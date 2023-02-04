The Rom-Com Movie You Should Watch on Valentine’s Day, According to Your Zodiac Sign

Scroll To See More Images

Which romcom makes your heart skip a beat? The Beatles weren’t lying when they sang their iconic 1967 track, “All You Need Is Love,” which is why we’re about to make you swoon with the rom-com movie that each zodiac sign should watch on Valentines Day. Truth be told, it doesn’t matter whether you’re a detail-oriented Virgo with a practical mind, or an icy Aquarius who prefers to detach from their emotions. We all have a soft side and there’s nothing sweeter than a good ol’ romedy to lighten the mood.

Not your category of choice? Fun fact: It Happened One Night—the 1934 rom-com starring Clark Gable and ‎Claudette Colbert—is the first of only three films to win all five major Academy awards, which are Best Picture, Best Director, Best Actor, Best Actress, and Best Adapted Screenplay. As always, to each their own but despite being what is considered a “sub-genre” in the film industry—not to mention its misogynistic undertones and lack of diversity, once upon a time—romantic comedies have always been an integral part of Hollywood, as well as a fan favorite.

Fortunately, with the conscious curation of streaming services such as Netflix and Hulu, a new-and-improved batch of romcoms are not only a raging success, but also very much sought-after by fans all around the world. After all, where there is no struggle, there is no progress. Granted, this doesn’t mean we’re overlooking the classics. On the contrary, they are still a (subliminal) muse of inspiration, and a staple in our movie-memory banks forever. Cue the overture! Here is the romantic comedy that evokes the hopeless-romantic side of your zodiac sign:

The Rom-Com You Should Watch, Based on Your Zodiac Sign

Aries: She’s All That (1999)

There’s nothing your Mars-ruled persona revels in more than a hard dare, but the desire to win a bet at all costs can also hurt the results in the long run. This instantly reminded me of the way Zack Siler (Freddie Prinze Jr.) had the audacity to accept the challenge of turning Laney Boggs (Rachael Leigh Cook) into the prom queen in six weeks, after his break-up with high school “it” girl and villainess, Taylor Vaughan, was announced over the morning radio. Everything about this 90’s gem encapsulates your innate competitiveness. Even the rigorous “The Rockafeller Skank” prom scene is giving big *Mars* energy, but nothing comes close to Laney’s epic comeback. So much for being a “random” artist in high school! Laney Boggs is a true legend and… for the record, I’m not just talking about her iconic stairwell scene with Sixpence None The Richer playing in the background. Being a cardinal fire sign makes you fiercely bold and assertive, similar to the way Laney blatantly rejected Zack in the beginning, and put a safety horn up to Dean’s ear when he made his advances on prom night.

Taurus: My Best Friend’s Wedding (1997)

On top of being ruled by romantic Venus, you’re also a fixed earth sign, which means that in addition to your stable and sensually driven nature, you’re more than often celebrated for your ride-or-die loyalty. In other words, don’t make a pact with a Taurus if you’re not going to keep it. Although, on the dark side, if there’s one thing your sign is guilty of, it’s the way you stand stubbornly firm in your ways, and potentially lose sight of the bigger picture. I’ll say a little prayer for you. All it took was a phone call from Michael O’Neal (Dermot Mulroney)—announcing his engagement to Kimmy Wallace (Cameron Diaz)—for Julianne Potter (Julia Roberts) to realize she was in love with her life-long best friend. Possessive much? Then again, it comes with the turf when your astrological key phrase is “I Have.” Julianne’s relentless desire to sabotage her best friend’s wedding felt like a Venusian vendetta… but even after all was said and done, the Taurus stuck by her best friend’s side, and gave a heartfelt speech as Kimmy’s maid of honor.

Gemini: Never Been Kissed (1999)

Did the occupation of a youthful copywriter give it away? In typical mercurial fashion, Josie Geller (Drew Barrymore) managed to master the art of multitasking, and all while leaning on the wits of her sibling Rob (David Arquette). Sound familiar? Your zodiac archetype is, after all, represented by the twins, but I digress. In addition to convincing her editor-in-chief to pose as a high school student for an undercover story, she very strategically befriended the “popular” kids, and developed a crush on her English teacher. This is all happening in the midst of her having terrible flashbacks of her actual high school days, but her new connections and friendships helped her experience the more outgoing, and light-hearted side of being a high school student. And like a true Gemini, gathered this information firsthand.

Cancer: 27 Dresses (2008)

Putting everyone’s needs before yours can easily lead to resentment, which is something your moon-ruled nature is more than often guilty of doing. This, of course, reminded me of the way Jane (Katherine Heigl) is everyone’s go-to friend and bridesmaid, but still desperately longs for her happily ever after. Also, the only thing worse than committing to walk 27 weddings, is having to deal with the fact that your baby sister is now dating the love of your life. Cancers are resilient indeed, but it was only a matter of time before Jane cracked.

