, a recharge is mandatory. That’s why I’ve broken down the tv show to watch for every zodiac sign—according to your sign’s personality traits, likes and dislikes, I can *almost* guarantee you’ll find a new fave show or movie.

While my personal Gemini tendencies are to GO GO GO! DO DO DO!, I’m going to try and take my own advice for once (ha) and actually relax, recharge and prioritize health and wellness. Of course, I urge all you sweet signs to do the same. Taking a moment to unwind can often work wonders, so grab your SO, your pet, or your comfiest blanket and indulge in a streaming sesh.

For real, though. Nobody likes being stuck in a television rut! If you’ve watched and re-watched all your fave shows plus your friends’ recommendations, consider turning to astrology to predict your next new fave. More passionate signs might be in need of a hilarious rom-com, while more adventurous signs (the ones really stressing about being stuck inside) will benefit from an action-packed limited series. Curious as to what’s the right pick for you? Read on for the best shows of 2022 for each zodiac sign.

Aries – Star Trek: Discovery (Paramount Plus)

Aries, you’re going to LOVE Discovery. With incredible actors like Sonequa Martin-Green and Mary Wiseman playing complex, powerful characters, it’s everything you love from the classic Star Trek series, but with even more representation and dynamism. Bonus: Discovery totally passes the Bechdel test, too. Girl power forever, especially in space (and centuries into the future). Sign up for a free trial of Paramount Plus to start streaming, stat.

Taurus – Brooklyn Nine-Nine (Hulu)

Taurus, you love being able to chill TF out, and your choices in television are no exception. Brooklyn Nine-Nine is such an easy watch, you’ll be wondering how you got through 10 episodes in an afternoon (whoops). Andy Samberg’s character is pure comedy gold and the cast’s witty banter makes B99 the perfect cheer-up show for when you’re feeling low. And because Hulu offers a free 30-day trial, you can start now.

Gemini – Keeping Up with the Kardashians (Peacock & Hulu)

Of course your recommendation is a reality show, Gemini, and it’s one of the OG shows at that. KUWTK is where our fascination with watching real people live their lives all began. Sometimes you need to channel your chatty (ahem, gossipy) nature into a chill weekend with some reality TV and watch drama play out that has nothing to do with you.

Cancer – Adventure Time (HBO Max & Hulu)

There are few things you like more than sweetness and nostalgia, Cancer, and Adventure Time provides both in spades. It’s perfect for when you just need to kick back and enjoy yourself (cuddled up in your pajamas at home, naturally). Make some hot chocolate and embrace your inner child.

Leo – Inventing Anna (Netflix)

Did you really think Inventing Anna wouldn’t make the list? Julia Garner and Anna Chlumsky’s smash-hit is the perfect pick for you, Leo, as it’s filled with plenty of drama and plenty of luxurious moments. While Anna Delvey isn’t exactly a role model, you’ll for sure be in awe of the lengths she took (and still takes!) to be famous. Sound familiar?

Virgo, time for a throwback. Stream a few episodes of Cribs this weekend out of sheer appreciation for the wild styles of celebrities — and the moment in time that was the early aughts. Perhaps you’ll even get some inspiration for your next apartment clean-out and interior design update. PS: Amazon Prime’s free trial is four times longer than most sites, and you can even snag it if you’ve had it before.

Libra – The Great (Hulu & Amazon Prime Video)

Honestly, Libra, while The Great is super entertaining, I think you’ll appreciate the show for its costume design alone, with all the decadence of Catherine the Great’s dresses and decor. If there’s anyone in the zodiac who appreciates the finer things in life, it’s you, babe. Since Hulu offers a free 30-day trial, you can start now.

Scorpio – All of Us Are Dead (Netflix)

This spooky selection is just for you, Scorpio. You love all things horror and apocalyptic sci-fi, so this super-popular new Korean drama is the perfect pick for you. Invite some other Scorpio pals over and make a weekend of it.

Sagittarius – Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown (HBO Max & Amazon Prime Video)

Parts Unknown, hosted by the late Anthony Bourdain, is an absolute must-watch for Sagittarians: the travelers and adventurers of the zodiac. This show perfectly complements your wanderlust nature, and Bourdain’s sarcastic yet compassionate hosting style is unmatched.

Capricorn – The World According to Jeff Goldblum (Disney+)

I was so tempted to suggest an intense, business-oriented reality show for you, Capricorn, but I really think you might need something light. Jeff Goldblum is eternally charming, and watching him chat with people about some of life’s greatest delights—like ice cream, coffee, and dogs—is honestly so soothing.

There’s nothing like some true crime content to relax to, right, Aquarius? You’re naturally interested in all things creepy and mysterious, much like Scorpio, so you’ll probably enjoy binge-watching Forensic Files once you’re off of work.

Pisces – Welcome to Earth (Disney+)

Intuitive Pisces, you love nature, and have so much adoration for the world around you. Will Smith’s brand-new documentary show Welcome to Earth is a great choice for when you’re just in awe of the beautiful planet we live on.