Here’s the Shoe That Captures Each Zodiac Sign’s Style & Personality

Apparel comes in many different forms, but none make a statement quite as bold as your favorite pair of shoes. I’m talking the shoes you would choose above every other pair of shoe; the shoe you swear you could walk a thousand miles in. With that being said, we can all be wildly picky about the shoes that adorn our feet. That’s why I’m giving you the lowdown on which shoe matches your zodiac sign, because it may just be an ideal astrological match.

Ask any fashion guru and they’ll tell you that shoes are nonnegotiable. And in our society, wearing the wrong clogs can make or break someone’s opinion of you. Let’s harken back to that chilling scene from The Devil Wears Prada in which Miranda Priestley eyes Andy’s dorky pair of loafers before dismissing her with a searing: “That’s all”. Oh, and who could forget that culture-defining moment from Sex and the City in which Miranda asked Carrie how many pairs of $400 heels she had? It was 100. “100 times 400, there’s your down payment,” Miranda told her.

If you’re of the opinion that the one item you should never skimp on is shoes, you’re not wrong. Our shoes carry us everywhere we go, protecting and supporting our movement one step at a time. And because they should be designed for style just as much as function, here’s the perfect pair of shoe that your zodiac sign could wear all day, every day:

The Shoe That Captures Each Zodiac Sign

Aries: Doc Marten 1460 Boot

No pair of shoes says “I dare you,” harder than a pair of Doc Marten 1460’s. And because Aries is the Mars-ruled zodiac sign of courage, aggression, combat and general bad-assery, there’s no boot more suited to your needs. If you’re an Aries, you’re known for stomping your way through crowds, dominating the fashion scene and intimidating those who try to tone down your passion. And the moment an Aries laces up a pair of Docs, it activates their superpowers.

Taurus: Birkenstock Arizona Soft Slide

A Taurus is hard to please when it comes to shoes, which is why they often have the best shoe collection of all. They crave comfort and support without being forced to sacrifice style for the sake of functionality. Enter Birkenstock, the brand designed for a Taurus with high standards. Not only can the Arizona Soft Slides be dressed up as well as down, but they were manufactured with arch support in mind. The footbed “ensures a correct, natural position of the foot and a natural rolling movement,” according to the Birkinstock website.

Gemini: Adidas Superstar

If you’re a Gemini, you’re someone who’s flexible, versatile and always ready to go with the flow and get the ball rolling. The Adidas Superstar may just look like any old pair of white sneakers, but it also captures the dynamic energy of a Gemini with its three iconic black stripes. While the timeless design of these shoes can match every outfit and fit any occasion, what a Gemini really appreciates most is the way it catches your eye without stealing it completely. Plus, they love the fact that these shoes were initially designed for professional basketball players, because it keeps them on their feet.

Cancer: Cloud Slides

Let’s face it, Cancer. Putting on your shoes and heading out the door is probably the least favorite part of your day, especially if you’re an even bigger homebody than the average Cancer already is. But with a pair of the iconic and comfortably bouncy Cloud Slides, you don’t need to *feel* like you’re leaving the house. I’m a Cancer rising and I’m not kidding when I say the Cloud Slides are so good that I needed to have one pair for inside the house and one pair for outside. The relief these cozy shoes can provide to a cranky Cancer is simply unmatched.

Leo: Nike Air Jordan

In astrology, Leo is ruled by the sun, the brightest star in the galaxy. That’s why the Nike Air Jordan captures the vivacious cool factor that Leo brings to the table. The modern sneaker culture may not even exist if this game-changing shoe had not been released back in 1985. When you wear a pair of Jordans, you’re letting the world know that you’re someone who expresses themselves no matter who it offends. After all, the NBA initially banned the Air Jordan for not meeting the league’s uniform and color requirements, but Jordan wore them anyway and faced a $5,000-per-game fine as a result.

Virgo: Superga Platform

When it comes to fashion, Virgo is all about simplicity, functionality and unforgettable details. Not only is Superga one of the most prestigious, culturally-rich and fashion forward Italian shoe brands in the world, but it has also earned its place in history. In 1925, it was the first brand to produce sports shoes made from a vulcanised rubber sole. Their slip-resistant canvas shoes are perfect for a Virgo who hates the idea of tripping or losing their balance in public. Plus, the extra inch in the Superga Platform will make it easier for a Virgo to stay above it all.

Libra: New Balance 574

Every Libra has plenty of social functions and soirees to attend, but their feet would get exhausted without a supportive shoe. With that being said, Libra is ruled by Venus—planet of love and luxury—which means their shoes need to be just as thoughtful of a design as the rest of their outfit. Enter the New Balance 574, a shoe collection that will attract compliments all day long. Not only will a Libra love the way the supportive soles make the balls of their feet feel, but they’ll love the wide variety of styles, textures and colors.

Scorpio: Clarks Orianna Derby

The best way to describe a Scorpio’s sense of style would be sharp, enigmatic and classic with an undeniable hint of darkness. That’s why a chic pair of derby shoes should be sitting in every Scorpio’s closet, especially if it’s the Orianna Derby shoe by Clarks. These shoes set the tone for a Scorpio who wants to make an entrance in a cool, calm and collected manner. After all, a Scorpio keeps their cards close to their chest and their secrets even closer, which is why this pair of “dark academia”-style shoes just screams “Scorpio”.

Sagittarius: Nike Air Force 1

Sagittarius is the zodiac sign of travel, experiences and exploration, which is why they need a pair of shoes they can rely on during their many adventures. Because Sag folk are known for stuffing all their necessities in a carry-on and exploring the world unencumbered, they need a pair of sneaks that not only gets them from point A to point B without blisters on their toes. They also need a pair that lets the world know they’re a tourist with fashion sense and someone worth talking to. What covers all those bases better than the iconic Nike Air Force 1?

Capricorn: G.H. Bass Weejuns

Capricorns, you know you’re always dressed to impress! That’s why every sea goat should have a stunning pair of G.H. Bass Weejuns. Not only do they make Capricorns look like an authority who knows what they’re talking about, but it shines a light on their inner fashionista. These shoes can be worn to a high-pressure job interview, but they can also be worn with a long, flowing skirt on the way to endless mimosas at Sunday brunch. Every Capricorn knows that picking out your #OOTD is a chance to make a statement and the Weejuns exceed expectations every time.

Aquarius: Converse Chuck Taylor All Stars

When you wear a pair of Chuck Taylor All Stars, you’re letting everyone know that you’re a cool kid who loves retro (and is also a bit of a rebel). This seminal sneaker—which comes in both low-top and high-top—set countless trends when it was released as a more versatile alternative to other basketball shoes in 1922. Since then, the design has remained largely unchanged, which speaks to the Aquarian ability to not only pioneer fashion movements, but remain true to themselves through thick and thin. Plus, Chuck Taylors provide the most ankle flexibility, which is a part of the body that is ruled by Aquarius.

Pisces: Vans Classic Slip On

It’s no secret that Pisces is famed for being laid-back and spaced-out dreamers who prefer to go with the flow and escape from reality. What other popular shoe captures the spirit of youth and non-conformity quite like the Vans Classic Slip On? Pisces is also the most creative zodiac sign of all, which is why they’ll love the fact that the iconic black and white checkerboard pattern was inspired by skateboarders coloring the rubber midsoles of their Vans shoes. After all, this brand was made with the skateboarder and surfer in mind. Pisces is a zodiac sign associated with riding the waves of life, which is why they’re already slipping on their Vans and heading to the beach.