These 4 Zodiac Signs Love To Read The Most, So Ask Them About Their Favorite Book

If you’re someone who cherishes the written word, you’ll never be bored again. And if you happen to be one of the zodiac signs who love to read the most, you’re someone who’s constantly searching for the truth and aiming to learn more about the world around them! And although your TBR pile is constantly piling up, you’re always looking forward to your next read.

While every single zodiac sign is more than capable of loving books, some take reading to the next level. For them, it’s not just a way to pass the time, but a lifestyle! No matter where you are in the world, there’s always a library or a bookstore nearby. And regardless of what’s going on in your life, a book will always be a way for a reader to transcend their current situation and travel through the colorful vistas of their imagination. After all, the world that exists within a piece of writing can’t come to life unless a dedicated reader chooses to live through every sentence constructed by the author. As George R.R. Martin once said: “A reader lives a thousand lives before he dies. The man who never reads lives only one.” Let these words be a reminder that reading is *never* a waste of time.

Through reading, you can see the world, learn new things and expand your horizons. If you were born with placements in Gemini, Virgo, Sagittarius or Pisces—aka the “mutable” signs—you’re not only a chameleon soul, but someone who craves the way that reading can transport you to a different reality.

These 4 Zodiac Signs Love To Read The Most

Gemini

You might think Geminis do nothing but talk and socialize, believing their extraverted nature would prevent them from calming down long enough to read. However, you would be sorely mistaken! There’s a very private aspect of a Geminis personality, and after they’ve spent hours chatting up a storm, they need time to themselves to recuperate. And what’s one of their favorite things to do when they’re alone? Reading, that’s what! Geminis are naturally curious and intellectually hungry, which means they need to read in order to satisfy their need for new information. How else do you think Geminis stay up to date on all the most salient topics?

Virgo

Virgos have a natural attention to detail that makes reading one of their favorite things to do. In fact, Virgos might be the zodiac sign that loves reading the most! There’s nothing a Virgo loves more than to analyze, delineate and decode, which makes reading the perfect exercise for their impressive brains. And although Virgos love to learn, they love a puzzle to solve even more, which is why reading satisfies their need to investigate a story and decipher the truth. Nothing—and I mean nothing—can prevent a Virgo from obtaining an illusive piece of information, especially if they’re a Virgo who reads!

Sagittarius

Sagittarians are famous for being wild adventurers who get into all sorts of shenanigans! However, behind their adrenaline-loving nature, Sagittarians are philosophers to their core. If it’s been too long since a Sagittarius has read something worthwhile, they veer dangerously close to having an existential crisis! This free-spirited fire sign is always trying to look at the big picture and find the deeper meaning in everything. And through reading, a Sagittarius can see from other people’s perspectives, open their mind to out-of-this-world ideas and eventually, solve the mysteries of the universe.

Pisces

At the core of their being, a Pisces is a dreamer. Instead of facing a cold, harsh truth, a Pisces will check out of the situation before it’s even sunk in. They’re masters at disassociating from reality and visiting a different place in their imagination! And although a Pisces might skim a few sentences here and there, they’re always searching for a piece of writing that will take them to distant realms and allow them to break away from the confines of their current situation. A Pisces will read anything, especially if the story is tinged with romance or fantasy, because at the end of the day, this spiritual water sign just wants to see the beauty in the world.