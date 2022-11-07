Your Dream Travel Destination & Vacation Excursion, Based On Your Zodiac Sign

Scroll To See More Images

When you choose to leave home and venture into the outside world, you never know what’s gonna happen. And when you finally decide to submit your PTO request and start planning your next vacation, all you can do is hope for the best (and that the hotel room actually looks like the photo). Using your zodiac sign to pick a travel destination is always a smart move, because astrology can tell you so much about how to choose your own adventure.

Whenever we’re singing along to the classic Go Go’s tune: “Vacation, all I ever wanted / Vacation, had to get away” we’re all singing about a different place. Each and every one of us has our own vision of what the perfect vacation looks like, and while some of us might prefer holing up in a cozy hotel room in a mystical beach town, others might prefer to scale mountains and leap from cliffs. Going on an adventure is a sacred act and it’s an experience that is entirely defined by you. And because astrology shines a light on your interests, instincts and desires, it can provide you with a map to your ideal destination.

If your wanderlust is becoming impossible to ignore and you’re unsure of where to go, allow me—an astrologer—to shine a light on what your idea of the perfect vacation might look like. And for good measure, I’ve included a recommendation for an excursion to add to your itinerary:

The Perfect Travel Destinations For Each Zodiac Sign

Aries

Adventure Vacation

When you decide to travel, you don’t mess around. You want a trip that gets your heart beating and your adrenaline pumping! Laying around a resort and “taking it easy” during your whole stay sounds nice in theory, but what you really want is an unforgettable adventure. Zip-lining through the jungles of Costa Rica is more your speed, as it makes you feel like a superhero blasting straight into the sky. Rock-climbing in the mystical realm of Yosemite would activate your inner warrior. You would also love paragliding over the crystalline ocean of Queenstown, New Zealand or kayaking through the frosty arctic waters of Svalbard. You’re a daredevil at heart, which is why you should admit that you’ve daydreamed about cage diving with famous Great White sharks at Guadalupe Island. I bet you’re already imagining how bad ass you’d feel, knowing you’re one of the few people in the world who could conquer that fear (with a trained expert, of course).

Isla Guadalupe, Baja California

Taurus

Food & Shopping Towns

There’s nothing a Taurus loves more than a vacation that satisfies all five of the human senses. If you’re going out of your way to pack your bags and cram yourself into an airline seat, you better be going somewhere beautiful. You would love perusing cute, small towns that are famous for shopping and dining, such as the cottage-lined beach nook of Carmel-by-the-Sea, California. You would come alive sipping wine along the Amalfi Coast or shopping for high-end perfume essences in Dubai. You probably dream of breathing in the aromas of various spices displayed in the outdoor markets of Marrakech. If you really want to satisfy the Taurus part of your personality, your next vacation should be to Provence, France, where you can then visit the fragrant city of Grasse and create your very own luxury perfume at Studios des Fragrances Galimard.

Grasse, France

Gemini

Night Life & Museums

When you decide to travel, you rarely have a set plan or itinerary. You usually prefer to pick a bustling city that’s already rushing with intellectual energy and authentic cultural offerings. When you travel somewhere, you love to go with the flow and allow the natural movement of the city to be your tour guide. You also get bored easily, which is why your destination needs to be a city that never sleeps. Immerse yourself in the scholarly artistic hub of Florence, Italy or become galvanized by the vibrant nightlife of Berlin, Germany. If you haven’t hobbled along the cobblestones of London while grabbing pints at various pubs and visiting museums for free, what are you waiting for, Gemini? Visit Nightjar in the snazzy district of Shoreditch while you’re at it, because their ornate and highly original cocktails put other mixologists to shame.

London, UK

Cancer

Cozy Coastal

You were born to spend your days frolicking along the beach and collecting shells. Being awakened by crashing waves as you sleep until 11 a.m. surrounded by fluffy pillows is your favorite feeling. You’re a Cancer, which is also ruled by the crab (a creature that lives where the sand meets the sea). Being close to a body of water is like a balm to your soul, which is why you’d love booking a stay at 13th century castle somewhere along the folkloric coast of Ireland. You dream of losing yourself in the tranquil rhythm of crystal-blue water gently lapping against your overwater bungalow in Bora, Bora. And if you haven’t dipped your body into the mystical geothermal spas of Iceland yet, you should start manifesting it now.

Grindavík, Iceland

Leo

Beachy & Mediterranean

You’re literally ruled by the sun, which is why you always want to be where it’s sunniest. You have high standards, which is why you’re not usually satisfied with booking a cliché, one-size-fits all travel package. You probably have a long list of high-end beach resorts that you plan on visiting throughout your life, which is why you probably don’t need me to tell you where the party’s at. But if you need a reminder, there’s a club with your name on the list somewhere along the coast of Ibiza, Buenos Aires or Saint-Tropez. And because you’re always hoping for the royal treatment, I’ll send you straight to Jackie O’Beach Club in the ancient and enchanting island of Mykonos, Greece. Use caution, as you might find yourself sharing a bottle of wine with Bacchus and his flock of maenads by the time it’s sunrise.