Leo: 10 Things I Hate About You (1999)

Drama is your jam, Leo. Did you know that this movie is actually based on the Shakespearean play The Taming of the Shrew‘? Don’t get it twisted—this movie is a top fave, but in case you haven’t noticed, every single one of the characters in this 1999 romcom have a *big* personality. After all, it doesn’t get more theatrical than Patrick Verona’s (Heath Ledger) rendition of “Can’t Take My Eyes Off Of You,” considering his epic performance in front of the entire soccer field. Then again, listening to Notorious B.I.G. ‘s “Hypnotize” without reminiscing Kat Stratford’s (Julia Stiles) table dance is easier said than done. We also can’t forget about Dr. Stratford’s hysterical paranoia at the thought of either of his two daughters dating, which is precisely why he makes Kat’s younger sister Bianca (Larisa Oleynik) wear the belly.

Virgo: Bridget Jones’ Diary (2001)

Starring the lovely Renée Zellweger—which just so happens to be a Virgo rising—everything about this hysterically sarcastic English novel reminds me of your brilliant and hypercritical ways, Virgo. Perhaps it’s a combination of Bridget’s keen attention to detail, when in brutally honest dialogue with herself and her diary, and the way she consistently picks herself apart looking for flaws that aren’t even there. Her vow to steer away from her many vices is very Virgoan, but even still, her charm and poise continue to lure ravishing prospects… which includes, her very charismatic boss Michael (Hugh Grant).

Libra: How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days (2003)

Relationships can be incredibly complex, but you somehow always make them look easy, Libra. And although Andie Anderson (Kate Hudson) goes completely out of her way to turn Ben Berry off (Mathew McConaughey) as part of her experiment as an advice columnist, their push-and-pull dynamic soon turns into quite the toxic tango. As you may remember, you’re ruled by the planet of love, beauty and pleasure, which is why you can’t help but embody all of that come-hither energy. Venus’ symbol (the glyph) is also a representation of Aphrodite’s mirror, which reminds me of the way both Andie and Ben unconsciously serve as a mirror to one another throughout the entire film.

Scorpio: Eternal Sunshine of a Spotless Mind (2004)

This 2004 Sci-Fi rom-com is quite the tear-jerker, but the intensity and passion surrounding it makes it all the more complex and intriguing. Similar to the extreme emotional highs and lows brought on by your planetary ruler, Pluto, Clementine (Kate Winslet) and Joel’s (Jim Carey) relationship beautifully captures the art of being human. Themes of love, pain and loss dominate the emotional atmosphere of this film, but the way Joel subconsciously resists the desire to erase his memories of Clementine speaks volumes. Visceral and hidden in the depths of his pained psyche, everything about this love story reminds me of the Underworld.

Sagittarius: Coming to America (1988)

Comical relief, anyone? Similar to your bountiful and happy-go-lucky planetary ruler, Jupiter, you’re often recognized for being equally as spontaneous as you are intelligent. And though we can’t help but cackle at Eddie Murphy’s hysterical storytelling, Prince Akeem’s desire to venture into the unknown—despite the lack of support from his family—is very Sagittarius-like. Jupiter also represents travel, culture and foreign lands, which goes hand-in-hand with the colorful depiction of his life as a royal in Africa. It’s the perfect combination of light-hearted and romantic. The Prince’s romantic interest, Lisa, (Shari Headley) is also truth-seeking and adventurous, especially when considering her intellect and innately inquisitive nature.

Capricorn: The Princess Bride (1988)

This 1987 rom-com may be a sarcastic fairytale, but you can’t deny its Saturnian influence from the start. From the moment the Grandfather walks in his sick grandson’s room, everything from his sophisticated suit to the way he tips his hat to the side oozes Capricorn energy, but it doesn’t end there. “Hello. My name is Inigo Montoya. You killed my father. Prepare to die.” Amidst reveling in the comical script, you’ll notice that every single one of these characters have a goal in mind, some of which require challenging obstacles to get to the finish line. Princess Buttercup (Robin Wright) desperately waited for her sweet Westley (Cary Elwes) to rescue her, but little did she know that in addition to disguising himself as the “man in black,” he nearly drank poison to save her.

Aquarius: Something’s Gotta Give (2003)

The more eccentric, the better! And you wouldn’t have it any other way. Now, to each their own, but it’s not everyday your ex-lover (who’s half your age) falls for your mother after cardiac arrest. Sounds over-the-top, but this is precisely what your disruptive and unconventional modern ruler represents. Despite being old enough to be her father, Harry Sanborn (Jack Nicholson) had his heart set on Marin (Amanda Peet)… that is, until he started catching feelings for her mother, Erica Barry (Diane Keaton). Age is just a number, but everything about this bizarre love story epitomizes the phrase, “expect the unexpected.”

Pisces: The Wedding Singer (1998)

“Please get out of my Van Halen t-shirt before you jinx the band, and they break up.” From its one-of-a-kind 80s soundtrack to its melodramatic love triangles, this 1998 romedy never ceases to make you smile whenever you’re sad. I mean, it doesn’t get more Neptunian than Robbie Hart’s (Adam Sandler) occupation as a wedding singer, and the way his moods fluctuate throughout his performances—like his rendition of “Love Stinks”—is no exception. As if this weren’t enough, Julia (Drew Barrymore)—a Pisces stellium—falls into a contradicting rabbit hole, feeling torn between her feelings for Robbie and her loyalty to her fiancé Glenn. Also, the only thing more Piscean than the killer tunes, is the way Robbie gives Rosie singing lessons and gets paid with meatballs.