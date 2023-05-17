Here’s the Mythical Creature That Matches Each Zodiac Sign, Because They All Love Fantasy

Scroll To See More Images

From Brothers Grimm to Neil Gaiman, folklore and mythology continues to be celebrated and enjoyed to this day. Because there is so much symbolism involved with each fantasy being, it’s time to discuss the mythical creature from fantasy that matches each zodiac sign.

The idea of mythical creatures has fascinated human beings for centuries. Old stories have showed us everything from deep sea dwelling loch ness monsters to white horses with iridescent horns that can fly through the sky, more commonly known as unicorns. These mystical beings have captured our hearts and expanded our imagination beyond our wildest dreams, and have ultimately become a cornerstone for most people from childhood and beyond.

Astrology, on the other hand, has been used for centuries to help us delve deeper into our personalities and the world-at-large. Each zodiac sign is correlated with one of twelve equal segments of the sky that corresponds to a specific constellation. Each sign is associated with certain personality traits and characteristics, making them unique in their own way. Similarly, mythical creatures are known for their unique characteristics and often symbolize certain traits or values. So what if we combined these two ideologies? Whether you’re an adventurous Aries or an ethereal Pisces, read on below to find out which mythical creature embodies your unique traits and qualities.

The Mythical Creature That Matches Each Zodiac Sign

Aries: You’re a Dragon

Aries are the first member of the zodiac for a reason. They are natural-born leaders, extremely agile and they carry a sense of youthfulness with them even decades into their lives. Much like dragons, Aries will make their presence known with their fiery breath and explosive nature. They are not always directing their anger at you, and dragons are much the same. Once they trust someone, they can happily take their role as the brute-force in their close circle as they stand up for their friends, family and loved ones–think Daenerys Targaryen and her baby dragons. Aries are known for their passionate and impulsive nature, often reacting quickly and fiercely to any perceived threat as a certain scaled, fire-breathing being might.

Taurus: You’re a Gnome

Gnomes are known for their strength and stubbornness, traits that are eerily aligned with that of a Taurus. Taureans are hard-headed and they thrive off of proving a point. Have you ever been in conflict with a Taurus who was proven wrong? Even when all of the facts are present, they can still find a way to turn a blind eye to their own demise. They can be angered by those who think differently than they do, much like trolls who can become frustrated with those who don’t share their values. They are, however, very strong and can weather difficulty unlike any other. After all, gnomes often have quite a collection of treasures and trinkets!

Gemini: You’re a Werewolf

Geminis have the strength of duality, able to embody the entire spectrum of being in one physical vessel. Werewolves have a similar propensity, but their “second twin” comes out under the moonlight. Described as “people who spontaneously morph into a type of vicious and powerful wolf”, the bloodlust of a werewolf is quite similar to the endless knowledge-seeking of a Gemini. Geminis are known for their adaptability and versatility, but they can also be quite unpredictable in the eyes of others. After all, Gemini is ruled by Mercury, the only planet other than Pluto that is allowed to visit the underworld.

Cancer: You’re a Brownie (House Elf)

Brownies, otherwise known as “house elves”, take care of the home and the hearth in every home. Your own home has a brownie that manages the spiritual vibe and energy flow of your house, because we all have a Brownie hanging around our kitchen hearth. You and the Brownie actually have quite a lot in common, as you make sure the house is clean, tidy and well-fed. And if there is drama in the house, the Brownie suffers, much like a Cancer does when family members aren’t getting along.

Leo: You’re a Leprechaun

Leprechauns are known for their jovial nature and their love of jokes and pranks. Leos are the only members of the zodiac ruled by the sun, and they burn bright and leave a trail of rainbows wherever they go. Much like a leprechaun! They are also known for their outgoing and playful personalities, much like our bearded and capped little friends. They both love attention and have a tendency to “embellish” the truth, sometimes resorting to lying in the hopes of deceiving the person they’re communicating with. However, there is a reason that the luck of the Irish is oftentimes associated with leprechauns, they’re a lucky bunch of creatures, much like Leos!

Virgo: You’re a Witch

With their knowledge of herbs and potions, witches are perfectly aligned with the sign of Virgo, which is represented by a maiden, bearing wheat stalks and boasting her healing powers. They are both practical and known for their attention to detail. If their advice is not headed, they can have a tendency to become bitter and vengeful, much like a witch. But much like witches, underneath what some might consider “nagging” from Virgo is a deeply helpful and well-intentioned heart. And with their proactive and helpful Virgo personalities, they can relate to the witch, who brews potions and casts spells on behalf of others.

Libra: You’re a Mermaid

Although Libras are technically not water signs, they are known for their beauty and charm. Ruled by Venus, they are deeply influenced by love, beauty, and relationships. Mermaids are very similar, seducing sailors with their siren songs, seashell tops, iridescent scaly tails and enchanting voices. Mermaids are described as having lustrous hair that swishes in the sea and they possess a level of grace just like a Libra does! And doesn’t it sound very “Libra” to flirt with someone until they literally drown?

Scorpio: You’re the Loch Ness Monster

The elusive nature of the Loch Ness Monster perfectly aligns with the mysterious and secretive qualities that a Scorpio embodies. Scorpios are known for their intensity and depth, and what mythical creature would be better suited to represent them than the sea-dwelling Loch Ness Monster? Although they are both highly intuitive and desire deep connection, they will both maintain their privacy above all else. And just like a Scorpio secretly loves being in high-demand, the Loch Ness Monster can’t get enough of the fact that people are still searching for proof of its existence.

Sagittarius: You’re a Centaur

This pairing is more “on the nose” than most, but how could we pass up the opportunity to correlate Sagittarius with Centaurs? It is said in ancient Astrological text that the half-human, half-horse creature that is a Centaur dates back to ancient Babylon, where the sign “Sagittarius” was associated with Nergal, a centaur-like creature. Both are adventurous, free-spirited and truth-seeking, constantly on the quest for more knowledge and new experiences, making Sagittarius and Centaurs the perfect pair.

Capricorn: You’re an Elf

Elves have a voracious appetite and a desire for status and prestige, much like hard-working, achievement driven Capricorns. Capricorns are known for their ambition and are fueled by recognition, titles and accolades, or as some would say “power hungry”. Elves are known for their own desire for dominance and are always on the hunt for treasures to add to their collection. Plus, they carry themselves like they really are the upper echelon of the fairy tale realm.

Aquarius: You’re a Unicorn

The magical, mythical creature that is a unicorn can only be assigned to the most eccentric zodiac sign of the bunch… Aquarius. Aquarians are known for their trend-setting, innovative and often unconventional approach to life. Although they could be one, dull color to fit in with the rest of the horses that roam, that is not authentic or truthful to the unicorn’s spirit. This is very similar to the life and experience of an Aquarius. They were simply born to stand out and inspire others to shine!

Pisces: You’re a Fairy

Fairies (or faeries) are tiny little ethereal creatures that enjoy fluttering about and sitting in hoars with their fellow fairy friends. Much like a dreamy and creative Pisces, they have a natural affinity for magic and seeing the beauty in all things while romanticizing life. They both have a deep connection to nature, and do best when they unplug, let loose and enjoy what mother earth has to offer! Plus, fairies love messing with humans and dragging them into the fairy realm, drawing them deeper into the fantasy by feeding them fairy food and luring them into fairy rings.