Mykonos, Greece

Virgo

Cultural & Refined

You were born intellectually curious and ready to learn, which is why you love traveling to places that expand your mind. You love the simple act of walking through the living, breathing museum that exists within the roads of every city. When you’re feeling cerebral, you dream of flipping through old leather-bound textbooks at London’s world famous British Library. When you’re feeling earthy, you find yourself making plans to forage for wild mushrooms the Pacific Northwest so you can forage for wild mushrooms. You love visiting innocuous places, like the world’s tallest thermometer in Baker, California or the Salt & Pepper shaker museum in Gatlinburg, Tennessee. However, an excursion that’s guaranteed to leave a Virgo feeling satisfied is a visit to the J. Paul Getty Museum in Los Angeles. Not only is it free, but it includes a vast collection of artwork and a breathtaking garden surrounded by one of the greatest views you’ve ever seen.

Los Angeles, California

Libra

Romantic & Cosmopolitan

When you’re traveling somewhere for pleasure, it needs to be a place that makes you feel like you could move there. You want to visit somewhere that makes you feel like falling in love (and no love affair is better than the one you have with a city). Paris is often referred to as “the most beautiful city in the world” and you would totally agree, as neighborhoods like Montemartre take you straight back to the time of absinthe and Toulouse-Lautrec. And whenever the clock strikes 11:11, you probably wish that you’ll one day get to shop for Gucci, Valentino and Versace along the boutiques of Milan without ever having to check the price tag. And because you’re a hopeless romantic at heart, you know you’ll have to make a stop at Juliet’s house in Verona, Italy and think of how hard she must have been crushing on her dear Romeo.

Verona, Italy

Scorpio

Desert & Glamping

You may be a water sign, but you can’t help but feel alive in the desert. You’re ruled by the scorpion in astrology, which is a creature that thrives in places that are arid, dry and remote. When you’re standing in a desert situated far away from any city lights and looking up at a sea of stars, you can’t help but feel like everything is exactly right. You’d love hiking through the rushing waters of the Virgin River at Zion National Park or holing up at a snazzy glamping tent somewhere between the bright Red Rocks of New Mexico and the lush forests of Western Colorado. And because you want every experience to be a spiritual one, you need to add a Sound Bath meditation in the cliffs of Joshua Tree to your bucket list ASAP. You’ll wish you could wake up to such beauty every morning for the rest of your life!

Soundbath Meditation at Joshua Tree Alchemy

Joshua Tree, California

Sagittarius

Roadtrip & Safari

You don’t need to know where you’re going, just that you’re on your way there! No zodiac sign loves exploring the world more than you do, which is why you’ve probably already found a way to make traveling a central aspect of your life. You don’t need first class tickets or expensive hotel rooms, just a car full of gas and a heart full of wanderlust. You would love taking the Amtrak train from one side of the country to the other, starting in Los Angeles, working your way up to the midwest and ending your journey somewhere near New York. When you’re feeling ritzy, you may even opt for a luxury cruise that keeps you entertained on and off the ship. But deep down, you know you just want to ride safaris through wildlife reserves like the Serengeti of Tanzania or the Masai Mara of Kenya. The moment a Sagittarius sees an elephant in the wild, they can die happy.

Arusha, Tanzania

Capricorn

Snow & Mountain

There’s nothing a Capricorn loves more than being on top of a world, which is why a mountain region provides them with everything this determined earth could need. Not only does this give a Capricorn something to climb, but it also ensures that they are far, far away from all their problems way down below. Try finding a Capricorn that hasn’t dreamed about making it to the top of Machu Picchu or skiing somewhere in Aspen, Colorado or the French Alps. Since Capricorn rules in winter, they would fall madly in love with the Christmas markets of Copenhagen or Strasburg. And because Capricorns are always secretly dreaming of being king, they have every reason to plan a trip to one of the fairy tale palaces of Bavaria, Germany. I hear the Neuschwanstein Castle is even more magical in the snow!

Schwangau, Germany

Aquarius

High-Tech Metropolis

You’re a forward-thinker; someone who travels the world to truly learn about the world and all its inhabitants. And because technology is always evolving into something more exciting, you’re probably eager to witness it in person! You’d love getting lost in the butterfly sanctuary at the Incheon Airport in Seoul, Korea and rethinking your whole perception of the air travel experience. You’d love learning all about how computers help us stay connected by making a visit to Cupertino and meandering the Infiniti Loop at Apple headquarters. And because the quirky and eccentric fashion scene of Tokyo is just as fascinating to you as their high-tech shopping centers and hotel rooms. If anyone should book a room at the fascinating Henn-Na Hotel—aka Japan’s famous Robot Hotel—it’s you!

Nagasaki, Japan

Pisces

Ancient & Mystical

If you’re not traveling physically, you’re traveling mentally. And the moment you’re ready to turn your vision into reality is when you book a flight to your next dream destination. Every Pisces wants to discover faraway lands that remind them how big, magical and mysterious the world truly is. You’d love immersing yourself in the ashen remains of Pompeii, Italy and picturing the world in a different time. You can’t help but feel pulled toward the otherworldly temple of Angkor Wat in Cambodia or the mysterious circle of the Stonehenge, as photos of these places are enough to leave you feeling enchanted. And because you’re a watery Pisces who would rather be closer to the ocean, your next trip should be Tulum, Mexico, where Mayan ruins are always a short distance away.

Tulum, Mexico